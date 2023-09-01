Follow Us

Bedmutha Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BEDMUTHA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Wires | Smallcap | NSE
₹70.25 Closed
0.070.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bedmutha Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.00₹70.80
₹70.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.70₹79.40
₹70.25
Open Price
₹69.60
Prev. Close
₹70.20
Volume
20,085

Bedmutha Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.2
  • R271.9
  • R373
  • Pivot
    70.1
  • S169.4
  • S268.3
  • S367.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.1169.64
  • 1070.469.49
  • 2069.269.13
  • 5069.8266.66
  • 10071.1463.8
  • 20074.4762.59

Bedmutha Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.702.5527.6130.45-0.35365.23275.67
19.1414.0230.98130.70131.15753.81159.08
2.8820.2053.2687.6977.571,017.93813.99
6.8211.3959.9054.8496.87159.93159.93
27.5710.5246.33150.72338.37242.75845.15
4.9025.001.85111.54-37.80160.14185.61

Bedmutha Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bedmutha Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bedmutha Industries Ltd.

Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1990PLC057863 and registration number is 057863. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 660.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kachardas Ratanchand Bedmutha
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vijay Kachardas Vedmutha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kachardas Vedmutha
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narayan Kadu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Sonwaney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreekrishna Marathe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bedmutha Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bedmutha Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹226.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is 19.62 and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bedmutha Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹70.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bedmutha Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bedmutha Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹79.40 and 52-week low of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹46.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

