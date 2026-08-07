Here's the live share price of Embassy Office Parks REIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|0.84
|-1.58
|4.73
|-2.49
|14.22
|13.11
|4.29
|Knowledge Realty Trust
|-0.70
|1.48
|-0.35
|-7.56
|10.73
|3.45
|2.06
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|0.43
|1.29
|7.17
|0.70
|18.25
|17.40
|11.46
|Nexus Select Trust REIT
|0.44
|2.07
|8.47
|4.80
|14.30
|13.22
|9.99
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
|0.97
|1.45
|6.42
|-4.98
|7.93
|11.63
|4.71
|Energy Infrastructure Trust
|2.03
|-4.91
|-1.95
|-8.56
|-7.93
|-8.01
|-5.65
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
|-4.35
|-7.56
|0.92
|0
|3.67
|1.21
|0.72
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
|0.74
|1.67
|4.10
|3.55
|12.68
|1.38
|0.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Embassy Office Parks REIT has gained 14.22% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (10.73%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (18.25%), Nexus Select Trust REIT (14.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Embassy Office Parks REIT has outperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.06%) and Mindspace Business Parks REIT (11.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|438.38
|438.97
|10
|440.26
|439.84
|20
|443.63
|440.54
|50
|437.11
|438.17
|100
|432.51
|434.93
|200
|432.77
|427.95
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,39,384
|1.24
|111.24
|7,29,150
|1.92
|31.94
|7,19,587
|3.85
|31.52
|93,919
|0.28
|4.11
|90,000
|0.27
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Embassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Embassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Embassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Embassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Embassy Office Parks - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Source: Dion Global
Embassy Office Parks REIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 03/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/REIT/17-18/0001. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹441.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Embassy Office Parks REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹41,833.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Embassy Office Parks REIT are ₹442.99 and ₹439.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Embassy Office Parks REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹461.99 and 52-week low of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Embassy Office Parks REIT has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -1.58% for the past month, 4.73% over 3 months, 14.22% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 4.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Embassy Office Parks REIT are 0.00 and 1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global