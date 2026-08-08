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Mafatlal Industries Share Price

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BSE

MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES

Arvind Mafatlal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Mafatlal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.20 Closed
-1.28₹ -1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mafatlal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.20₹137.95
₹131.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.15₹204.90
₹131.20
Open Price
₹134.60
Prev. Close
₹132.90
Volume
34,986

Source: Dion Global

Mafatlal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mafatlal Industries		-2.20-6.25-8.35-6.39-3.9912.6933.31
Ruby Mills		0.378.7655.7183.1861.0221.2520.80
Lakshmi Mills Company		0.617.35-1.849.50-17.3926.8817.38
Nahar Industrial Enterprises		11.799.878.3416.9411.111.430.29
Loyal Textiles Mills		2.298.63-7.99-31.16-39.64-31.65-24.03
Shiva Suitings		-0.2362.26149.38138.31136.6862.3033.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mafatlal Industries has declined 3.99% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (61.02%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%), Nahar Industrial Enterprises (11.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Mafatlal Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Lakshmi Mills Company (17.38%).

Mafatlal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mafatlal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5133.93133.77
10133.25133.84
20134.73134.35
50134.2134.31
100130.9134.56
200141.55136.97

Source: Dion Global

Mafatlal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mafatlal Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.29%, while DII stake decreased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mafatlal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTMafatlal Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTMafatlal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTMafatlal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTMafatlal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTMafatlal Industries - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Ju

Source: Dion Global

About Mafatlal Industries

Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1913PLC000035 and registration number is 000035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3870.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hrishikesh A Mafatlal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Priyavrata H Mafatlal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jyotin K Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul K Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Archana N Hingorani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh S Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay R Jadeja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mafatlal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mafatlal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafatlal Industries is ₹131.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mafatlal Industries?

The Mafatlal Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mafatlal Industries?

The market cap of Mafatlal Industries is ₹943.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mafatlal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mafatlal Industries are ₹137.95 and ₹131.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mafatlal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafatlal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafatlal Industries is ₹204.90 and 52-week low of Mafatlal Industries is ₹107.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mafatlal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mafatlal Industries has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, -3.99% over 1 year, 12.69% across 3 years, and 33.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries are 10.48 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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