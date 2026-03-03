Here's the live share price of Knowledge Realty Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Knowledge Realty Trust has gained 2.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.09%.
Knowledge Realty Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Knowledge Realty Trust
|-4.34
|-0.28
|-0.76
|10.30
|12.09
|3.88
|2.31
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|0.62
|-1.82
|-5.51
|9.04
|16.99
|12.16
|5.45
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|-5.36
|-6.24
|-4.79
|7.69
|26.67
|14.19
|8.49
|Nexus Select Trust REIT
|-1.39
|-0.90
|-2.34
|8.86
|20.59
|15.18
|8.85
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
|1.57
|3.58
|7.24
|12.42
|23.05
|10.51
|7.48
|Energy Infrastructure Trust
|0.24
|-0.60
|-5.81
|-2.34
|-1.15
|-3.18
|-3.73
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
|0
|0
|4.66
|2.92
|3.67
|1.21
|0.72
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
|-0.39
|0.57
|2.54
|6.16
|2.14
|0.07
|0.04
Over the last one year, Knowledge Realty Trust has gained 12.09% compared to peers like Embassy Office Parks REIT (16.99%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (26.67%), Nexus Select Trust REIT (20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Knowledge Realty Trust has underperformed peers relative to Embassy Office Parks REIT (5.45%) and Mindspace Business Parks REIT (8.49%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.2
|122.82
|10
|124.89
|123.69
|20
|124.22
|124.04
|50
|124.31
|123.47
|100
|121.58
|120.45
|200
|78.95
|0
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,99,900
|0.64
|30.7
|10,66,650
|0.35
|13.1
|10,66,650
|0.64
|13.1
|72,754
|0.01
|0.89
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 5:53 AM IST
|Knowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 19, 2026, 8:52 PM IST
|Knowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
|Knowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
|Knowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
|Knowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹119.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Knowledge Realty Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹52,778.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Knowledge Realty Trust are ₹122.05 and ₹118.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Knowledge Realty Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹129.49 and 52-week low of Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹103.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Knowledge Realty Trust has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -0.23% for the past month, -0.2% over 3 months, 12.09% over 1 year, 3.88% across 3 years, and 2.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Knowledge Realty Trust are 0.00 and 1.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.