Popular Vehicles and Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE

Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Popular Vehicles and Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.47 Closed
-0.56₹ -0.53
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Popular Vehicles and Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.80₹94.92
₹94.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.80₹163.05
₹94.47
Open Price
₹79.80
Prev. Close
₹95.00
Volume
4,371

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Popular Vehicles and Services has declined 19.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.97%.

Popular Vehicles and Services’s current P/E of -31.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Popular Vehicles and Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Popular Vehicles and Services		8.52-17.31-25.79-23.54-9.86-30.07-19.31
Landmark Cars		-1.51-0.04-23.15-33.09-2.85-9.64-2.50
Competent Automobiles Co		-3.69-7.39-9.55-9.10-12.8920.4318.46
Naksh Precious Metals		5.15-24.44-4.67-19.30-43.40-39.55-27.41
Finelistings Technologies		-3.65-9.38-11.04-55.40-55.97-52.27-35.84

Over the last one year, Popular Vehicles and Services has declined 9.86% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (-2.85%), Competent Automobiles Co (-12.89%), Naksh Precious Metals (-43.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Popular Vehicles and Services has underperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (-2.50%) and Competent Automobiles Co (18.46%).

Popular Vehicles and Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Popular Vehicles and Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.5991.72
1094.3894.5
20104.29100.11
50111.11109.83
100125.79117.93
200126.21127.41

Popular Vehicles and Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Popular Vehicles and Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.20%, FII holding fell to 10.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Popular Vehicles and Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
49,50,0000.3253.61
8,03,1460.158.7
6,89,7860.17.47
2,50,8500.162.72
2,40,8000.152.61
10,0500.070.11

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Popular Vehicles and Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:07 PM ISTPopular Vehicles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 02, 2026, 10:52 PM ISTPopular Vehicles - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Extending Corporate Guaran
Feb 26, 2026, 11:38 PM ISTPopular Vehicles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 20, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTPopular Vehicles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 11:29 PM ISTPopular Vehicles - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding The Corporate Guarantee To

About Popular Vehicles and Services

Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U50102KL1983PLC003741 and registration number is 003741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail sale of new vehicles (passenger motor vehicles, ambulances, minibuses, jeeps, trucks, trailers and semi-trailers). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2576.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jacob Kurian
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Naveen Philip
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Francis K Paul
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. John K Paul
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Preeti Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. George Joseph
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Bhutoria
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Popular Vehicles and Services Share Price

What is the share price of Popular Vehicles and Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popular Vehicles and Services is ₹94.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Popular Vehicles and Services?

The Popular Vehicles and Services is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Popular Vehicles and Services?

The market cap of Popular Vehicles and Services is ₹672.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Popular Vehicles and Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Popular Vehicles and Services are ₹94.92 and ₹79.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Popular Vehicles and Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popular Vehicles and Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popular Vehicles and Services is ₹163.05 and 52-week low of Popular Vehicles and Services is ₹79.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Popular Vehicles and Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Popular Vehicles and Services has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, -14.47% for the past month, -29.76% over 3 months, -14.97% over 1 year, -30.07% across 3 years, and -19.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Popular Vehicles and Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popular Vehicles and Services are -31.68 and 1.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Popular Vehicles and Services News

