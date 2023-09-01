What is the Market Cap of Classic Filaments Ltd.? The market cap of Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹27.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd.? P/E ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd. is -246.11 and PB ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd. is 4.6 as on .

What is the share price of Classic Filaments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹44.30 as on .