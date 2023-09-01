Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.60
|-4.68
|11.11
|36.65
|-4.72
|337.85
|84.09
|1.84
|11.12
|27.35
|40.58
|-26.14
|166.87
|44.86
|1.79
|-5.28
|-3.56
|3.92
|-28.57
|-34.61
|-34.61
|-12.16
|-19.20
|-19.03
|-21.19
|153.64
|507.94
|145.51
|0
|5.75
|-4.17
|-18.58
|-22.69
|-32.35
|-97.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143PB1983PLC018321 and registration number is 018321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2006.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹513.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is 11.14 and PB ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹118.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹138.00 and 52-week low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd. is ₹84.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.