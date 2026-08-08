Here's the live share price of Lakshmi Mills Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|0.61
|9.68
|1.12
|9.5
|-16.18
|26.88
|17.38
|Ruby Mills
|0.37
|8.76
|58.56
|83.18
|62.19
|21.25
|20.8
|Mafatlal Industries
|-2.2
|-3.1
|-8.25
|-6.39
|-7.28
|12.69
|33.31
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|11.79
|11.3
|7.29
|16.94
|11.11
|1.43
|0.29
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|2.29
|8.63
|-10.17
|-31.16
|-41.86
|-31.65
|-24.03
|Shiva Suitings
|-0.23
|62.26
|149.38
|138.31
|136.68
|62.3
|33.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lakshmi Mills Company has declined 16.18% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (62.19%), Mafatlal Industries (-7.28%), Nahar Industrial Enterprises (11.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshmi Mills Company has outperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Mafatlal Industries (33.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,995.34
|7,978.92
|10
|7,896.52
|7,913.17
|20
|7,656.83
|7,786.43
|50
|7,529.12
|7,634.29
|100
|7,491.58
|7,602.61
|200
|7,724.26
|7,624.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lakshmi Mills Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Mill Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Lakshmi Mill Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 18, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Mill Co. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 18, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Mill Co. - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 18, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Mill Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1910 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1910PLC000093 and registration number is 000093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹8,047.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lakshmi Mills Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹559.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Mills Company are ₹8,099.95 and ₹7,900.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Mills Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹9,950.00 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹6,863.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lakshmi Mills Company has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 7.35% for the past month, -1.84% over 3 months, -17.39% over 1 year, 26.88% across 3 years, and 17.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company are -36.00 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global