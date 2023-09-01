Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAHAR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | NSE
₹118.85 Closed
1.411.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.20₹119.80
₹118.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.10₹138.00
₹118.85
Open Price
₹117.70
Prev. Close
₹117.20
Volume
66,074

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1119.8
  • R2121.6
  • R3123.4
  • Pivot
    118
  • S1116.2
  • S2114.4
  • S3112.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5109.23115.74
  • 10110.05115.05
  • 20111.66116.19
  • 50118.51117.74
  • 100121.72115.46
  • 200143.7114.14

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.60-4.6811.1136.65-4.72337.8584.09
1.8411.1227.3540.58-26.14166.8744.86
1.79-5.28-3.563.92-28.57-34.61-34.61
-12.16-19.20-19.03-21.19153.64507.94145.51
05.75-4.17-18.58-22.69-32.35-97.19

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143PB1983PLC018321 and registration number is 018321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2006.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parvinder Singh Pruthi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vijay Asdhir
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suresh Kumar Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Mr. Navdeep Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Ved Parkash Gaur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹513.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is 11.14 and PB ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹118.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹138.00 and 52-week low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹84.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data