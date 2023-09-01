Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Paras Petrofils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1991PLC015254 and registration number is 015254. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹41.78 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is 135.87 and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is 1.72 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹1.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Petrofils Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹1.55 and 52-week low of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.