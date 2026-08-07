What is the share price of Bombay Wire Ropes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹45.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Bombay Wire Ropes? The Bombay Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Wire Ropes? The market cap of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹24.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Wire Ropes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Wire Ropes are ₹45.40 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Wire Ropes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹64.99 and 52-week low of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹35.56 as on .

How has the Bombay Wire Ropes performed historically in terms of returns? The Bombay Wire Ropes has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -9.83% over 3 months, -19.45% over 1 year, 27.18% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes are 8.37 and 3.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global