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Nahar Industrial Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAHAR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Nahar Industrial Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.00 Closed
5.13₹ 6.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nahar Industrial Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.50₹128.00
₹128.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.05₹129.35
₹128.00
Open Price
₹120.50
Prev. Close
₹121.75
Volume
7,556

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nahar Industrial Enterprises		11.799.878.3416.9411.111.430.29
Ruby Mills		0.378.7655.7183.1861.0221.2520.80
Mafatlal Industries		-2.20-6.25-8.35-6.39-3.9912.6933.31
Lakshmi Mills Company		0.617.35-1.849.50-17.3926.8817.38
Loyal Textiles Mills		2.298.63-7.99-31.16-39.64-31.65-24.03
Shiva Suitings		-0.2362.26149.38138.31136.6862.3033.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nahar Industrial Enterprises has gained 11.11% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (61.02%), Mafatlal Industries (-3.99%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Nahar Industrial Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Mafatlal Industries (33.31%).

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.94117.9
10116.31117.26
20116.34116.98
50116.85115.73
100109.45113.02
200108.9112.18

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nahar Industrial Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.26%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nahar Industrial Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTNahar Industrial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 05, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTNahar Industrial - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The
Jul 16, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTNahar Industrial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTNahar Industrial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 30, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTNahar Industrial - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nahar Industrial Enterprises

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143PB1983PLC018321 and registration number is 018321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1408.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Oswal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parvinder Singh Pruthi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suresh Kumar Singla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yash Paul Sachdeva
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anchal Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Mr. Navdeep Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Nahar Industrial Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Nahar Industrial Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹128.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nahar Industrial Enterprises?

The Nahar Industrial Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises?

The market cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹553.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nahar Industrial Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Industrial Enterprises are ₹128.00 and ₹120.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Industrial Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹129.35 and 52-week low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises is ₹84.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nahar Industrial Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nahar Industrial Enterprises has shown returns of 5.13% over the past day, 9.87% for the past month, 8.34% over 3 months, 11.11% over 1 year, 1.43% across 3 years, and 0.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises are 10.77 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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