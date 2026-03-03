Facebook Pixel Code
Finelistings Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

FINELISTINGS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Finelistings Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.50 Closed
-4.35₹ -0.66
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Finelistings Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.50₹14.86
₹14.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.72₹39.90
₹14.50
Open Price
₹14.86
Prev. Close
₹15.16
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Finelistings Technologies has declined 35.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.15%.

Finelistings Technologies’s current P/E of -1.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Finelistings Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Finelistings Technologies		-3.65-9.38-11.04-55.40-55.97-52.27-35.84
Landmark Cars		-1.51-0.04-23.15-33.09-2.85-9.64-2.50
Popular Vehicles and Services		8.52-17.31-25.79-23.54-9.86-30.07-19.31
Competent Automobiles Co		-3.69-7.39-9.55-9.10-12.8920.4318.46
Naksh Precious Metals		5.15-24.44-4.67-19.30-43.40-39.55-27.41

Over the last one year, Finelistings Technologies has declined 55.97% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (-2.85%), Popular Vehicles and Services (-9.86%), Competent Automobiles Co (-12.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Finelistings Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (-2.50%) and Popular Vehicles and Services (-19.31%).

Finelistings Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Finelistings Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4415.27
1016.2815.66
2015.8816.08
5017.4818.12
10023.2422.06
20028.5130.41

Finelistings Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Finelistings Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Finelistings Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 04, 2026, 12:35 AM ISTFinelistings Techno - Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
Feb 04, 2026, 12:32 AM ISTFinelistings Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 04, 2026, 12:28 AM ISTFinelistings Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 04, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTFinelistings Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations A
Jan 08, 2026, 8:26 PM ISTFinelistings Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

About Finelistings Technologies

Finelistings Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2018PLC331504 and registration number is 331504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Dealers/Servicing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arjun Singh Rajput
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aneesh Mathur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Kumar Bothra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Drashtiben Prafulbhai Dedaniya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Finelistings Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Finelistings Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finelistings Technologies is ₹14.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Finelistings Technologies?

The Finelistings Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Finelistings Technologies?

The market cap of Finelistings Technologies is ₹5.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Finelistings Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Finelistings Technologies are ₹14.86 and ₹14.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finelistings Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finelistings Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finelistings Technologies is ₹39.90 and 52-week low of Finelistings Technologies is ₹13.72 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Finelistings Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Finelistings Technologies has shown returns of -4.35% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -23.68% over 3 months, -58.15% over 1 year, -52.27% across 3 years, and -35.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Finelistings Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finelistings Technologies are -1.19 and 0.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Finelistings Technologies News

