Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAKSHMI MILLS COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | BSE
₹3,900.00 Closed
0.031.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,755.05₹3,998.95
₹3,900.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,303.00₹5,250.00
₹3,900.00
Open Price
₹3,900.00
Prev. Close
₹3,898.65
Volume
483

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,014.28
  • R24,128.57
  • R34,258.18
  • Pivot
    3,884.67
  • S13,770.38
  • S23,640.77
  • S33,526.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,039.973,848.62
  • 104,051.973,848.78
  • 204,099.073,836.09
  • 504,327.243,775.95
  • 1003,976.53,760.46
  • 2004,088.483,811.88

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.054.9410.220.78-14.31155.8022.26
22.6089.23151.48185.70100.69655.74218.53
2.1112.3128.3541.25-25.56165.6643.77
4.20-3.8412.4238.37-4.61339.9385.50
1.64-5.88-4.543.59-28.85143.3821.05
-1.50-1.01-4.37-17.57-44.6697.000.51
-1.143.8013.1316.4511.56182.9364.10
-10.46-17.11-17.64-20.62152.85500.62125.93
3.0119.4526.6948.6249.5878.0913.09
-1.327.14-8.16-22.28-20.35-26.83-97.37
10.1727.4270.4787.6887.6887.6887.68

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1910 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1910PLC000093 and registration number is 000093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 346.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Pathy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. R Santharam
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Krishna Pathy
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Director
  • Mrs. Suguna Ravichandran
    Director
  • Mr. D Rajendran
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Ajmera
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Venkatasamy
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is ₹271.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is -16.36 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is ₹3,900.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is ₹5,250.00 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is ₹3,303.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

icon
Market Data