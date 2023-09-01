Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.34
|28.93
|41.90
|49.56
|561.19
|475.32
|160.59
|9.40
|21.18
|33.06
|25.59
|-12.57
|245.54
|80.24
|1.78
|-2.61
|6.66
|19.40
|-7.53
|154.93
|44.88
|10.36
|5.53
|2.68
|-20.20
|138.04
|3,824.57
|3,824.57
|9.26
|43.90
|34.09
|34.09
|-30.99
|-30.99
|-30.99
|0
|15.28
|-23.57
|-44.21
|-72.61
|-62.53
|-91.84
|6.83
|35.00
|29.13
|64.09
|26.38
|27.47
|-7.76
|0
|0
|21.42
|189.54
|762.75
|802.97
|802.97
|13.85
|37.90
|41.32
|23.20
|16.33
|113.75
|72.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Classic Filaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114GJ1990PLC013667 and registration number is 013667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹27.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd. is -246.11 and PB ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd. is 4.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹44.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Filaments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹43.44 and 52-week low of Classic Filaments Ltd. is ₹6.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.