Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE STEEL WIRE ROPES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Wires | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.70 Closed
3.121.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.21₹34.90
₹34.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.10₹46.40
₹34.70
Open Price
₹33.50
Prev. Close
₹33.65
Volume
3,114

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.33
  • R235.96
  • R337.02
  • Pivot
    34.27
  • S133.64
  • S232.58
  • S331.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.333.78
  • 1024.333.74
  • 2024.0233.69
  • 5023.9433.68
  • 10023.4233.02
  • 20024.3731.21

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.056.934.0816.4446.1185.56115.53
19.4814.1631.30131.03131.45748.51160.55
3.643.643.643.643.643.643.64
6.009.9858.3553.9794.011,408.86577.05
2.922.9628.3028.441.22354.84280.05
13.5822.2821.6839.79-21.631,479.891,890.67

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1992PLC067466 and registration number is 067466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Lachman Sajnani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Sajnani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kirtee Sajnani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Gugnani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhu Sanjay Totlani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹11.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is 13.59 and PB ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹34.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹20.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

