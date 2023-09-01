Follow Us

Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COMPETENT AUTOMOBILES CO LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹368.10 Closed
-1.07-4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹365.00₹379.95
₹368.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹173.05₹388.90
₹368.10
Open Price
₹379.95
Prev. Close
₹372.10
Volume
5,998

Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1377.03
  • R2385.97
  • R3391.98
  • Pivot
    371.02
  • S1362.08
  • S2356.07
  • S3347.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5181.76364.58
  • 10182.66355.26
  • 20183.99343.28
  • 50188.43317.25
  • 100177.24287.41
  • 200177.55255.57

Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.5417.6054.5778.4787.81186.1347.51
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. Share Holdings

Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Competent Automobiles Co Ltd.

Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102DL1985PLC020668 and registration number is 020668. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1245.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Chopra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Ahuja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K K Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R C Murada
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Gogia
    Director
  • Mr. Raman Sehgal
    Director

FAQs on Competent Automobiles Co Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd.?

The market cap of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is ₹226.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is 8.78 and PB ratio of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is ₹368.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is ₹388.90 and 52-week low of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is ₹173.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

