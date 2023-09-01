Follow Us

MAFATLAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | BSE
₹131.65 Closed
9.9911.96
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mafatlal Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.00₹131.65
₹131.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹120.31
₹131.65
Open Price
₹122.50
Prev. Close
₹119.69
Volume
8,36,478

Mafatlal Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.87
  • R2140.08
  • R3148.52
  • Pivot
    127.43
  • S1123.22
  • S2114.78
  • S3110.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5330.91110.87
  • 10340.8106.89
  • 20345.9899.8
  • 50324.8584.71
  • 100268.5973.19
  • 200232.9364.67

Mafatlal Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.6089.23151.48185.70100.69655.74218.53
2.1112.3128.3541.25-25.56165.6643.77
4.20-3.8412.4238.37-4.61339.9385.50
1.64-5.88-4.543.59-28.85143.3821.05
2.054.9410.220.78-14.31155.8022.26
-1.50-1.01-4.37-17.57-44.6697.000.51
-1.143.8013.1316.4511.56182.9364.10
-10.46-17.11-17.64-20.62152.85500.62125.93
3.0119.4526.6948.6249.5878.0913.09
-1.327.14-8.16-22.28-20.35-26.83-97.37
10.1727.4270.4787.6887.6887.6887.68

Mafatlal Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mafatlal Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Scheme of Arrangement
17 Sep, 2022Board MeetingStock Split

About Mafatlal Industries Ltd.

Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1913PLC000035 and registration number is 000035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 987.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H A Mafatlal
    Chairman
  • Mr. P H Mafatlal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V R Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P N Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A K Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. L P Pradhan
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. G G Chakravarti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S A Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mafatlal Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹930.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is 19.08 and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹131.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafatlal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹120.31 and 52-week low of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

