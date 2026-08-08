What is the share price of Naksh Precious Metals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Naksh Precious Metals? The Naksh Precious Metals is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naksh Precious Metals? The market cap of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Naksh Precious Metals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Naksh Precious Metals are ₹4.00 and ₹3.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naksh Precious Metals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naksh Precious Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹7.54 and 52-week low of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.13 as on .

How has the Naksh Precious Metals performed historically in terms of returns? The Naksh Precious Metals has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -15.68% for the past month, -1.07% over 3 months, -42.48% over 1 year, -40.78% across 3 years, and -32.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naksh Precious Metals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naksh Precious Metals are -10.72 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global