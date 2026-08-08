What is the share price of Suncity Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncity Synthetics is ₹7.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Suncity Synthetics? The Suncity Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suncity Synthetics? The market cap of Suncity Synthetics is ₹3.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suncity Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suncity Synthetics are ₹7.50 and ₹7.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suncity Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncity Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncity Synthetics is ₹18.29 and 52-week low of Suncity Synthetics is ₹7.12 as on .

How has the Suncity Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Suncity Synthetics has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -16.57% for the past month, -39.27% over 3 months, -58.97% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 13.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suncity Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suncity Synthetics are 96.15 and -8.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global