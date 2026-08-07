Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bedmutha Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEDMUTHA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Bedmutha Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.65 Closed
-1.55₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bedmutha Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.65₹117.50
₹114.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.00₹164.15
₹114.65
Open Price
₹117.25
Prev. Close
₹116.45
Volume
301

Source: Dion Global

Bedmutha Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bedmutha Industries		5.146.161.46-15.07-18.1117.6923.01
Bharat Wire Ropes		1.78-6.40-15.2914.6015.50-3.7819.68
Systematic Industries		6.4821.14-8.9442.149.983.221.92
D P Wires		-1.99-11.72-11.22-3.25-21.69-33.84-21.96
Sarthak Metals		4.36-0.10-5.28-13.90-36.78-35.692.19
Bombay Wire Ropes		-1.33-0.39-9.83-1.82-19.4527.1828.34
Shree Steel Wire Ropes		-5.0335.1438.0646.41-1.15-5.042.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bedmutha Industries has declined 18.11% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), D P Wires (-21.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Bedmutha Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).

Bedmutha Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bedmutha Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.6111.47
10108.62110.33
20108.8109.89
50110.73111.61
100118.94115.17
200120.63123.7

Source: Dion Global

Bedmutha Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bedmutha Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bedmutha Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTBedmutha Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
Jul 23, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTBedmutha Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 05, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTBedmutha Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTBedmutha Industries - Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Along With The Auditors Reports For The Quarter
May 21, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTBedmutha Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarterly Board Meeting To Approve Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Bedmutha Industries

Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1990PLC057863 and registration number is 057863. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wire of steel by cold drawing or stretching. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1466.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kachardas Ratanchand Bedmutha
    Executive Chairman & Whole-time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kachardas Vedmutha
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vijay Kachardas Vedmutha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreekrishna Marathe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjaya Kandpal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tilottama Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bedmutha Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bedmutha Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bedmutha Industries is ₹114.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bedmutha Industries?

The Bedmutha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bedmutha Industries?

The market cap of Bedmutha Industries is ₹369.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bedmutha Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bedmutha Industries are ₹117.50 and ₹114.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bedmutha Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bedmutha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bedmutha Industries is ₹164.15 and 52-week low of Bedmutha Industries is ₹96.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bedmutha Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bedmutha Industries has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 1.46% over 3 months, -18.11% over 1 year, 17.69% across 3 years, and 23.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries are 56.93 and 2.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bedmutha Industries News

More Bedmutha Industries News
Market Pulse