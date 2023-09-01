Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100KA1992PLC100274 and registration number is 100274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹9.78 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is -24.38 and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is -14.11 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.31 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.31 and 52-week low of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹2.47 as on Aug 30, 2023.