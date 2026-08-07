What is the share price of Competent Automobiles Co? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Competent Automobiles Co is ₹350.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Competent Automobiles Co? The Competent Automobiles Co is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Competent Automobiles Co? The market cap of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹215.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Competent Automobiles Co? Today’s highest and lowest price of Competent Automobiles Co are ₹357.95 and ₹347.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Competent Automobiles Co? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Competent Automobiles Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹435.00 and 52-week low of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹320.05 as on .

How has the Competent Automobiles Co performed historically in terms of returns? The Competent Automobiles Co has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -3.17% for the past month, -8.76% over 3 months, -11.53% over 1 year, 3.27% across 3 years, and 9.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Competent Automobiles Co? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Competent Automobiles Co are 10.46 and 0.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global