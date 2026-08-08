Here's the live share price of Naksh Precious Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Naksh Precious Metals
|0.82
|-15.68
|-1.07
|-29.06
|-42.48
|-40.78
|-32.76
|Landmark Cars
|-0.57
|24.31
|31.43
|25.67
|8.65
|-9.53
|3.16
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|0.22
|16.43
|3.13
|-7.91
|-5.27
|-26.69
|-16.99
|Competent Automobiles Co
|-0.30
|-3.17
|-8.76
|-10.11
|-11.53
|3.27
|9.24
|Finelistings Technologies
|-0.08
|-19.94
|-44.29
|-26.79
|-58.06
|-54.59
|-37.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Naksh Precious Metals has declined 42.48% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (8.65%), Popular Vehicles and Services (-5.27%), Competent Automobiles Co (-11.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Naksh Precious Metals has underperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (3.16%) and Popular Vehicles and Services (-16.99%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.72
|3.84
|10
|3.79
|3.85
|20
|4
|3.96
|50
|4.26
|4.2
|100
|4.37
|4.47
|200
|5.01
|5.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Naksh Precious Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Naksh Precious Metal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 04:03 AM IST IST
|Naksh Precious Metal - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Naksh Precious Metal - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 04:35 AM IST IST
|Naksh Precious Metal - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Schedule
|May 25, 2026, 04:27 PM IST IST
|Naksh Precious Metal - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And C
Source: Dion Global
Naksh Precious Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32111DL2003PLC119052 and registration number is 119052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Naksh Precious Metals is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Naksh Precious Metals are ₹4.00 and ₹3.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naksh Precious Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹7.54 and 52-week low of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Naksh Precious Metals has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -15.68% for the past month, -1.07% over 3 months, -42.48% over 1 year, -40.78% across 3 years, and -32.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naksh Precious Metals are -10.72 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global