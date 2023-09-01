Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.05
|6.93
|4.08
|16.44
|46.11
|85.56
|115.53
|19.48
|14.16
|31.30
|131.03
|131.45
|748.51
|160.55
|3.64
|3.64
|3.64
|3.64
|3.64
|3.64
|3.64
|6.00
|9.98
|58.35
|53.97
|94.01
|1,408.86
|577.05
|2.92
|2.96
|28.30
|28.44
|1.22
|354.84
|280.05
|13.58
|22.28
|21.68
|39.79
|-21.63
|1,479.89
|1,890.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1992PLC067466 and registration number is 067466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹11.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is 13.59 and PB ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹34.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹20.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.