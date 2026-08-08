Here's the live share price of Paras Petrofils along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paras Petrofils
|5.28
|29.5
|17.73
|9.75
|3.6
|47.32
|8.66
|Filatex India
|13.05
|43.25
|86.57
|59.62
|56.38
|26.86
|10.42
|Century Enka
|-0.44
|19.78
|37.66
|28.37
|22.69
|10.75
|5.13
|Bhudevi Infra Projects
|26.93
|-4.18
|-26.49
|-36.84
|-36.13
|100.51
|135.73
|Classic Filaments
|0
|-5.15
|-10.33
|2.22
|97.42
|8.07
|55.87
|Prag Bosimi Synthetics
|6.01
|9.6
|3.19
|-0.51
|-11.01
|-6.59
|-3.51
|Suncity Synthetics
|0
|-16.57
|-39.27
|-49.66
|-56.82
|6.27
|13.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paras Petrofils has gained 3.60% compared to peers like Filatex India (56.38%), Century Enka (22.69%), Bhudevi Infra Projects (-36.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Paras Petrofils has underperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.46
|2.5
|10
|2.25
|2.39
|20
|2.14
|2.27
|50
|2.07
|2.17
|100
|2.16
|2.16
|200
|2.13
|2.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paras Petrofils remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Paras Petrofils - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Paras Petrofils - Result - Financial Result For 03/31/2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Paras Petrofils - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result For FY 2025-26
|May 29, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Paras Petrofils - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Paras Petrofils - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Statement For Financial Year Ended On 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
Paras Petrofils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1991PLC015254 and registration number is 015254. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Petrofils is ₹2.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paras Petrofils is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paras Petrofils is ₹86.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paras Petrofils are ₹2.74 and ₹2.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Petrofils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Petrofils is ₹3.24 and 52-week low of Paras Petrofils is ₹1.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paras Petrofils has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, 26.34% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, 13.6% over 1 year, 47.32% across 3 years, and 8.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils are -159.88 and 4.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global