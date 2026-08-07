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Bharat Wire Ropes Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT WIRE ROPES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bharat Wire Ropes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹200.50 Closed
-2.39₹ -4.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Wire Ropes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹200.05₹208.00
₹200.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹149.15₹262.20
₹200.50
Open Price
₹208.00
Prev. Close
₹205.40
Volume
18,868

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Wire Ropes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Wire Ropes		1.78-6.40-15.2914.6015.50-3.7819.68
Systematic Industries		6.4821.14-8.9442.149.983.221.92
Bedmutha Industries		5.146.161.46-15.07-18.1117.6923.01
D P Wires		-1.99-11.72-11.22-3.25-21.69-33.84-21.96
Sarthak Metals		4.36-0.10-5.28-13.90-36.78-35.692.19
Bombay Wire Ropes		-1.33-0.39-9.83-1.82-19.4527.1828.34
Shree Steel Wire Ropes		-5.0335.1438.0646.41-1.15-5.042.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Wire Ropes has gained 15.50% compared to peers like Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%), D P Wires (-21.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Wire Ropes has outperformed peers relative to Systematic Industries (1.92%) and Bedmutha Industries (23.01%).

Bharat Wire Ropes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Wire Ropes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5199.33201.31
10198.29200.86
20203.62202.48
50209.2205.67
100202.22202.64
200191.21197.55

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Wire Ropes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Wire Ropes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.00%, FII holding fell to 2.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharat Wire Ropes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTBharat Wire Ropes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTBharat Wire Ropes - Results-Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTBharat Wire Ropes - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 141St Meeting Of Board Of Director Of The Company Held On 07Th Augus
Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTBharat Wire Ropes - Board Meeting Intimation for 141St Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jul 13, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTBharat Wire Ropes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Wire Ropes

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1986PLC040468 and registration number is 040468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 590.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Swarup
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Murarilal Ramsukh Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayank Mittal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sushil Sharda
    Whole Time Director - Finance
  • Mr. Venkateshwararao Kandikuppa
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ruhi Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anita Rahul Shantaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Kalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Wire Ropes Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Wire Ropes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹200.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Wire Ropes?

The Bharat Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Wire Ropes?

The market cap of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹1,370.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Wire Ropes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Wire Ropes are ₹208.00 and ₹200.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Wire Ropes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹262.20 and 52-week low of Bharat Wire Ropes is ₹149.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Wire Ropes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Wire Ropes has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -6.4% for the past month, -15.29% over 3 months, 15.5% over 1 year, -3.78% across 3 years, and 19.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes are 14.25 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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