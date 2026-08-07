What is the share price of D P Wires? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Wires is ₹165.00 as on .

What kind of stock is D P Wires? The D P Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of D P Wires? The market cap of D P Wires is ₹255.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of D P Wires? Today’s highest and lowest price of D P Wires are ₹170.65 and ₹162.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D P Wires? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Wires is ₹306.10 and 52-week low of D P Wires is ₹122.00 as on .

How has the D P Wires performed historically in terms of returns? The D P Wires has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -11.72% for the past month, -11.22% over 3 months, -21.69% over 1 year, -33.84% across 3 years, and -21.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D P Wires? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D P Wires are 14.55 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global