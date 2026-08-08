Here's the live share price of VVIP Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VVIP Infratech
|3.39
|-17.01
|1.67
|8.59
|-32.89
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Va Tech Wabag
|-1.02
|-11.11
|30.50
|51.32
|29.55
|57.13
|39.70
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-2.66
|-7.76
|-2.31
|20.43
|-17.73
|1.11
|0.66
|EMS
|-1.68
|0.47
|9.53
|7.49
|-31.32
|13.09
|7.66
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-5.42
|-2.42
|13.01
|13.86
|6.77
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-4.69
|-13.25
|-14.45
|-37.21
|-51.22
|-30.81
|-19.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VVIP Infratech has declined 32.89% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (29.55%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-17.73%), EMS (-31.32%). From a 5 year perspective, VVIP Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (39.70%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (0.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.56
|119.67
|10
|119.33
|120.82
|20
|129.4
|124.85
|50
|129.06
|126.81
|100
|120.39
|125.36
|200
|124.21
|132.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VVIP Infratech saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.56%, while DII stake increased to 6.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|VVIP Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|VVIP Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|VVIP Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|VVIP Infratech - Submission Of Press Release Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|VVIP Infratech - Integrated Filing For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
VVIP Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201UP2001PLC136919 and registration number is 136919. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VVIP Infratech is ₹122.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VVIP Infratech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VVIP Infratech is ₹304.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VVIP Infratech are ₹122.95 and ₹122.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VVIP Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VVIP Infratech is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of VVIP Infratech is ₹92.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VVIP Infratech has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -17.01% for the past month, 1.67% over 3 months, -32.89% over 1 year, -13.04% across 3 years, and -8.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VVIP Infratech are 7.14 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global