Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LOYAL TEXTILES MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | NSE
₹649.35 Closed
2.6616.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹631.00₹652.00
₹649.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹529.80₹965.50
₹649.35
Open Price
₹635.75
Prev. Close
₹632.50
Volume
341

Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1653.4
  • R2663.2
  • R3674.4
  • Pivot
    642.2
  • S1632.4
  • S2621.2
  • S3611.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5805.63637.47
  • 10804.18640.35
  • 20808.78646.75
  • 50871.03657.11
  • 100435.52666.01
  • 200217.76705.37

Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.70-4.43-2.704.84-27.93-34.03-34.03
2.2911.6127.9141.19-25.82168.0445.49
4.35-4.0011.9137.64-4.04341.0085.41
-12.16-19.20-19.03-21.19153.64507.94145.51
05.75-4.17-18.58-22.69-32.35-97.19

Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Credit Rating
    Loyal Textile Mills Limited has informed the Exchange about Credit Rating
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:05 AM

About Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd.

Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1946PLC001361 and registration number is 001361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1767.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Valli M Ramaswami
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vishala Ramswami
    Executive Director
  • Mr. R Poornalingam
    Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Nambiar
    Director
  • Mr. B T Bangera
    Director
  • Mr. B Vaidyanathan
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijalakshmi Rao
    Director
  • Mr. S Arun
    Director
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Director
  • Mr. M E Manivannan
    Director

FAQs on Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹312.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is -9.28 and PB ratio of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹649.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹965.50 and 52-week low of Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd. is ₹529.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data