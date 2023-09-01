Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1986PLC040468 and registration number is 040468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cordage, rope, twine and netting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 410.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹1,640.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is 22.19 and PB ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is 3.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹241.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹241.85 and 52-week low of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹87.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.