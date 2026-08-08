Here's the live share price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prag Bosimi Synthetics
|6.01
|10.23
|1.57
|-0.51
|-9.77
|-6.59
|-3.51
|Filatex India
|13.05
|44.22
|83.24
|59.62
|55.88
|26.86
|10.42
|Century Enka
|-0.44
|15.87
|35.12
|28.37
|22.89
|10.75
|5.13
|Paras Petrofils
|5.28
|26.34
|16.67
|9.75
|13.60
|47.32
|8.66
|Bhudevi Infra Projects
|26.93
|-8.96
|-30.16
|-36.84
|-33.02
|100.51
|135.73
|Classic Filaments
|0
|-5.15
|-10.33
|2.22
|97.42
|8.07
|55.87
|Suncity Synthetics
|0
|-16.57
|-39.27
|-49.66
|-58.97
|6.27
|13.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prag Bosimi Synthetics has declined 9.77% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Prag Bosimi Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.84
|1.87
|10
|1.83
|1.86
|20
|1.82
|1.84
|50
|1.82
|1.83
|100
|1.81
|1.84
|200
|1.89
|1.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prag Bosimi Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Prag Bosimi Syn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Prag Bosimi Syn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Prag Bosimi Syn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
|May 29, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Prag Bosimi Syn. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended March 31, 2025
|May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Prag Bosimi Syn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124AS1987PLC002758 and registration number is 002758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹1.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prag Bosimi Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹14.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics are ₹1.96 and ₹1.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prag Bosimi Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹1.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prag Bosimi Synthetics has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, 10.23% for the past month, 1.57% over 3 months, -9.77% over 1 year, -6.59% across 3 years, and -3.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics are -1.34 and -0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global