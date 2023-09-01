Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Scheme of Arrangement
|17 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1913PLC000035 and registration number is 000035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 987.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹930.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is 19.08 and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹131.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafatlal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹120.31 and 52-week low of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.