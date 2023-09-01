Name
Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1946PLC001361 and registration number is 001361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1767.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹312.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is -9.28 and PB ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹649.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹965.50 and 52-week low of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹529.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.