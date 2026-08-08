What is the share price of Mafatlal Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafatlal Industries is ₹131.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Mafatlal Industries? The Mafatlal Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mafatlal Industries? The market cap of Mafatlal Industries is ₹943.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mafatlal Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mafatlal Industries are ₹137.95 and ₹131.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mafatlal Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafatlal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafatlal Industries is ₹204.90 and 52-week low of Mafatlal Industries is ₹107.15 as on .

How has the Mafatlal Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Mafatlal Industries has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, -3.99% over 1 year, 12.69% across 3 years, and 33.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries are 10.48 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global