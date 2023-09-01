Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1992PLC067466 and registration number is 067466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.