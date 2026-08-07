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Bombay Wire Ropes Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOMBAY WIRE ROPES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Bombay Wire Ropes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.40 Closed
-0.20₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bombay Wire Ropes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.00₹45.40
₹45.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.56₹64.99
₹45.40
Open Price
₹45.40
Prev. Close
₹45.49
Volume
2,366

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Wire Ropes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bombay Wire Ropes		-1.33-0.39-9.83-1.82-19.4527.1828.34
Bharat Wire Ropes		1.78-6.40-15.2914.6015.50-3.7819.68
Systematic Industries		6.4821.14-8.9442.149.983.221.92
Bedmutha Industries		5.146.161.46-15.07-18.1117.6923.01
D P Wires		-1.99-11.72-11.22-3.25-21.69-33.84-21.96
Sarthak Metals		4.36-0.10-5.28-13.90-36.78-35.692.19
Shree Steel Wire Ropes		-5.0335.1438.0646.41-1.15-5.042.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bombay Wire Ropes has declined 19.45% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Wire Ropes has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).

Bombay Wire Ropes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Wire Ropes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.5345.7
1047.2646.46
2048.0147.24
5048.247.84
10047.3548.13
20048.9249.79

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Wire Ropes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bombay Wire Ropes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 9.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bombay Wire Ropes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTBombay Wire Rope - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 24, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTBombay Wire Rope - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 24-07-2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTBombay Wire Rope - Financial Results For 30-06-2026
Jul 24, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTBombay Wire Rope - Corrigendum To The Annual Report Filed For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 22, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTBombay Wire Rope - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Bombay Wire Ropes

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1961PLC011922 and registration number is 011922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jhunjhuwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vineeta Kanoria
    Director
  • Dr. Anurag Kanoria
    Director
  • Mr. Bimal Kumar Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Jiwanram Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Maroo
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bombay Wire Ropes Share Price

What is the share price of Bombay Wire Ropes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹45.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bombay Wire Ropes?

The Bombay Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Wire Ropes?

The market cap of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹24.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Wire Ropes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Wire Ropes are ₹45.40 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Wire Ropes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹64.99 and 52-week low of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹35.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bombay Wire Ropes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bombay Wire Ropes has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -9.83% over 3 months, -19.45% over 1 year, 27.18% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes are 8.37 and 3.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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