Classic Filaments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CLASSIC FILAMENTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.30 Closed
1.980.86
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Classic Filaments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.30₹44.30
₹44.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.27₹43.44
₹44.30
Open Price
₹44.30
Prev. Close
₹43.44
Volume
1

Classic Filaments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.3
  • R244.3
  • R344.3
  • Pivot
    44.3
  • S144.3
  • S244.3
  • S344.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.4841.97
  • 107.340.82
  • 207.1739.01
  • 506.8634.14
  • 1008.128.17
  • 2007.1821.43

Classic Filaments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3428.9341.9049.56561.19475.32160.59
9.4021.1833.0625.59-12.57245.5480.24
1.78-2.616.6619.40-7.53154.9344.88
10.365.532.68-20.20138.043,824.573,824.57
9.2643.9034.0934.09-30.99-30.99-30.99
015.28-23.57-44.21-72.61-62.53-91.84
6.8335.0029.1364.0926.3827.47-7.76
0021.42189.54762.75802.97802.97
13.8537.9041.3223.2016.33113.7572.38

Classic Filaments Ltd. Share Holdings

Classic Filaments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Classic Filaments Ltd.

Classic Filaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114GJ1990PLC013667 and registration number is 013667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayantilal Gaudani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Subhash Patle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Dholiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aruna Kachchhi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Classic Filaments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Filaments Ltd.?

The market cap of Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹27.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd. is -246.11 and PB ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd. is 4.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Classic Filaments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹44.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Classic Filaments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Filaments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹43.44 and 52-week low of Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹6.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

