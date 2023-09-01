What is the Market Cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹9.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is -24.38 and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is -14.11 as on .

What is the share price of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.31 as on .