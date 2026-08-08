What is the share price of VVIP Infratech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VVIP Infratech is ₹122.00 as on .

What kind of stock is VVIP Infratech? The VVIP Infratech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VVIP Infratech? The market cap of VVIP Infratech is ₹304.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VVIP Infratech? Today’s highest and lowest price of VVIP Infratech are ₹122.95 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VVIP Infratech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VVIP Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VVIP Infratech is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of VVIP Infratech is ₹92.05 as on .

How has the VVIP Infratech performed historically in terms of returns? The VVIP Infratech has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -17.01% for the past month, 1.67% over 3 months, -32.89% over 1 year, -13.04% across 3 years, and -8.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VVIP Infratech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VVIP Infratech are 7.14 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global