Paras Petrofils Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PARAS PETROFILS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paras Petrofils Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.20₹1.25
₹1.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.75₹1.55
₹1.25
Open Price
₹1.20
Prev. Close
₹1.25
Volume
2,63,459

Paras Petrofils Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.27
  • R21.28
  • R31.32
  • Pivot
    1.23
  • S11.22
  • S21.18
  • S31.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.131.21
  • 100.161.16
  • 200.151.07
  • 500.20.96
  • 1000.210.9
  • 2000.210.79

Paras Petrofils Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
047.0647.0647.06-16.67-16.67-16.67
9.6720.3732.6525.00-12.87242.1179.72
2.16-2.586.9219.25-7.52154.8344.08
014.75-23.91-42.15-72.33-61.54-91.76

Paras Petrofils Ltd. Share Holdings

Paras Petrofils Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Paras Petrofils Ltd.

Paras Petrofils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1991PLC015254 and registration number is 015254. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kailashdan Charan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jayant Bhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harikishan Chunilal Panpaliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Ghanshyamdas Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kishorchandra Vaidya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Madhuben Shankarbhai Rathod
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Paras Petrofils Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paras Petrofils Ltd.?

The market cap of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹41.78 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is 135.87 and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is 1.72 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Paras Petrofils Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹1.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paras Petrofils Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Petrofils Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹1.55 and 52-week low of Paras Petrofils Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

