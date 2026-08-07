Here's the live share price of Bombay Wire Ropes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bombay Wire Ropes
|-1.33
|-0.39
|-9.83
|-1.82
|-19.45
|27.18
|28.34
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|1.78
|-6.40
|-15.29
|14.60
|15.50
|-3.78
|19.68
|Systematic Industries
|6.48
|21.14
|-8.94
|42.14
|9.98
|3.22
|1.92
|Bedmutha Industries
|5.14
|6.16
|1.46
|-15.07
|-18.11
|17.69
|23.01
|D P Wires
|-1.99
|-11.72
|-11.22
|-3.25
|-21.69
|-33.84
|-21.96
|Sarthak Metals
|4.36
|-0.10
|-5.28
|-13.90
|-36.78
|-35.69
|2.19
|Shree Steel Wire Ropes
|-5.03
|35.14
|38.06
|46.41
|-1.15
|-5.04
|2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bombay Wire Ropes has declined 19.45% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Wire Ropes has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.53
|45.7
|10
|47.26
|46.46
|20
|48.01
|47.24
|50
|48.2
|47.84
|100
|47.35
|48.13
|200
|48.92
|49.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bombay Wire Ropes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 9.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Bombay Wire Rope - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Bombay Wire Rope - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 24-07-2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Bombay Wire Rope - Financial Results For 30-06-2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Bombay Wire Rope - Corrigendum To The Annual Report Filed For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Bombay Wire Rope - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1961PLC011922 and registration number is 011922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹45.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Wire Ropes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹24.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Wire Ropes are ₹45.40 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Wire Ropes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹64.99 and 52-week low of Bombay Wire Ropes is ₹35.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Wire Ropes has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -9.83% over 3 months, -19.45% over 1 year, 27.18% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes are 8.37 and 3.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global