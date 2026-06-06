Mumbai, June 06: As businesses rapidly evolve amid AI disruption, digital transformation, economic uncertainty, and changing leadership expectations, professionals who can think beyond functional expertise and lead across business functions are becoming increasingly valuable.
Recognising this shift, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), in collaboration with Jaro Education, has announced admissions for Batch 18 of its Accelerated General Management Programme (AGMP). Applications for the programme will close on June 8, 2026.
Following the successful completion of 17 batches, and with over 1202+ alumni having participated in the programme across previous cohorts, the one-year blended learning programme continues to attract ambitious mid- and senior-level professionals looking to accelerate career growth, strengthen leadership capabilities, and transition into larger strategic roles.
Designed for experienced working professionals, AGMP offers a comprehensive understanding of strategy, finance, marketing, leadership, operations, analytics, digital transformation, and decision-making in a global business environment. The programme follows IIMA’s globally recognised case-based pedagogy, enabling participants to apply their learnings directly to real-world business challenges.
Programme Highlights:
- Batch 18 admissions now open
- Offered by IIM Ahmedabad in collaboration with Jaro Education
- Over 1202+ alumni from 17 batches of the programme
- One-year blended learning programme
- Last date to apply: June 8, 2026
- Weekend live online classes every Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 1 PM
- Three campus immersion modules at IIM Ahmedabad
- Programme Fee: INR 8,00,000 + GST
- Certificate of Completion from IIM Ahmedabad
- Alumni status eligibility is subject to programme criteria
- Eligibility: Graduates with a minimum of 5 years of work experience
The programme is chaired by Prof. Pritha Dev and Prof. Sourav Borah and will be delivered by distinguished IIMA faculty across strategy, finance, leadership, marketing, analytics, and operations areas.
What makes AGMP particularly relevant in today’s market is its emphasis on strategic leadership and enterprise-level thinking. Participants gain practical exposure to business analytics, negotiations, corporate finance, marketing strategy, operational excellence, and leadership decision-making while pursuing a full-time career.
The programme also offers access to a highly experienced peer group, with participants from diverse industries, including IT, consulting, manufacturing, banking, healthcare, and consumer businesses.
For professionals aiming to move from functional management to enterprise leadership, AGMP offers a strong platform to build cross-functional expertise, leadership confidence, and long-term career acceleration from one of India’s premier management institutions.