What is the share price of Bharat Wire Ropes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹200.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Wire Ropes? The Bharat Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Wire Ropes? The market cap of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹1,370.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Wire Ropes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Wire Ropes are ₹208.00 and ₹200.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Wire Ropes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹262.20 and 52-week low of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹149.15 as on .

How has the Bharat Wire Ropes performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Wire Ropes has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -6.4% for the past month, -15.29% over 3 months, 15.5% over 1 year, -3.78% across 3 years, and 19.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes are 14.25 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global