What is the share price of Classic Filaments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Filaments is ₹46.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Classic Filaments? The Classic Filaments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Filaments? The market cap of Classic Filaments is ₹28.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Classic Filaments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Classic Filaments are ₹48.36 and ₹46.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Classic Filaments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Filaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Filaments is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Classic Filaments is ₹19.56 as on .

How has the Classic Filaments performed historically in terms of returns? The Classic Filaments has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -5.15% for the past month, -10.33% over 3 months, 97.42% over 1 year, 8.07% across 3 years, and 55.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Classic Filaments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Classic Filaments are -319.44 and 5.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global