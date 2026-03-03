Here's the live share price of Finelistings Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Finelistings Technologies has declined 35.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.15%.
Finelistings Technologies’s current P/E of -1.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Finelistings Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.38
|-11.04
|-55.40
|-55.97
|-52.27
|-35.84
|Landmark Cars
|-1.51
|-0.04
|-23.15
|-33.09
|-2.85
|-9.64
|-2.50
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|8.52
|-17.31
|-25.79
|-23.54
|-9.86
|-30.07
|-19.31
|Competent Automobiles Co
|-3.69
|-7.39
|-9.55
|-9.10
|-12.89
|20.43
|18.46
|Naksh Precious Metals
|5.15
|-24.44
|-4.67
|-19.30
|-43.40
|-39.55
|-27.41
Over the last one year, Finelistings Technologies has declined 55.97% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (-2.85%), Popular Vehicles and Services (-9.86%), Competent Automobiles Co (-12.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Finelistings Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (-2.50%) and Popular Vehicles and Services (-19.31%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.44
|15.27
|10
|16.28
|15.66
|20
|15.88
|16.08
|50
|17.48
|18.12
|100
|23.24
|22.06
|200
|28.51
|30.41
In the latest quarter, Finelistings Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
|Finelistings Techno - Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
|Finelistings Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
|Finelistings Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
|Finelistings Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations A
|Jan 08, 2026, 8:26 PM IST
|Finelistings Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Finelistings Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2018PLC331504 and registration number is 331504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Dealers/Servicing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finelistings Technologies is ₹14.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Finelistings Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Finelistings Technologies is ₹5.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Finelistings Technologies are ₹14.86 and ₹14.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finelistings Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finelistings Technologies is ₹39.90 and 52-week low of Finelistings Technologies is ₹13.72 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Finelistings Technologies has shown returns of -4.35% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -23.68% over 3 months, -58.15% over 1 year, -52.27% across 3 years, and -35.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finelistings Technologies are -1.19 and 0.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.