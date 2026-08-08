What is the share price of Lakshmi Mills Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹8,047.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Lakshmi Mills Company? The Lakshmi Mills Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Mills Company? The market cap of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹559.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshmi Mills Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Mills Company are ₹8,099.95 and ₹7,900.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Mills Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Mills Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹9,950.00 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹6,863.00 as on .

How has the Lakshmi Mills Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Lakshmi Mills Company has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 7.35% for the past month, -1.84% over 3 months, -17.39% over 1 year, 26.88% across 3 years, and 17.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company are -36.00 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global