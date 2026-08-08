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Loyal Textiles Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOYAL TEXTILES MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Loyal Textiles Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹212.00 Closed
0.47₹ 1.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Loyal Textiles Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.85₹216.00
₹212.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.90₹369.70
₹212.00
Open Price
₹211.00
Prev. Close
₹211.00
Volume
93

Source: Dion Global

Loyal Textiles Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Loyal Textiles Mills		2.298.63-7.99-31.16-39.64-31.65-24.03
Ruby Mills		0.378.7655.7183.1861.0221.2520.80
Mafatlal Industries		-2.20-6.25-8.35-6.39-3.9912.6933.31
Lakshmi Mills Company		0.617.35-1.849.50-17.3926.8817.38
Nahar Industrial Enterprises		11.799.878.3416.9411.111.430.29
Shiva Suitings		-0.2362.26149.38138.31136.6862.3033.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Loyal Textiles Mills has declined 39.64% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (61.02%), Mafatlal Industries (-3.99%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Loyal Textiles Mills has underperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Mafatlal Industries (33.31%).

Loyal Textiles Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Loyal Textiles Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.78210.65
10208.41210.72
20213.86212.66
50212.07215.26
100217.4222.64
200252.57249.2

Source: Dion Global

Loyal Textiles Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Loyal Textiles Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Loyal Textiles Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:20 PM IST ISTLoyal Textiles M - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTLoyal Textiles M - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTLoyal Textiles M - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTLoyal Textiles M - Results For The Quarter Ended - 31-03-2026
May 28, 2026, 03:03 AM IST ISTLoyal Textiles M - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 27, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Loyal Textiles Mills

Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1946PLC001361 and registration number is 001361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 421.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Valli M Ramaswami
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vishala Ramswami
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M E Manivannan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. B Vaidyanathan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vijalakshmi Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gokul S Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Kumaran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Loyal Textiles Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Loyal Textiles Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹212.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Loyal Textiles Mills?

The Loyal Textiles Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Loyal Textiles Mills?

The market cap of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹102.11 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Loyal Textiles Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Loyal Textiles Mills are ₹216.00 and ₹210.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Loyal Textiles Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Textiles Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹369.70 and 52-week low of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹175.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Loyal Textiles Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Loyal Textiles Mills has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, 8.63% for the past month, -7.99% over 3 months, -39.64% over 1 year, -31.65% across 3 years, and -24.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills are -1.58 and 0.50 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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