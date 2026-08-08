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Naksh Precious Metals Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAKSH PRECIOUS METALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Naksh Precious Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.71 Closed
-4.63₹ -0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Naksh Precious Metals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.70₹4.00
₹3.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.13₹7.54
₹3.71
Open Price
₹3.97
Prev. Close
₹3.89
Volume
5,804

Source: Dion Global

Naksh Precious Metals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Naksh Precious Metals		0.82-15.68-1.07-29.06-42.48-40.78-32.76
Landmark Cars		-0.5724.3131.4325.678.65-9.533.16
Popular Vehicles and Services		0.2216.433.13-7.91-5.27-26.69-16.99
Competent Automobiles Co		-0.30-3.17-8.76-10.11-11.533.279.24
Finelistings Technologies		-0.08-19.94-44.29-26.79-58.06-54.59-37.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Naksh Precious Metals has declined 42.48% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (8.65%), Popular Vehicles and Services (-5.27%), Competent Automobiles Co (-11.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Naksh Precious Metals has underperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (3.16%) and Popular Vehicles and Services (-16.99%).

Naksh Precious Metals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Naksh Precious Metals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.723.84
103.793.85
2043.96
504.264.2
1004.374.47
2005.015.09

Source: Dion Global

Naksh Precious Metals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Naksh Precious Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Naksh Precious Metals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTNaksh Precious Metal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 04:03 AM IST ISTNaksh Precious Metal - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 31, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTNaksh Precious Metal - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026
May 30, 2026, 04:35 AM IST ISTNaksh Precious Metal - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Schedule
May 25, 2026, 04:27 PM IST ISTNaksh Precious Metal - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And C

Source: Dion Global

About Naksh Precious Metals

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32111DL2003PLC119052 and registration number is 119052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sneha Sachin Vispute
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Pramod Sonawane
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinit Picha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajkumar Dua
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Dinkar Vispute
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Naksh Precious Metals Share Price

What is the share price of Naksh Precious Metals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Naksh Precious Metals?

The Naksh Precious Metals is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naksh Precious Metals?

The market cap of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Naksh Precious Metals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Naksh Precious Metals are ₹4.00 and ₹3.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naksh Precious Metals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naksh Precious Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹7.54 and 52-week low of Naksh Precious Metals is ₹3.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Naksh Precious Metals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Naksh Precious Metals has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -15.68% for the past month, -1.07% over 3 months, -42.48% over 1 year, -40.78% across 3 years, and -32.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naksh Precious Metals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naksh Precious Metals are -10.72 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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