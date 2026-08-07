Here's the live share price of Classic Filaments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Classic Filaments
|0
|-5.15
|-10.33
|2.22
|97.42
|8.07
|55.87
|Filatex India
|13.05
|44.22
|83.24
|59.62
|55.88
|26.86
|10.42
|Century Enka
|-0.44
|15.87
|35.12
|28.37
|22.89
|10.75
|5.13
|Paras Petrofils
|5.28
|26.34
|16.67
|9.75
|13.60
|47.32
|8.66
|Bhudevi Infra Projects
|26.93
|-8.96
|-30.16
|-36.84
|-33.02
|100.51
|135.73
|Prag Bosimi Synthetics
|6.01
|10.23
|1.57
|-0.51
|-9.77
|-6.59
|-3.51
|Suncity Synthetics
|0
|-16.57
|-39.27
|-49.66
|-58.97
|6.27
|13.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Classic Filaments has gained 97.42% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Classic Filaments has outperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.93
|48.72
|10
|50.7
|49.85
|20
|51.48
|50.15
|50
|48.15
|48.98
|100
|49.32
|46.48
|200
|38.46
|41.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Classic Filaments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Classic Filaments - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Classic Filaments - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Classic Filaments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:29 PM IST IST
|Classic Filaments - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing O
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Classic Filaments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Classic Filaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114GJ1990PLC013667 and registration number is 013667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Filaments is ₹46.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Classic Filaments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Classic Filaments is ₹28.12 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Classic Filaments are ₹48.36 and ₹46.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Filaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Filaments is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Classic Filaments is ₹19.56 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Classic Filaments has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -5.15% for the past month, -10.33% over 3 months, 97.42% over 1 year, 8.07% across 3 years, and 55.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Classic Filaments are -319.44 and 5.09 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global