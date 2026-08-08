Here's the live share price of Sarthak Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarthak Metals
|4.36
|-0.10
|-5.28
|-13.90
|-36.78
|-35.69
|2.19
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|1.78
|-6.40
|-15.29
|14.60
|15.50
|-3.78
|19.68
|Systematic Industries
|6.48
|21.14
|-8.94
|42.14
|9.98
|3.22
|1.92
|Bedmutha Industries
|5.14
|6.16
|1.46
|-15.07
|-18.11
|17.69
|23.01
|D P Wires
|-1.99
|-11.72
|-11.22
|-3.25
|-21.69
|-33.84
|-21.96
|Bombay Wire Ropes
|-1.33
|-0.39
|-9.83
|-1.82
|-19.45
|27.18
|28.34
|Shree Steel Wire Ropes
|-5.03
|35.14
|38.06
|46.41
|-1.15
|-5.04
|2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarthak Metals has declined 36.78% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarthak Metals has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.5
|69.46
|10
|67.5
|68.67
|20
|67.65
|68.5
|50
|70.13
|69.45
|100
|69.9
|71.9
|200
|78.86
|81.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarthak Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.14%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Metals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Metals - Integrated Annual Report 2025-26 And Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 18Th August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 10Th July, 2026
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Discussion And Approval Of Notice Of AGM, Directors Report And Appointment Of M
Source: Dion Global
Sarthak Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102CT1995PLC009772 and registration number is 009772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Metals is ₹69.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarthak Metals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarthak Metals is ₹94.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Metals are ₹71.75 and ₹69.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Metals is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of Sarthak Metals is ₹56.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarthak Metals has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -0.1% for the past month, -5.28% over 3 months, -36.78% over 1 year, -35.69% across 3 years, and 2.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals are 20.52 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global