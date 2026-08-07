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Competent Automobiles Co Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Competent Automobiles Co along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹350.00 Closed
-0.62₹ -2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Competent Automobiles Co Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹347.10₹357.95
₹350.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹320.05₹435.00
₹350.00
Open Price
₹353.00
Prev. Close
₹352.20
Volume
2,376

Source: Dion Global

Competent Automobiles Co Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Competent Automobiles Co		-0.3-3.17-8.76-10.11-11.533.279.24
Landmark Cars		-0.5724.3131.4325.678.65-9.533.16
Popular Vehicles and Services		0.2216.433.13-7.91-5.27-26.69-16.99
Finelistings Technologies		-0.08-19.94-44.29-26.79-58.06-54.59-37.72
Naksh Precious Metals		0.82-15.68-1.07-29.06-42.48-40.78-32.76

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Competent Automobiles Co has declined 11.53% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (8.65%), Popular Vehicles and Services (-5.27%), Finelistings Technologies (-58.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Competent Automobiles Co has outperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (3.16%) and Popular Vehicles and Services (-16.99%).

Competent Automobiles Co Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Competent Automobiles Co Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5361.55359.6
10367.6363.05
20370.58366.77
50370.39368.97
100365.98371.19
200379.27380.84

Source: Dion Global

Competent Automobiles Co Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Competent Automobiles Co remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 22.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Competent Automobiles Co Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTCompetent Automo - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financials Results Of The Company For
Jul 16, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTCompetent Automo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 06, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTCompetent Automo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTCompetent Automo - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTCompetent Automo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Competent Automobiles Co

Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102DL1985PLC020668 and registration number is 020668. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Dealers/Servicing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2239.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Chopra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Ahuja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K K Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Murada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirbhay Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Competent Automobiles Co Share Price

What is the share price of Competent Automobiles Co?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Competent Automobiles Co is ₹350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Competent Automobiles Co?

The Competent Automobiles Co is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Competent Automobiles Co?

The market cap of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹215.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Competent Automobiles Co?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Competent Automobiles Co are ₹357.95 and ₹347.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Competent Automobiles Co?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Competent Automobiles Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹435.00 and 52-week low of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹320.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Competent Automobiles Co performed historically in terms of returns?

The Competent Automobiles Co has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -3.17% for the past month, -8.76% over 3 months, -11.53% over 1 year, 3.27% across 3 years, and 9.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Competent Automobiles Co?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Competent Automobiles Co are 10.46 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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