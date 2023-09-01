Follow Us

BHARAT WIRE ROPES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Wires | Smallcap | NSE
₹241.20 Closed
2.556
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.35₹244.90
₹241.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.30₹241.85
₹241.20
Open Price
₹236.35
Prev. Close
₹235.20
Volume
8,98,026

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1245.62
  • R2249.53
  • R3254.17
  • Pivot
    240.98
  • S1237.07
  • S2232.43
  • S3228.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.26225.6
  • 10120.81220.02
  • 20116.52215.07
  • 50114.36202.83
  • 10089.16184.33
  • 20080.41158.03

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.1414.0230.98130.70131.15753.81159.08
2.8820.2053.2687.6977.571,017.93813.99
6.8211.3959.9054.8496.87159.93159.93
27.5710.5246.33150.72338.37242.75845.15
2.702.5527.6130.45-0.35365.23275.67
4.9025.001.85111.54-37.80160.14185.61

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd.

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1986PLC040468 and registration number is 040468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cordage, rope, twine and netting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 410.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Swarup
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Murarilal Ramsukh Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayank Mittal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kumar Modak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venkateshwararao Kandikuppa
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ruhi Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shivkumar Malu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹1,640.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is 22.19 and PB ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is 3.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹241.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹241.85 and 52-week low of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹87.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

