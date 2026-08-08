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Sarthak Metals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARTHAK METALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Sarthak Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.10 Closed
-0.68₹ -0.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarthak Metals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.10₹71.75
₹69.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.65₹122.95
₹69.10
Open Price
₹69.57
Prev. Close
₹69.57
Volume
1,027

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Metals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarthak Metals		4.36-0.10-5.28-13.90-36.78-35.692.19
Bharat Wire Ropes		1.78-6.40-15.2914.6015.50-3.7819.68
Systematic Industries		6.4821.14-8.9442.149.983.221.92
Bedmutha Industries		5.146.161.46-15.07-18.1117.6923.01
D P Wires		-1.99-11.72-11.22-3.25-21.69-33.84-21.96
Bombay Wire Ropes		-1.33-0.39-9.83-1.82-19.4527.1828.34
Shree Steel Wire Ropes		-5.0335.1438.0646.41-1.15-5.042.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarthak Metals has declined 36.78% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Systematic Industries (9.98%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarthak Metals has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Systematic Industries (1.92%).

Sarthak Metals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Metals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.569.46
1067.568.67
2067.6568.5
5070.1369.45
10069.971.9
20078.8681.12

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Metals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarthak Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.14%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sarthak Metals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTSarthak Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTSarthak Metals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 18, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTSarthak Metals - Integrated Annual Report 2025-26 And Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 18Th August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTSarthak Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 10Th July, 2026
Jul 01, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTSarthak Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Discussion And Approval Of Notice Of AGM, Directors Report And Appointment Of M

Source: Dion Global

About Sarthak Metals

Sarthak Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102CT1995PLC009772 and registration number is 009772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur Bhatt
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjay Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Dutt Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dwadasi Venkata Giri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rama Kohli
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Sarthak Metals Share Price

What is the share price of Sarthak Metals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Metals is ₹69.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarthak Metals?

The Sarthak Metals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Metals?

The market cap of Sarthak Metals is ₹94.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarthak Metals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Metals are ₹71.75 and ₹69.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Metals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Metals is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of Sarthak Metals is ₹56.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sarthak Metals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarthak Metals has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -0.1% for the past month, -5.28% over 3 months, -36.78% over 1 year, -35.69% across 3 years, and 2.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals are 20.52 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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