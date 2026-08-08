Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Paras Petrofils Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAS PETROFILS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Paras Petrofils along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.59 Closed
-4.78₹ -0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Paras Petrofils Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.59₹2.74
₹2.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.55₹3.24
₹2.59
Open Price
₹2.73
Prev. Close
₹2.72
Volume
28,076

Source: Dion Global

Paras Petrofils Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paras Petrofils		5.2829.517.739.753.647.328.66
Filatex India		13.0543.2586.5759.6256.3826.8610.42
Century Enka		-0.4419.7837.6628.3722.6910.755.13
Bhudevi Infra Projects		26.93-4.18-26.49-36.84-36.13100.51135.73
Classic Filaments		0-5.15-10.332.2297.428.0755.87
Prag Bosimi Synthetics		6.019.63.19-0.51-11.01-6.59-3.51
Suncity Synthetics		0-16.57-39.27-49.66-56.826.2713.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paras Petrofils has gained 3.60% compared to peers like Filatex India (56.38%), Century Enka (22.69%), Bhudevi Infra Projects (-36.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Paras Petrofils has underperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).

Paras Petrofils Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paras Petrofils Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.462.5
102.252.39
202.142.27
502.072.17
1002.162.16
2002.132.21

Source: Dion Global

Paras Petrofils Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paras Petrofils remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Paras Petrofils Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTParas Petrofils - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTParas Petrofils - Result - Financial Result For 03/31/2026
May 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTParas Petrofils - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result For FY 2025-26
May 29, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTParas Petrofils - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTParas Petrofils - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Statement For Financial Year Ended On 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Paras Petrofils

Paras Petrofils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1991PLC015254 and registration number is 015254. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kishorchandra Vaidya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Jayant Bhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhuben Shankarbhai Rathod
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayprakashan Padmanabhan Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Khatod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Pachori
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Paras Petrofils Share Price

What is the share price of Paras Petrofils?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Petrofils is ₹2.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paras Petrofils?

The Paras Petrofils is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paras Petrofils?

The market cap of Paras Petrofils is ₹86.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paras Petrofils?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paras Petrofils are ₹2.74 and ₹2.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paras Petrofils?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Petrofils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Petrofils is ₹3.24 and 52-week low of Paras Petrofils is ₹1.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paras Petrofils performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paras Petrofils has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, 26.34% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, 13.6% over 1 year, 47.32% across 3 years, and 8.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils are -159.88 and 4.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Paras Petrofils News

More Paras Petrofils News
Market Pulse