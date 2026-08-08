What is the share price of Loyal Textiles Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹212.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Loyal Textiles Mills? The Loyal Textiles Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Loyal Textiles Mills? The market cap of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹102.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Loyal Textiles Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Loyal Textiles Mills are ₹216.00 and ₹210.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Loyal Textiles Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Textiles Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹369.70 and 52-week low of Loyal Textiles Mills is ₹175.90 as on .

How has the Loyal Textiles Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Loyal Textiles Mills has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, 8.63% for the past month, -7.99% over 3 months, -39.64% over 1 year, -31.65% across 3 years, and -24.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills are -1.58 and 0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global