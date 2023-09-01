Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1910 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1910PLC000093 and registration number is 000093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 346.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is ₹271.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is -16.36 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is ₹3,900.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is ₹5,250.00 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is ₹3,303.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.