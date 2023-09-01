Follow Us

BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.31 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.31₹21.31
₹21.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.47₹21.31
₹21.31
Open Price
₹21.31
Prev. Close
₹21.31
Volume
0

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.31
  • R221.31
  • R321.31
  • Pivot
    21.31
  • S121.31
  • S221.31
  • S321.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.9619.47
  • 101.5217.57
  • 202.4114.7
  • 503.048.24
  • 1002.320
  • 2004.230

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0021.42189.54762.75802.97802.97
9.4021.1833.0625.59-12.57245.5480.24
1.78-2.616.6619.40-7.53154.9344.88
10.365.532.68-20.20138.043,824.573,824.57
9.2643.9034.0934.09-30.99-30.99-30.99
015.28-23.57-44.21-72.61-62.53-91.84
10.3428.9341.9049.56561.19475.32160.59
6.8335.0029.1364.0926.3827.47-7.76
13.8537.9041.3223.2016.33113.7572.38

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100KA1992PLC100274 and registration number is 100274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhasker K Bhatt
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hari Prasad Puttumurthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao Yerrapragada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhav B Bhatt
    Director
  • Mrs. Anitha Sakuru
    Director

FAQs on Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹9.78 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is -24.38 and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is -14.11 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.31 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.31 and 52-week low of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹2.47 as on Aug 30, 2023.

