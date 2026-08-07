What is the share price of Bhudevi Infra Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹171.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhudevi Infra Projects? The Bhudevi Infra Projects is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects? The market cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹78.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhudevi Infra Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhudevi Infra Projects are ₹171.80 and ₹171.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhudevi Infra Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhudevi Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹305.15 and 52-week low of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹125.20 as on .

How has the Bhudevi Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhudevi Infra Projects has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -8.96% for the past month, -30.16% over 3 months, -33.02% over 1 year, 100.51% across 3 years, and 135.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects are 679.05 and 117.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global