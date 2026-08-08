What is the share price of Nahar Industrial Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹128.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nahar Industrial Enterprises? The Nahar Industrial Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises? The market cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹553.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nahar Industrial Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Industrial Enterprises are ₹128.00 and ₹120.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Industrial Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹129.35 and 52-week low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹84.05 as on .

How has the Nahar Industrial Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Nahar Industrial Enterprises has shown returns of 5.13% over the past day, 9.87% for the past month, 8.34% over 3 months, 11.11% over 1 year, 1.43% across 3 years, and 0.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises are 10.77 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global