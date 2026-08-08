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Suncity Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNCITY SYNTHETICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Suncity Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.50 Closed
4.90₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suncity Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.12₹7.50
₹7.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.12₹18.29
₹7.50
Open Price
₹7.12
Prev. Close
₹7.15
Volume
160

Source: Dion Global

Suncity Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suncity Synthetics		0-16.57-39.27-49.66-58.976.2713.06
Filatex India		13.0544.2283.2459.6255.8826.8610.42
Century Enka		-0.4415.8735.1228.3722.8910.755.13
Paras Petrofils		5.2826.3416.679.7513.6047.328.66
Bhudevi Infra Projects		26.93-8.96-30.16-36.84-33.02100.51135.73
Classic Filaments		0-5.15-10.332.2297.428.0755.87
Prag Bosimi Synthetics		6.0110.231.57-0.51-9.77-6.59-3.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suncity Synthetics has declined 58.97% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Suncity Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).

Suncity Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suncity Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.617.35
107.757.62
208.438.06
508.789.08
10011.1610.45
20012.9112.43

Source: Dion Global

Suncity Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suncity Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.23%, FII holding unchanged at 3.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suncity Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 04, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTSuncity Syntheti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTSuncity Syntheti - BM OUTCOME DATED 30.05.2026 FOR APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2026-27
May 31, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTSuncity Syntheti - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTSuncity Syntheti - Board Meeting Outcome for BM OUTCOME DATED 30.05.2026 FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS OF QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.0
May 25, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTSuncity Syntheti - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Suncity Synthetics

Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1988PLC010397 and registration number is 010397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sumita Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Mishra
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Nitin Arvind Oza
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Sanghamitra Sarangi
    Additional Director

FAQs on Suncity Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Suncity Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncity Synthetics is ₹7.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suncity Synthetics?

The Suncity Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suncity Synthetics?

The market cap of Suncity Synthetics is ₹3.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suncity Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suncity Synthetics are ₹7.50 and ₹7.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suncity Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncity Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncity Synthetics is ₹18.29 and 52-week low of Suncity Synthetics is ₹7.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suncity Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suncity Synthetics has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -16.57% for the past month, -39.27% over 3 months, -58.97% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 13.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suncity Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suncity Synthetics are 96.15 and -8.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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