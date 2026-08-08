Here's the live share price of Suncity Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suncity Synthetics
|0
|-16.57
|-39.27
|-49.66
|-58.97
|6.27
|13.06
|Filatex India
|13.05
|44.22
|83.24
|59.62
|55.88
|26.86
|10.42
|Century Enka
|-0.44
|15.87
|35.12
|28.37
|22.89
|10.75
|5.13
|Paras Petrofils
|5.28
|26.34
|16.67
|9.75
|13.60
|47.32
|8.66
|Bhudevi Infra Projects
|26.93
|-8.96
|-30.16
|-36.84
|-33.02
|100.51
|135.73
|Classic Filaments
|0
|-5.15
|-10.33
|2.22
|97.42
|8.07
|55.87
|Prag Bosimi Synthetics
|6.01
|10.23
|1.57
|-0.51
|-9.77
|-6.59
|-3.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suncity Synthetics has declined 58.97% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Suncity Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.61
|7.35
|10
|7.75
|7.62
|20
|8.43
|8.06
|50
|8.78
|9.08
|100
|11.16
|10.45
|200
|12.91
|12.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suncity Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.23%, FII holding unchanged at 3.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Suncity Syntheti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Suncity Syntheti - BM OUTCOME DATED 30.05.2026 FOR APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2026-27
|May 31, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Suncity Syntheti - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Suncity Syntheti - Board Meeting Outcome for BM OUTCOME DATED 30.05.2026 FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS OF QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.0
|May 25, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Suncity Syntheti - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Suncity Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1988PLC010397 and registration number is 010397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncity Synthetics is ₹7.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suncity Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suncity Synthetics is ₹3.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suncity Synthetics are ₹7.50 and ₹7.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncity Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncity Synthetics is ₹18.29 and 52-week low of Suncity Synthetics is ₹7.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suncity Synthetics has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -16.57% for the past month, -39.27% over 3 months, -58.97% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 13.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suncity Synthetics are 96.15 and -8.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global