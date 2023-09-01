Name
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1990PLC057863 and registration number is 057863. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 660.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹226.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is 19.62 and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹70.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bedmutha Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹79.40 and 52-week low of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹46.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.