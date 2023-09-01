Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|96,11,348
|0.98
|105.39
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|38,83,709
|1.02
|42.58
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|23,56,429
|0.56
|25.84
|Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|16,10,000
|0.5
|17.65
|JM Value Fund
|3,21,765
|1.72
|3.53
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,46,683
|0.27
|1.61
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|95,181
|0.27
|1.04
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|70,146
|0.98
|0.77
|JM Equity Hybrid Fund
|61,000
|1.92
|0.67
|JM Equity Hybrid Fund - Dividend
|61,000
|1.92
|0.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & Buy Back
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Welspun India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1985PLC033271 and registration number is 033271. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6703.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Welspun India Ltd. is ₹12,133.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Welspun India Ltd. is 61.02 and PB ratio of Welspun India Ltd. is 2.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun India Ltd. is ₹123.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun India Ltd. is ₹127.80 and 52-week low of Welspun India Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.