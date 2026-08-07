What is the share price of Embassy Office Parks REIT? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹441.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Embassy Office Parks REIT? The Embassy Office Parks REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Embassy Office Parks REIT? The market cap of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹41,833.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Embassy Office Parks REIT? Today’s highest and lowest price of Embassy Office Parks REIT are ₹442.99 and ₹439.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Embassy Office Parks REIT? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Embassy Office Parks REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹461.99 and 52-week low of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹375.00 as on .

How has the Embassy Office Parks REIT performed historically in terms of returns? The Embassy Office Parks REIT has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -1.58% for the past month, 4.73% over 3 months, 14.22% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 4.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Embassy Office Parks REIT? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Embassy Office Parks REIT are 0.00 and 1.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global