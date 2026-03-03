Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Knowledge Realty Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.02 Closed
-1.11₹ -1.34
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Knowledge Realty Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.00₹122.05
₹119.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.10₹129.49
₹119.02
Open Price
₹121.00
Prev. Close
₹120.36
Volume
35,530

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Knowledge Realty Trust has gained 2.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.09%.

Knowledge Realty Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Knowledge Realty Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Knowledge Realty Trust		-4.34-0.28-0.7610.3012.093.882.31
Embassy Office Parks REIT		0.62-1.82-5.519.0416.9912.165.45
Mindspace Business Parks REIT		-5.36-6.24-4.797.6926.6714.198.49
Nexus Select Trust REIT		-1.39-0.90-2.348.8620.5915.188.85
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust		1.573.587.2412.4223.0510.517.48
Energy Infrastructure Trust		0.24-0.60-5.81-2.34-1.15-3.18-3.73
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT		004.662.923.671.210.72
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT		-0.390.572.546.162.140.070.04

Over the last one year, Knowledge Realty Trust has gained 12.09% compared to peers like Embassy Office Parks REIT (16.99%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (26.67%), Nexus Select Trust REIT (20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Knowledge Realty Trust has underperformed peers relative to Embassy Office Parks REIT (5.45%) and Mindspace Business Parks REIT (8.49%).

Knowledge Realty Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Knowledge Realty Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.2122.82
10124.89123.69
20124.22124.04
50124.31123.47
100121.58120.45
20078.950

Knowledge Realty Trust Share Holding Pattern

Knowledge Realty Trust Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,99,9000.6430.7
10,66,6500.3513.1
10,66,6500.6413.1
72,7540.010.89

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Knowledge Realty Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 5:53 AM ISTKnowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 19, 2026, 8:52 PM ISTKnowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 17, 2026, 10:18 PM ISTKnowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 11, 2026, 12:19 AM ISTKnowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 11, 2026, 12:14 AM ISTKnowledge Realty Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

About Knowledge Realty Trust

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavana Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tuhin Parikh
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijay Kumar Agarwal
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivam Agarwal
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Knowledge Realty Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Knowledge Realty Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹119.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Knowledge Realty Trust?

The Knowledge Realty Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Knowledge Realty Trust?

The market cap of Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹52,778.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Knowledge Realty Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Knowledge Realty Trust are ₹122.05 and ₹118.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Knowledge Realty Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Knowledge Realty Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹129.49 and 52-week low of Knowledge Realty Trust is ₹103.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Knowledge Realty Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Knowledge Realty Trust has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -0.23% for the past month, -0.2% over 3 months, 12.09% over 1 year, 3.88% across 3 years, and 2.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Knowledge Realty Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Knowledge Realty Trust are 0.00 and 1.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Knowledge Realty Trust News

