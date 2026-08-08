Here's the live share price of Nahar Industrial Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|11.79
|9.87
|8.34
|16.94
|11.11
|1.43
|0.29
|Ruby Mills
|0.37
|8.76
|55.71
|83.18
|61.02
|21.25
|20.80
|Mafatlal Industries
|-2.20
|-6.25
|-8.35
|-6.39
|-3.99
|12.69
|33.31
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|0.61
|7.35
|-1.84
|9.50
|-17.39
|26.88
|17.38
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|2.29
|8.63
|-7.99
|-31.16
|-39.64
|-31.65
|-24.03
|Shiva Suitings
|-0.23
|62.26
|149.38
|138.31
|136.68
|62.30
|33.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nahar Industrial Enterprises has gained 11.11% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (61.02%), Mafatlal Industries (-3.99%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Nahar Industrial Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Mafatlal Industries (33.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.94
|117.9
|10
|116.31
|117.26
|20
|116.34
|116.98
|50
|116.85
|115.73
|100
|109.45
|113.02
|200
|108.9
|112.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nahar Industrial Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.26%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Nahar Industrial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Nahar Industrial - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Nahar Industrial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Nahar Industrial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 30, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Nahar Industrial - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143PB1983PLC018321 and registration number is 018321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1408.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹128.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nahar Industrial Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹553.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Industrial Enterprises are ₹128.00 and ₹120.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Industrial Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹129.35 and 52-week low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹84.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nahar Industrial Enterprises has shown returns of 5.13% over the past day, 9.87% for the past month, 8.34% over 3 months, 11.11% over 1 year, 1.43% across 3 years, and 0.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises are 10.77 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global