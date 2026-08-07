Here's the live share price of Bharat Wire Ropes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|1.78
|-6.40
|-15.29
|14.60
|15.50
|-3.78
|19.68
|Systematic Industries
|6.48
|21.14
|-8.94
|42.14
|9.98
|3.22
|1.92
|Bedmutha Industries
|5.14
|6.16
|1.46
|-15.07
|-18.11
|17.69
|23.01
|D P Wires
|-1.99
|-11.72
|-11.22
|-3.25
|-21.69
|-33.84
|-21.96
|Sarthak Metals
|4.36
|-0.10
|-5.28
|-13.90
|-36.78
|-35.69
|2.19
|Bombay Wire Ropes
|-1.33
|-0.39
|-9.83
|-1.82
|-19.45
|27.18
|28.34
|Shree Steel Wire Ropes
|-5.03
|35.14
|38.06
|46.41
|-1.15
|-5.04
|2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Wire Ropes has gained 15.50% compared to peers like Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%), D P Wires (-21.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Wire Ropes has outperformed peers relative to Systematic Industries (1.92%) and Bedmutha Industries (23.01%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|199.33
|201.31
|10
|198.29
|200.86
|20
|203.62
|202.48
|50
|209.2
|205.67
|100
|202.22
|202.64
|200
|191.21
|197.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Wire Ropes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.00%, FII holding fell to 2.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Bharat Wire Ropes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Bharat Wire Ropes - Results-Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Bharat Wire Ropes - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 141St Meeting Of Board Of Director Of The Company Held On 07Th Augus
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Bharat Wire Ropes - Board Meeting Intimation for 141St Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Bharat Wire Ropes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1986PLC040468 and registration number is 040468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 590.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹200.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹1,370.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Wire Ropes are ₹208.00 and ₹200.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹262.20 and 52-week low of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹149.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Wire Ropes has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -6.4% for the past month, -15.29% over 3 months, 15.5% over 1 year, -3.78% across 3 years, and 19.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes are 14.25 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global