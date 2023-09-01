Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BOMBAY WIRE ROPES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Wires | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.86 Closed
1.980.58
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.80₹29.86
₹29.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.26₹49.80
₹29.86
Open Price
₹29.80
Prev. Close
₹29.28
Volume
7,948

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.88
  • R229.9
  • R329.94
  • Pivot
    29.84
  • S129.82
  • S229.78
  • S329.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.3127.9
  • 1032.6326.48
  • 2033.725.31
  • 5037.5524.85
  • 10041.2525.2
  • 20053.1227.43

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.5822.2821.6839.79-21.631,479.891,890.67
19.4814.1631.30131.03131.45748.51160.55
3.643.643.643.643.643.643.64
6.009.9858.3553.9794.011,408.86577.05
2.922.9628.3028.441.22354.84280.05
6.056.934.0816.4446.1185.56115.53

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. Share Holdings

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd.

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1961PLC011922 and registration number is 011922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Jhunjhunwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bimal Kumar Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Jiwanram Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashinath Rajgarhia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vineeta Kanoria
    Director
  • Dr. Anurag Kanoria
    Director

FAQs on Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The market cap of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹15.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is -46.0 and PB ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹29.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. is ₹17.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data