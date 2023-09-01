Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.82
|11.39
|59.90
|54.84
|96.87
|159.93
|159.93
|19.14
|14.02
|30.98
|130.70
|131.15
|753.81
|159.08
|2.88
|20.20
|53.26
|87.69
|77.57
|1,017.93
|813.99
|27.57
|10.52
|46.33
|150.72
|338.37
|242.75
|845.15
|2.70
|2.55
|27.61
|30.45
|-0.35
|365.23
|275.67
|4.90
|25.00
|1.85
|111.54
|-37.80
|160.14
|185.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
Sarthak Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102CT1995PLC009772 and registration number is 009772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 457.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹365.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is 13.77 and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹266.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹281.60 and 52-week low of Sarthak Metals Ltd. is ₹112.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.