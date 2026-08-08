Here's the live share price of Loyal Textiles Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|2.29
|8.63
|-7.99
|-31.16
|-39.64
|-31.65
|-24.03
|Ruby Mills
|0.37
|8.76
|55.71
|83.18
|61.02
|21.25
|20.80
|Mafatlal Industries
|-2.20
|-6.25
|-8.35
|-6.39
|-3.99
|12.69
|33.31
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|0.61
|7.35
|-1.84
|9.50
|-17.39
|26.88
|17.38
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|11.79
|9.87
|8.34
|16.94
|11.11
|1.43
|0.29
|Shiva Suitings
|-0.23
|62.26
|149.38
|138.31
|136.68
|62.30
|33.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Loyal Textiles Mills has declined 39.64% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (61.02%), Mafatlal Industries (-3.99%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Loyal Textiles Mills has underperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Mafatlal Industries (33.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.78
|210.65
|10
|208.41
|210.72
|20
|213.86
|212.66
|50
|212.07
|215.26
|100
|217.4
|222.64
|200
|252.57
|249.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Loyal Textiles Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:20 PM IST IST
|Loyal Textiles M - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Loyal Textiles M - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Loyal Textiles M - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|Loyal Textiles M - Results For The Quarter Ended - 31-03-2026
|May 28, 2026, 03:03 AM IST IST
|Loyal Textiles M - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 27, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1946PLC001361 and registration number is 001361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 421.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹212.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Loyal Textiles Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹102.11 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Loyal Textiles Mills are ₹216.00 and ₹210.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Textiles Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹369.70 and 52-week low of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹175.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Loyal Textiles Mills has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, 8.63% for the past month, -7.99% over 3 months, -39.64% over 1 year, -31.65% across 3 years, and -24.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills are -1.58 and 0.50 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global