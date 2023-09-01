Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.88
|20.20
|53.26
|87.69
|77.57
|1,017.93
|813.99
|19.14
|14.02
|30.98
|130.70
|131.15
|753.81
|159.08
|6.82
|11.39
|59.90
|54.84
|96.87
|159.93
|159.93
|27.57
|10.52
|46.33
|150.72
|338.37
|242.75
|845.15
|2.70
|2.55
|27.61
|30.45
|-0.35
|365.23
|275.67
|4.90
|25.00
|1.85
|111.54
|-37.80
|160.14
|185.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
D P Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MP1998PLC029523 and registration number is 029523. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 613.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of D P Wires Ltd. is ₹917.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of D P Wires Ltd. is 20.62 and PB ratio of D P Wires Ltd. is 4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Wires Ltd. is ₹676.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Wires Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Wires Ltd. is ₹703.00 and 52-week low of D P Wires Ltd. is ₹330.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.