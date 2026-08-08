What is the share price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹1.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Prag Bosimi Synthetics? The Prag Bosimi Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics? The market cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹14.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prag Bosimi Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prag Bosimi Synthetics are ₹1.96 and ₹1.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prag Bosimi Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics is ₹1.41 as on .

How has the Prag Bosimi Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Prag Bosimi Synthetics has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, 10.23% for the past month, 1.57% over 3 months, -9.77% over 1 year, -6.59% across 3 years, and -3.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics are -1.34 and -0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global