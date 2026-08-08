What is the share price of Shree Steel Wire Ropes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹30.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Steel Wire Ropes? The Shree Steel Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes? The market cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹9.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Steel Wire Ropes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Steel Wire Ropes are ₹30.00 and ₹27.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Steel Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹43.16 and 52-week low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹16.60 as on .

How has the Shree Steel Wire Ropes performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Steel Wire Ropes has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, 35.14% for the past month, 38.06% over 3 months, -1.15% over 1 year, -5.04% across 3 years, and 2.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes are -49.42 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global