What is the Market Cap of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹930.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is 19.08 and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is 1.51 as on .

What is the share price of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is ₹131.65 as on .