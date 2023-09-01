Follow Us

SUNCITY SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.55 Closed
4.910.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Suncity Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.31₹8.55
₹8.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.24₹13.38
₹8.55
Open Price
₹8.31
Prev. Close
₹8.15
Volume
3,871

Suncity Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.63
  • R28.71
  • R38.87
  • Pivot
    8.47
  • S18.39
  • S28.23
  • S38.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.397.87
  • 1011.787.59
  • 2010.617.19
  • 508.66.76
  • 1008.526.76
  • 200107.17

Suncity Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.8537.9041.3223.2016.33113.7572.38
9.4021.1833.0625.59-12.57245.5480.24
1.78-2.616.6619.40-7.53154.9344.88
10.365.532.68-20.20138.043,824.573,824.57
9.2643.9034.0934.09-30.99-30.99-30.99
015.28-23.57-44.21-72.61-62.53-91.84
10.3428.9341.9049.56561.19475.32160.59
6.8335.0029.1364.0926.3827.47-7.76
0021.42189.54762.75802.97802.97

Suncity Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Suncity Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suncity Synthetics Ltd.

Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1988PLC010397 and registration number is 010397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Dhanraj Kawarjain
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Poonam Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rachna Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suncity Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suncity Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is ₹4.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suncity Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is -28.31 and PB ratio of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is -92.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suncity Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is ₹8.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suncity Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncity Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is ₹13.38 and 52-week low of Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is ₹5.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

