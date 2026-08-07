Here's the live share price of Bedmutha Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bedmutha Industries
|5.14
|6.16
|1.46
|-15.07
|-18.11
|17.69
|23.01
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|1.78
|-6.40
|-15.29
|14.60
|15.50
|-3.78
|19.68
|Systematic Industries
|6.48
|21.14
|-8.94
|42.14
|9.98
|3.22
|1.92
|D P Wires
|-1.99
|-11.72
|-11.22
|-3.25
|-21.69
|-33.84
|-21.96
|Sarthak Metals
|4.36
|-0.10
|-5.28
|-13.90
|-36.78
|-35.69
|2.19
|Bombay Wire Ropes
|-1.33
|-0.39
|-9.83
|-1.82
|-19.45
|27.18
|28.34
|Shree Steel Wire Ropes
|-5.03
|35.14
|38.06
|46.41
|-1.15
|-5.04
|2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bedmutha Industries has declined 18.11% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), D P Wires (-21.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Bedmutha Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.6
|111.47
|10
|108.62
|110.33
|20
|108.8
|109.89
|50
|110.73
|111.61
|100
|118.94
|115.17
|200
|120.63
|123.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bedmutha Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Bedmutha Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Bedmutha Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 05, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Bedmutha Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Bedmutha Industries - Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Along With The Auditors Reports For The Quarter
|May 21, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Bedmutha Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarterly Board Meeting To Approve Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Bedmutha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1990PLC057863 and registration number is 057863. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wire of steel by cold drawing or stretching. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1466.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bedmutha Industries is ₹114.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bedmutha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bedmutha Industries is ₹369.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bedmutha Industries are ₹117.50 and ₹114.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bedmutha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bedmutha Industries is ₹164.15 and 52-week low of Bedmutha Industries is ₹96.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bedmutha Industries has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 1.46% over 3 months, -18.11% over 1 year, 17.69% across 3 years, and 23.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries are 56.93 and 2.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global