Here's the live share price of Mafatlal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mafatlal Industries
|-2.20
|-6.25
|-8.35
|-6.39
|-3.99
|12.69
|33.31
|Ruby Mills
|0.37
|8.76
|55.71
|83.18
|61.02
|21.25
|20.80
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|0.61
|7.35
|-1.84
|9.50
|-17.39
|26.88
|17.38
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|11.79
|9.87
|8.34
|16.94
|11.11
|1.43
|0.29
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|2.29
|8.63
|-7.99
|-31.16
|-39.64
|-31.65
|-24.03
|Shiva Suitings
|-0.23
|62.26
|149.38
|138.31
|136.68
|62.30
|33.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mafatlal Industries has declined 3.99% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (61.02%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%), Nahar Industrial Enterprises (11.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Mafatlal Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Lakshmi Mills Company (17.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|133.93
|133.77
|10
|133.25
|133.84
|20
|134.73
|134.35
|50
|134.2
|134.31
|100
|130.9
|134.56
|200
|141.55
|136.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mafatlal Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.29%, while DII stake decreased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Mafatlal Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Mafatlal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Mafatlal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Mafatlal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Mafatlal Industries - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Ju
Source: Dion Global
Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1913PLC000035 and registration number is 000035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3870.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafatlal Industries is ₹131.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mafatlal Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mafatlal Industries is ₹943.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mafatlal Industries are ₹137.95 and ₹131.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafatlal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafatlal Industries is ₹204.90 and 52-week low of Mafatlal Industries is ₹107.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mafatlal Industries has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -6.25% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, -3.99% over 1 year, 12.69% across 3 years, and 33.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mafatlal Industries are 10.48 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.
Source: Dion Global