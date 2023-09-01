Follow Us

D P Wires Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

D P WIRES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Wires | Smallcap | NSE
₹676.35 Closed
0.140.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

D P Wires Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹669.95₹698.00
₹676.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹330.30₹703.00
₹676.35
Open Price
₹682.00
Prev. Close
₹675.40
Volume
73,126

D P Wires Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1694.35
  • R2707.6
  • R3717.2
  • Pivot
    684.75
  • S1671.5
  • S2661.9
  • S3648.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5428.15670.86
  • 10430.69656.56
  • 20433.67630.97
  • 50398.23578.55
  • 100348.11523.89
  • 200337.71466.67

D P Wires Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.8820.2053.2687.6977.571,017.93813.99
19.1414.0230.98130.70131.15753.81159.08
6.8211.3959.9054.8496.87159.93159.93
27.5710.5246.33150.72338.37242.75845.15
2.702.5527.6130.45-0.35365.23275.67
4.9025.001.85111.54-37.80160.14185.61

D P Wires Ltd. Share Holdings

D P Wires Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About D P Wires Ltd.

D P Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MP1998PLC029523 and registration number is 029523. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 613.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Kataria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kataria
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Suhani Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanti Lal Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anil Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhubala Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on D P Wires Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of D P Wires Ltd.?

The market cap of D P Wires Ltd. is ₹917.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of D P Wires Ltd.?

P/E ratio of D P Wires Ltd. is 20.62 and PB ratio of D P Wires Ltd. is 4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of D P Wires Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Wires Ltd. is ₹676.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D P Wires Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Wires Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Wires Ltd. is ₹703.00 and 52-week low of D P Wires Ltd. is ₹330.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

