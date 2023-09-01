Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102DL1985PLC020668 and registration number is 020668. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1245.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is ₹226.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is 8.78 and PB ratio of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is ₹368.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is ₹388.90 and 52-week low of Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is ₹173.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.