What is the share price of Paras Petrofils? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Petrofils is ₹2.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Paras Petrofils? The Paras Petrofils is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paras Petrofils? The market cap of Paras Petrofils is ₹86.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paras Petrofils? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paras Petrofils are ₹2.74 and ₹2.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paras Petrofils? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Petrofils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Petrofils is ₹3.24 and 52-week low of Paras Petrofils is ₹1.55 as on .

How has the Paras Petrofils performed historically in terms of returns? The Paras Petrofils has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, 26.34% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, 13.6% over 1 year, 47.32% across 3 years, and 8.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils are -159.88 and 4.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global