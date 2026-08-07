Here's the live share price of Bhudevi Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhudevi Infra Projects
|26.93
|-8.96
|-30.16
|-36.84
|-33.02
|100.51
|135.73
|Filatex India
|13.05
|44.22
|83.24
|59.62
|55.88
|26.86
|10.42
|Century Enka
|-0.44
|15.87
|35.12
|28.37
|22.89
|10.75
|5.13
|Paras Petrofils
|5.28
|26.34
|16.67
|9.75
|13.60
|47.32
|8.66
|Classic Filaments
|0
|-5.15
|-10.33
|2.22
|97.42
|8.07
|55.87
|Prag Bosimi Synthetics
|6.01
|10.23
|1.57
|-0.51
|-9.77
|-6.59
|-3.51
|Suncity Synthetics
|0
|-16.57
|-39.27
|-49.66
|-58.97
|6.27
|13.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhudevi Infra Projects has declined 33.02% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhudevi Infra Projects has outperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.62
|147.1
|10
|143.44
|146.87
|20
|153.61
|155.02
|50
|194.04
|180.83
|100
|221.29
|204.85
|200
|243.84
|206.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhudevi Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Bhudevi Infra Proj. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Bhudevi Infra Proj. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Bhudevi Infra Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 31, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Bhudevi Infra Proj. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ending On March 31, 2026
|May 24, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Bhudevi Infra Proj. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Appointment Of Internal Auditor.
Source: Dion Global
Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TS1992PLC175723 and registration number is 100274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹171.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhudevi Infra Projects is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹78.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhudevi Infra Projects are ₹171.80 and ₹171.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhudevi Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹305.15 and 52-week low of Bhudevi Infra Projects is ₹125.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhudevi Infra Projects has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -8.96% for the past month, -30.16% over 3 months, -33.02% over 1 year, 100.51% across 3 years, and 135.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects are 679.05 and 117.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global