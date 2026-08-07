What is the share price of Bedmutha Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bedmutha Industries is ₹114.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Bedmutha Industries? The Bedmutha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bedmutha Industries? The market cap of Bedmutha Industries is ₹369.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bedmutha Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bedmutha Industries are ₹117.50 and ₹114.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bedmutha Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bedmutha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bedmutha Industries is ₹164.15 and 52-week low of Bedmutha Industries is ₹96.00 as on .

How has the Bedmutha Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bedmutha Industries has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 1.46% over 3 months, -18.11% over 1 year, 17.69% across 3 years, and 23.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries are 56.93 and 2.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global