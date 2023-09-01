Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1988PLC010397 and registration number is 010397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is ₹4.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is -28.31 and PB ratio of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is -92.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is ₹8.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncity Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is ₹13.38 and 52-week low of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is ₹5.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.