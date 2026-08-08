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VVIP Infratech Share Price

NSE
BSE

VVIP INFRATECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of VVIP Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.00 Closed
-0.77₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VVIP Infratech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹122.95
₹122.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.05₹194.00
₹122.00
Open Price
₹122.95
Prev. Close
₹122.95
Volume
2,400

Source: Dion Global

VVIP Infratech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VVIP Infratech		3.39-17.011.678.59-32.89-13.04-8.04
Va Tech Wabag		-1.02-11.1130.5051.3229.5557.1339.70
Enviro Infra Engineers		-2.66-7.76-2.3120.43-17.731.110.66
EMS		-1.680.479.537.49-31.3213.097.66
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-5.42-2.4213.0113.866.77-1.17-0.71
Concord Enviro Systems		-4.69-13.25-14.45-37.21-51.22-30.81-19.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VVIP Infratech has declined 32.89% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (29.55%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-17.73%), EMS (-31.32%). From a 5 year perspective, VVIP Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (39.70%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (0.66%).

VVIP Infratech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VVIP Infratech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.56119.67
10119.33120.82
20129.4124.85
50129.06126.81
100120.39125.36
200124.21132.43

Source: Dion Global

VVIP Infratech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VVIP Infratech saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.56%, while DII stake increased to 6.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VVIP Infratech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTVVIP Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 04, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTVVIP Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTVVIP Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTVVIP Infratech - Submission Of Press Release Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jul 06, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTVVIP Infratech - Integrated Filing For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About VVIP Infratech

VVIP Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201UP2001PLC136919 and registration number is 136919. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Tyagi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Tyagi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vibhor Tyagi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Varun Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nupur Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on VVIP Infratech Share Price

What is the share price of VVIP Infratech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VVIP Infratech is ₹122.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VVIP Infratech?

The VVIP Infratech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VVIP Infratech?

The market cap of VVIP Infratech is ₹304.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VVIP Infratech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VVIP Infratech are ₹122.95 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VVIP Infratech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VVIP Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VVIP Infratech is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of VVIP Infratech is ₹92.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VVIP Infratech performed historically in terms of returns?

The VVIP Infratech has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -17.01% for the past month, 1.67% over 3 months, -32.89% over 1 year, -13.04% across 3 years, and -8.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VVIP Infratech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VVIP Infratech are 7.14 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

VVIP Infratech News

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