What is the Market Cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.? The market cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹22.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is -1.78 and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is 27.68 as on .

What is the share price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. is ₹2.97 as on .