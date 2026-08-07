Here's the live share price of Competent Automobiles Co along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Competent Automobiles Co
|-0.3
|-3.17
|-8.76
|-10.11
|-11.53
|3.27
|9.24
|Landmark Cars
|-0.57
|24.31
|31.43
|25.67
|8.65
|-9.53
|3.16
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|0.22
|16.43
|3.13
|-7.91
|-5.27
|-26.69
|-16.99
|Finelistings Technologies
|-0.08
|-19.94
|-44.29
|-26.79
|-58.06
|-54.59
|-37.72
|Naksh Precious Metals
|0.82
|-15.68
|-1.07
|-29.06
|-42.48
|-40.78
|-32.76
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Competent Automobiles Co has declined 11.53% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (8.65%), Popular Vehicles and Services (-5.27%), Finelistings Technologies (-58.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Competent Automobiles Co has outperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (3.16%) and Popular Vehicles and Services (-16.99%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|361.55
|359.6
|10
|367.6
|363.05
|20
|370.58
|366.77
|50
|370.39
|368.97
|100
|365.98
|371.19
|200
|379.27
|380.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Competent Automobiles Co remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 22.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Competent Automo - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financials Results Of The Company For
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Competent Automo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Competent Automo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Competent Automo - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Competent Automo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Competent Automobiles Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102DL1985PLC020668 and registration number is 020668. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Dealers/Servicing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2239.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Competent Automobiles Co is ₹350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Competent Automobiles Co is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹215.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Competent Automobiles Co are ₹357.95 and ₹347.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Competent Automobiles Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹435.00 and 52-week low of Competent Automobiles Co is ₹320.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Competent Automobiles Co has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -3.17% for the past month, -8.76% over 3 months, -11.53% over 1 year, 3.27% across 3 years, and 9.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Competent Automobiles Co are 10.46 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global