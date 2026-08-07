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Embassy Office Parks REIT Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of Embassy Office Parks REIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹441.33 Closed
0.10₹ 0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Embassy Office Parks REIT Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹439.29₹442.99
₹441.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.00₹461.99
₹441.33
Open Price
₹442.99
Prev. Close
₹440.87
Volume
6,955

Source: Dion Global

Embassy Office Parks REIT Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Embassy Office Parks REIT		0.84-1.584.73-2.4914.2213.114.29
Knowledge Realty Trust		-0.701.48-0.35-7.5610.733.452.06
Mindspace Business Parks REIT		0.431.297.170.7018.2517.4011.46
Nexus Select Trust REIT		0.442.078.474.8014.3013.229.99
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust		0.971.456.42-4.987.9311.634.71
Energy Infrastructure Trust		2.03-4.91-1.95-8.56-7.93-8.01-5.65
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT		-4.35-7.560.9203.671.210.72
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT		0.741.674.103.5512.681.380.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Embassy Office Parks REIT has gained 14.22% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (10.73%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (18.25%), Nexus Select Trust REIT (14.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Embassy Office Parks REIT has outperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.06%) and Mindspace Business Parks REIT (11.46%).

Embassy Office Parks REIT Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Embassy Office Parks REIT Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5438.38438.97
10440.26439.84
20443.63440.54
50437.11438.17
100432.51434.93
200432.77427.95

Source: Dion Global

Embassy Office Parks REIT Share Holding Pattern

Embassy Office Parks REIT Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,39,3841.24111.24
7,29,1501.9231.94
7,19,5873.8531.52
93,9190.284.11
90,0000.273.99

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Embassy Office Parks REIT Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTEmbassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 07, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTEmbassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 05, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTEmbassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 01, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTEmbassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jul 31, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTEmbassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

Source: Dion Global

About Embassy Office Parks REIT

Embassy Office Parks REIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 03/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/REIT/17-18/0001. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Virwani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Aditya Virwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Robert Christopher Heady
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tuhin Parikh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Puri
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ranjan Pai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Embassy Office Parks REIT Share Price

What is the share price of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹441.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Embassy Office Parks REIT?

The Embassy Office Parks REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

The market cap of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹41,833.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Embassy Office Parks REIT are ₹442.99 and ₹439.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Embassy Office Parks REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹461.99 and 52-week low of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Embassy Office Parks REIT performed historically in terms of returns?

The Embassy Office Parks REIT has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -1.58% for the past month, 4.73% over 3 months, 14.22% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 4.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Embassy Office Parks REIT are 0.00 and 1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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