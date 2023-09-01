Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124AS1987PLC002758 and registration number is 002758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹22.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is -1.78 and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is 27.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹2.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹3.16 and 52-week low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.