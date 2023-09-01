What is the Market Cap of Bedmutha Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹226.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is 19.62 and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is 2.26 as on .

What is the share price of Bedmutha Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is ₹70.25 as on .