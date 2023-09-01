What is the Market Cap of Paras Petrofils Ltd.? The market cap of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹41.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd.? P/E ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is 135.87 and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is 1.72 as on .

What is the share price of Paras Petrofils Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹1.25 as on .