MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
Ruby Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1917PLC000447 and registration number is 000447. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ruby Mills Ltd. is ₹806.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ruby Mills Ltd. is 24.57 and PB ratio of Ruby Mills Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruby Mills Ltd. is ₹241.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruby Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruby Mills Ltd. is ₹369.00 and 52-week low of Ruby Mills Ltd. is ₹137.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.