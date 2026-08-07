Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Arvind Mafatlal group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Arvind Mafatlal group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Hybrid Financial Services
|17.78
|0.25
|1.43
|1.37
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|NOCIL
|169.10
|-1.40
|-0.82
|20.93
|Mafatlal Industries
|131.20
|-1.70
|-1.28
|34.99
The top gainers among the Arvind Mafatlal group stocks today are Hybrid Financial Services (up 1.43%). On the other hand, the top losers include Mafatlal Industries (down 1.28%) and NOCIL (down 0.82%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Arvind Mafatlal Group has a strong presence across industries, including petrochemicals, and textiles.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Arvind Mafatlal group here.
Aside of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.