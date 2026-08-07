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D P Wires Share Price

NSE
BSE

D P WIRES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Nuclear Power

Here's the live share price of D P Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹165.00 Closed
-2.60₹ -4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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D P Wires Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.40₹170.65
₹165.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.00₹306.10
₹165.00
Open Price
₹167.50
Prev. Close
₹169.40
Volume
1,272

Source: Dion Global

D P Wires Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
D P Wires		-1.99-11.72-11.22-3.25-21.69-33.84-21.96
Bharat Wire Ropes		1.78-6.40-15.2914.6015.50-3.7819.68
Systematic Industries		6.4821.14-8.9442.149.983.221.92
Bedmutha Industries		5.146.161.46-15.07-18.1117.6923.01
Sarthak Metals		4.36-0.10-5.28-13.90-36.78-35.692.19
Bombay Wire Ropes		-1.33-0.39-9.83-1.82-19.4527.1828.34
Shree Steel Wire Ropes		-5.0335.1438.0646.41-1.15-5.042.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, D P Wires has declined 21.69% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%). From a 5 year perspective, D P Wires has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).

D P Wires Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

D P Wires Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5167.17167.35
10168.26168.61
20173.93172.15
50180.58176.33
100172.44178.09
200185.04190.79

Source: Dion Global

D P Wires Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, D P Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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D P Wires Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 01, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTD P Wires - UPDATES
May 30, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTD P Wires - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2026 With Other Business Mat
May 26, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTD P Wires - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results And Other Business Matters
Apr 17, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTD P Wires - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 15, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTD P Wires - Clarification On Significant Price Movement In Shares Of D P Wires Limited

Source: Dion Global

About D P Wires

D P Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MP1998PLC029523 and registration number is 029523. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal cable and other articles made of wire (except for electric transmission). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Kataria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kataria
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Suhani Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanti Lal Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhubala Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on D P Wires Share Price

What is the share price of D P Wires?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Wires is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is D P Wires?

The D P Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of D P Wires?

The market cap of D P Wires is ₹255.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of D P Wires?

Today’s highest and lowest price of D P Wires are ₹170.65 and ₹162.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D P Wires?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Wires is ₹306.10 and 52-week low of D P Wires is ₹122.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the D P Wires performed historically in terms of returns?

The D P Wires has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -11.72% for the past month, -11.22% over 3 months, -21.69% over 1 year, -33.84% across 3 years, and -21.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D P Wires?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D P Wires are 14.55 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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