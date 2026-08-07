Here's the live share price of D P Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|D P Wires
|-1.99
|-11.72
|-11.22
|-3.25
|-21.69
|-33.84
|-21.96
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|1.78
|-6.40
|-15.29
|14.60
|15.50
|-3.78
|19.68
|Systematic Industries
|6.48
|21.14
|-8.94
|42.14
|9.98
|3.22
|1.92
|Bedmutha Industries
|5.14
|6.16
|1.46
|-15.07
|-18.11
|17.69
|23.01
|Sarthak Metals
|4.36
|-0.10
|-5.28
|-13.90
|-36.78
|-35.69
|2.19
|Bombay Wire Ropes
|-1.33
|-0.39
|-9.83
|-1.82
|-19.45
|27.18
|28.34
|Shree Steel Wire Ropes
|-5.03
|35.14
|38.06
|46.41
|-1.15
|-5.04
|2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, D P Wires has declined 21.69% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%). From a 5 year perspective, D P Wires has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|167.17
|167.35
|10
|168.26
|168.61
|20
|173.93
|172.15
|50
|180.58
|176.33
|100
|172.44
|178.09
|200
|185.04
|190.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, D P Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|D P Wires - UPDATES
|May 30, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|D P Wires - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2026 With Other Business Mat
|May 26, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|D P Wires - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results And Other Business Matters
|Apr 17, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|D P Wires - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 15, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|D P Wires - Clarification On Significant Price Movement In Shares Of D P Wires Limited
Source: Dion Global
D P Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MP1998PLC029523 and registration number is 029523. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Wires is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D P Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of D P Wires is ₹255.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of D P Wires are ₹170.65 and ₹162.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Wires is ₹306.10 and 52-week low of D P Wires is ₹122.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D P Wires has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -11.72% for the past month, -11.22% over 3 months, -21.69% over 1 year, -33.84% across 3 years, and -21.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D P Wires are 14.55 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global