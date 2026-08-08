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Prag Bosimi Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.94 Closed
-1.02₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prag Bosimi Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.86₹1.96
₹1.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.41₹2.42
₹1.94
Open Price
₹1.96
Prev. Close
₹1.96
Volume
674

Source: Dion Global

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prag Bosimi Synthetics		6.0110.231.57-0.51-9.77-6.59-3.51
Filatex India		13.0544.2283.2459.6255.8826.8610.42
Century Enka		-0.4415.8735.1228.3722.8910.755.13
Paras Petrofils		5.2826.3416.679.7513.6047.328.66
Bhudevi Infra Projects		26.93-8.96-30.16-36.84-33.02100.51135.73
Classic Filaments		0-5.15-10.332.2297.428.0755.87
Suncity Synthetics		0-16.57-39.27-49.66-58.976.2713.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prag Bosimi Synthetics has declined 9.77% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Prag Bosimi Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.841.87
101.831.86
201.821.84
501.821.83
1001.811.84
2001.891.92

Source: Dion Global

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prag Bosimi Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prag Bosimi Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTPrag Bosimi Syn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTPrag Bosimi Syn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTPrag Bosimi Syn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
May 29, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTPrag Bosimi Syn. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended March 31, 2025
May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTPrag Bosimi Syn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Prag Bosimi Synthetics

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124AS1987PLC002758 and registration number is 002758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manvendra Pratap Singh
    Chairman & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Devang H Vyas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasanta Bora
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Girindra Mohan Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukund Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bina Advani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raktim Kumar Das
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sunita Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prag Bosimi Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹1.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prag Bosimi Synthetics?

The Prag Bosimi Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics?

The market cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹14.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prag Bosimi Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics are ₹1.96 and ₹1.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prag Bosimi Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹1.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prag Bosimi Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prag Bosimi Synthetics has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, 10.23% for the past month, 1.57% over 3 months, -9.77% over 1 year, -6.59% across 3 years, and -3.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics are -1.34 and -0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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