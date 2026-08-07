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Classic Filaments Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLASSIC FILAMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Classic Filaments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.00 Closed
-4.88₹ -2.36
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Classic Filaments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.00₹48.36
₹46.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.56₹59.00
₹46.00
Open Price
₹48.36
Prev. Close
₹48.36
Volume
4,125

Source: Dion Global

Classic Filaments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Classic Filaments		0-5.15-10.332.2297.428.0755.87
Filatex India		13.0544.2283.2459.6255.8826.8610.42
Century Enka		-0.4415.8735.1228.3722.8910.755.13
Paras Petrofils		5.2826.3416.679.7513.6047.328.66
Bhudevi Infra Projects		26.93-8.96-30.16-36.84-33.02100.51135.73
Prag Bosimi Synthetics		6.0110.231.57-0.51-9.77-6.59-3.51
Suncity Synthetics		0-16.57-39.27-49.66-58.976.2713.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Classic Filaments has gained 97.42% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Classic Filaments has outperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Century Enka (5.13%).

Classic Filaments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Classic Filaments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.9348.72
1050.749.85
2051.4850.15
5048.1548.98
10049.3246.48
20038.4641.65

Source: Dion Global

Classic Filaments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Classic Filaments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Classic Filaments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTClassic Filaments - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
Jul 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTClassic Filaments - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTClassic Filaments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 23, 2026, 04:29 PM IST ISTClassic Filaments - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing O
Jul 10, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTClassic Filaments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Classic Filaments

Classic Filaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114GJ1990PLC013667 and registration number is 013667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayanti Gaudani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Amit Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Dholiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aruna Kachchhi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Classic Filaments Share Price

What is the share price of Classic Filaments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Filaments is ₹46.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Classic Filaments?

The Classic Filaments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Filaments?

The market cap of Classic Filaments is ₹28.12 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Classic Filaments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Classic Filaments are ₹48.36 and ₹46.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Classic Filaments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Filaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Filaments is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Classic Filaments is ₹19.56 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Classic Filaments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Classic Filaments has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -5.15% for the past month, -10.33% over 3 months, 97.42% over 1 year, 8.07% across 3 years, and 55.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Classic Filaments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Classic Filaments are -319.44 and 5.09 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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