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Bhudevi Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bhudevi Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.80 Closed
4.98₹ 8.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhudevi Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.80₹171.80
₹171.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.20₹305.15
₹171.80
Open Price
₹171.80
Prev. Close
₹163.65
Volume
25,693

Source: Dion Global

Bhudevi Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhudevi Infra Projects		26.93-8.96-30.16-36.84-33.02100.51135.73
Filatex India		13.0544.2283.2459.6255.8826.8610.42
Century Enka		-0.4415.8735.1228.3722.8910.755.13
Paras Petrofils		5.2826.3416.679.7513.6047.328.66
Classic Filaments		0-5.15-10.332.2297.428.0755.87
Prag Bosimi Synthetics		6.0110.231.57-0.51-9.77-6.59-3.51
Suncity Synthetics		0-16.57-39.27-49.66-58.976.2713.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhudevi Infra Projects has declined 33.02% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhudevi Infra Projects has outperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).

Bhudevi Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhudevi Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.62147.1
10143.44146.87
20153.61155.02
50194.04180.83
100221.29204.85
200243.84206.69

Source: Dion Global

Bhudevi Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhudevi Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhudevi Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTBhudevi Infra Proj. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 20, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTBhudevi Infra Proj. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTBhudevi Infra Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 31, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTBhudevi Infra Proj. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ending On March 31, 2026
May 24, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTBhudevi Infra Proj. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Appointment Of Internal Auditor.

Source: Dion Global

About Bhudevi Infra Projects

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TS1992PLC175723 and registration number is 100274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhasker K Bhatt
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhav B Bhatt
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pathika B Bhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Prasad Puttumurthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parth Arvind Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhudevi Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Bhudevi Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹171.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhudevi Infra Projects?

The Bhudevi Infra Projects is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects?

The market cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹78.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhudevi Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhudevi Infra Projects are ₹171.80 and ₹171.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhudevi Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhudevi Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹305.15 and 52-week low of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹125.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhudevi Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhudevi Infra Projects has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -8.96% for the past month, -30.16% over 3 months, -33.02% over 1 year, 100.51% across 3 years, and 135.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects are 679.05 and 117.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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