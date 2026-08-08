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Lakshmi Mills Company Share Price

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BSE

LAKSHMI MILLS COMPANY

Lakshmi Group Coimbatore | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Lakshmi Mills Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,047.90 Closed
0.44₹ 34.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lakshmi Mills Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,900.15₹8,099.95
₹8,047.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,863.00₹9,950.00
₹8,047.90
Open Price
₹8,000.05
Prev. Close
₹8,012.95
Volume
96

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Mills Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lakshmi Mills Company		0.619.681.129.5-16.1826.8817.38
Ruby Mills		0.378.7658.5683.1862.1921.2520.8
Mafatlal Industries		-2.2-3.1-8.25-6.39-7.2812.6933.31
Nahar Industrial Enterprises		11.7911.37.2916.9411.111.430.29
Loyal Textiles Mills		2.298.63-10.17-31.16-41.86-31.65-24.03
Shiva Suitings		-0.2362.26149.38138.31136.6862.333.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lakshmi Mills Company has declined 16.18% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (62.19%), Mafatlal Industries (-7.28%), Nahar Industrial Enterprises (11.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshmi Mills Company has outperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Mafatlal Industries (33.31%).

Lakshmi Mills Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Mills Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,995.347,978.92
107,896.527,913.17
207,656.837,786.43
507,529.127,634.29
1007,491.587,602.61
2007,724.267,624.76

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Mills Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lakshmi Mills Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lakshmi Mills Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTLakshmi Mill Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTLakshmi Mill Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 18, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTLakshmi Mill Co. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 18, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTLakshmi Mill Co. - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 18, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTLakshmi Mill Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Lakshmi Mills Company

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1910 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1910PLC000093 and registration number is 000093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Pathy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. R Santharam
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Krishna Pathy
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Director
  • Mrs. Suguna Ravichandran
    Director
  • Mr. K Murali Mohan
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Chandran
    Director
  • Mr. R Varadarajan
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Mills Company Share Price

What is the share price of Lakshmi Mills Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹8,047.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lakshmi Mills Company?

The Lakshmi Mills Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Mills Company?

The market cap of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹559.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshmi Mills Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Mills Company are ₹8,099.95 and ₹7,900.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Mills Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Mills Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹9,950.00 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Mills Company is ₹6,863.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lakshmi Mills Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lakshmi Mills Company has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 7.35% for the past month, -1.84% over 3 months, -17.39% over 1 year, 26.88% across 3 years, and 17.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Mills Company are -36.00 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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