Here's the live share price of Shree Steel Wire Ropes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Steel Wire Ropes
|-5.03
|35.14
|38.06
|46.41
|-1.15
|-5.04
|2.47
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|1.78
|-6.40
|-15.29
|14.60
|15.50
|-3.78
|19.68
|Systematic Industries
|6.48
|21.14
|-8.94
|42.14
|9.98
|3.22
|1.92
|Bedmutha Industries
|5.14
|6.16
|1.46
|-15.07
|-18.11
|17.69
|23.01
|D P Wires
|-1.99
|-11.72
|-11.22
|-3.25
|-21.69
|-33.84
|-21.96
|Sarthak Metals
|4.36
|-0.10
|-5.28
|-13.90
|-36.78
|-35.69
|2.19
|Bombay Wire Ropes
|-1.33
|-0.39
|-9.83
|-1.82
|-19.45
|27.18
|28.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Steel Wire Ropes has declined 1.15% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Steel Wire Ropes has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.73
|30.15
|10
|30.82
|30.46
|20
|31.35
|29.86
|50
|24.78
|26.73
|100
|22.41
|24.6
|200
|23.29
|24.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Steel Wire Ropes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Shree Steel Wire - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Shree Steel Wire - Result For The Half Yearly Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Shree Steel Wire - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Shree Steel Wire - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Shree Steel Wire - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1992PLC067466 and registration number is 067466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Steel Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹9.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Steel Wire Ropes are ₹30.00 and ₹27.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Steel Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹43.16 and 52-week low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹16.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Steel Wire Ropes has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, 35.14% for the past month, 38.06% over 3 months, -1.15% over 1 year, -5.04% across 3 years, and 2.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes are -49.42 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global