Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.97 Closed
2.410.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.76₹3.04
₹2.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.70₹3.16
₹2.97
Open Price
₹3.04
Prev. Close
₹2.90
Volume
32,220

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.09
  • R23.2
  • R33.37
  • Pivot
    2.92
  • S12.81
  • S22.64
  • S32.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.632.79
  • 102.682.77
  • 202.682.69
  • 502.612.5
  • 1002.512.41
  • 2003.082.4

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8335.0029.1364.0926.3827.47-7.76
9.4021.1833.0625.59-12.57245.5480.24
1.78-2.616.6619.40-7.53154.9344.88
10.365.532.68-20.20138.043,824.573,824.57
9.2643.9034.0934.09-30.99-30.99-30.99
015.28-23.57-44.21-72.61-62.53-91.84
10.3428.9341.9049.56561.19475.32160.59
0021.42189.54762.75802.97802.97
13.8537.9041.3223.2016.33113.7572.38

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124AS1987PLC002758 and registration number is 002758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manvendra Pratap Singh
    Chairman & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Devang H Vyas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasanta Bora
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Girindra Mohan Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukund Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bina Advani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raktim Kumar Das
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sunita Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹22.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is -1.78 and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is 27.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹2.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹3.16 and 52-week low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

