SARTHAK METALS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Wires | Smallcap | NSE
₹266.95 Closed
0.912.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sarthak Metals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹262.50₹272.95
₹266.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.35₹281.60
₹266.95
Open Price
₹264.55
Prev. Close
₹264.55
Volume
10,021

Sarthak Metals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1270.13
  • R2276.77
  • R3280.58
  • Pivot
    266.32
  • S1259.68
  • S2255.87
  • S3249.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5119.94261.8
  • 10120.77258.76
  • 20123.75255.36
  • 50132.11241.05
  • 100116.18219.06
  • 200111.55190.79

Sarthak Metals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8211.3959.9054.8496.87159.93159.93
19.1414.0230.98130.70131.15753.81159.08
2.8820.2053.2687.6977.571,017.93813.99
27.5710.5246.33150.72338.37242.75845.15
2.702.5527.6130.45-0.35365.23275.67
4.9025.001.85111.54-37.80160.14185.61

Sarthak Metals Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarthak Metals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Dec, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend

About Sarthak Metals Ltd.

Sarthak Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102CT1995PLC009772 and registration number is 009772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 457.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur Bhatt
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjay Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Dutt Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dwadasi Venkata Giri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rama Kohli
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Sarthak Metals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Metals Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹365.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is 13.77 and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarthak Metals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹266.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Metals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹281.60 and 52-week low of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹112.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

