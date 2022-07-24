Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony: Swearing-in tomorrow, check date, time, venue, when and where to watch live streaming

Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony as President of India Live Streaming: President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday will be sworn in to the top constitutional post at the Central Hall of the Parliament in New Delhi, making her the first person from the tribal community to become the President of the country. Following her swearing-in, she will get a 21 gun salute.

Droupadi Murmu swearing-in: Date, time and Venue

The ceremony will take place at 10:15 am and as per the Indian Constitution, the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to the President, following which she will exchange the seat with the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. Murmu will sign the oath register placed before her by the secretary to the President. After signing the oath register, the home secretary will be announcing the proclamation following the new President’s assent. At 10:23 am, the 15th President of India will deliver her first address. The ceremony will then come to an end, after the new President gives permission to the home secretary to conclude the same.

Before the ceremony begins, the outgoing President Kovind will arrive with the President-elect Murmu at the Parliament House at 10:03 am where they will be received by the outgoing Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and CJI Ramana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Council of Ministers, Governors of states, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

NDA candidate Murmu defeated Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha on Thursday. She got a 2824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803 votes, while Sinha had only managed to get 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177. Murmu had crossed the majority mark (5,28,491) after the third round of counting.

President swearing-in ceremony: When and Where to Watch

As soon as the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10 am live telecast will be available on the Sansad TV. To watch the live proceedings online, one can visit https://sansadtv.nic.in/ or the Sansad TV channel on Youtube.

Other than the Parliament’s official website and channel, one can also get live updates on President Droupadi Murmu’s oath-taking ceremony on Financial Express website — https://www.financialexpress.com.