Here's the live share price of Popular Vehicles and Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Popular Vehicles and Services has declined 19.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.97%.
Popular Vehicles and Services’s current P/E of -31.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|8.52
|-17.31
|-25.79
|-23.54
|-9.86
|-30.07
|-19.31
|Landmark Cars
|-1.51
|-0.04
|-23.15
|-33.09
|-2.85
|-9.64
|-2.50
|Competent Automobiles Co
|-3.69
|-7.39
|-9.55
|-9.10
|-12.89
|20.43
|18.46
|Naksh Precious Metals
|5.15
|-24.44
|-4.67
|-19.30
|-43.40
|-39.55
|-27.41
|Finelistings Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.38
|-11.04
|-55.40
|-55.97
|-52.27
|-35.84
Over the last one year, Popular Vehicles and Services has declined 9.86% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (-2.85%), Competent Automobiles Co (-12.89%), Naksh Precious Metals (-43.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Popular Vehicles and Services has underperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (-2.50%) and Competent Automobiles Co (18.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.59
|91.72
|10
|94.38
|94.5
|20
|104.29
|100.11
|50
|111.11
|109.83
|100
|125.79
|117.93
|200
|126.21
|127.41
In the latest quarter, Popular Vehicles and Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.20%, FII holding fell to 10.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|49,50,000
|0.32
|53.61
|8,03,146
|0.15
|8.7
|6,89,786
|0.1
|7.47
|2,50,850
|0.16
|2.72
|2,40,800
|0.15
|2.61
|10,050
|0.07
|0.11
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
|Popular Vehicles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
|Popular Vehicles - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Extending Corporate Guaran
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
|Popular Vehicles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|Popular Vehicles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
|Popular Vehicles - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding The Corporate Guarantee To
Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U50102KL1983PLC003741 and registration number is 003741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail sale of new vehicles (passenger motor vehicles, ambulances, minibuses, jeeps, trucks, trailers and semi-trailers). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2576.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Popular Vehicles and Services is ₹94.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Popular Vehicles and Services is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Popular Vehicles and Services is ₹672.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Popular Vehicles and Services are ₹94.92 and ₹79.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Popular Vehicles and Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Popular Vehicles and Services is ₹163.05 and 52-week low of Popular Vehicles and Services is ₹79.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Popular Vehicles and Services has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, -14.47% for the past month, -29.76% over 3 months, -14.97% over 1 year, -30.07% across 3 years, and -19.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Popular Vehicles and Services are -31.68 and 1.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.