What is the share price of Sarthak Metals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Metals is ₹69.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sarthak Metals? The Sarthak Metals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Metals? The market cap of Sarthak Metals is ₹94.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarthak Metals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Metals are ₹71.75 and ₹69.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Metals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Metals is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of Sarthak Metals is ₹56.65 as on .

How has the Sarthak Metals performed historically in terms of returns? The Sarthak Metals has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -0.1% for the past month, -5.28% over 3 months, -36.78% over 1 year, -35.69% across 3 years, and 2.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals are 20.52 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global