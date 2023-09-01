D P Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MP1998PLC029523 and registration number is 029523. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 613.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.