Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE STEEL WIRE ROPES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Shree Steel Wire Ropes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.00 Closed
4.53₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.27₹30.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.60₹43.16
₹30.00
Open Price
₹28.70
Prev. Close
₹28.70
Volume
2,201

Source: Dion Global

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Steel Wire Ropes		-5.0335.1438.0646.41-1.15-5.042.47
Bharat Wire Ropes		1.78-6.40-15.2914.6015.50-3.7819.68
Systematic Industries		6.4821.14-8.9442.149.983.221.92
Bedmutha Industries		5.146.161.46-15.07-18.1117.6923.01
D P Wires		-1.99-11.72-11.22-3.25-21.69-33.84-21.96
Sarthak Metals		4.36-0.10-5.28-13.90-36.78-35.692.19
Bombay Wire Ropes		-1.33-0.39-9.83-1.82-19.4527.1828.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Steel Wire Ropes has declined 1.15% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Steel Wire Ropes has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.7330.15
1030.8230.46
2031.3529.86
5024.7826.73
10022.4124.6
20023.2924.63

Source: Dion Global

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Steel Wire Ropes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTShree Steel Wire - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 13, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTShree Steel Wire - Result For The Half Yearly Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 13, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTShree Steel Wire - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026
Jul 09, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTShree Steel Wire - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTShree Steel Wire - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Steel Wire Ropes

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1992PLC067466 and registration number is 067466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Gugnani
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil Sajnani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kirtee Sajnani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramnarayan Tiwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dattaram Mhaparle
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Sajnani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mehak Vachhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joy Dodani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Steel Wire Ropes Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Steel Wire Ropes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Steel Wire Ropes?

The Shree Steel Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes?

The market cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹9.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Steel Wire Ropes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Steel Wire Ropes are ₹30.00 and ₹27.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Steel Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹43.16 and 52-week low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes is ₹16.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Steel Wire Ropes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Steel Wire Ropes has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, 35.14% for the past month, 38.06% over 3 months, -1.15% over 1 year, -5.04% across 3 years, and 2.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes are -49.42 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Steel Wire Ropes News

More Shree Steel Wire Ropes News
Market Pulse