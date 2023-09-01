Follow Us

Welspun India Ltd. Share Price

WELSPUN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Terry Towels | Smallcap | NSE
₹123.45 Closed
-1.12-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Welspun India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.00₹126.30
₹123.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.00₹127.80
₹123.45
Open Price
₹124.85
Prev. Close
₹124.85
Volume
16,80,851

Welspun India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.63
  • R2127.42
  • R3128.53
  • Pivot
    124.52
  • S1122.73
  • S2121.62
  • S3119.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.44123.06
  • 1076.78121.48
  • 2075.85117.96
  • 5077.32109.33
  • 10074.45100.32
  • 20089.9292.55

Welspun India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Welspun India Ltd. Share Holdings

Welspun India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan96,11,3480.98105.39
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund38,83,7091.0242.58
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund23,56,4290.5625.84
Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan16,10,0000.517.65
JM Value Fund3,21,7651.723.53
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,46,6830.271.61
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund95,1810.271.04
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund70,1460.980.77
JM Equity Hybrid Fund61,0001.920.67
JM Equity Hybrid Fund - Dividend61,0001.920.67
Welspun India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & Buy Back
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Welspun India Ltd.

Welspun India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1985PLC033271 and registration number is 033271. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6703.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishan Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Mandawewala
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Dipali Goenka
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viswanathan Hariharan Kollengode
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Altaf Jiwani
    Director

FAQs on Welspun India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun India Ltd.?

The market cap of Welspun India Ltd. is ₹12,133.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welspun India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Welspun India Ltd. is 61.02 and PB ratio of Welspun India Ltd. is 2.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Welspun India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun India Ltd. is ₹123.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun India Ltd. is ₹127.80 and 52-week low of Welspun India Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

