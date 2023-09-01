What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Metals Ltd.? The market cap of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹365.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is 13.77 and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is 3.48 as on .

What is the share price of Sarthak Metals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹266.95 as on .