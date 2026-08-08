Here's the live share price of Ruby Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ruby Mills
|0.37
|8.76
|55.71
|83.18
|61.02
|21.25
|20.80
|Mafatlal Industries
|-2.20
|-6.25
|-8.35
|-6.39
|-3.99
|12.69
|33.31
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|0.61
|7.35
|-1.84
|9.50
|-17.39
|26.88
|17.38
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|11.79
|9.87
|8.34
|16.94
|11.11
|1.43
|0.29
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|2.29
|8.63
|-7.99
|-31.16
|-39.64
|-31.65
|-24.03
|Shiva Suitings
|-0.23
|62.26
|149.38
|138.31
|136.68
|62.30
|33.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ruby Mills has gained 61.02% compared to peers like Mafatlal Industries (-3.99%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%), Nahar Industrial Enterprises (11.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Ruby Mills has outperformed peers relative to Mafatlal Industries (33.31%) and Lakshmi Mills Company (17.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|390.49
|369.02
|10
|399.83
|379.38
|20
|389.51
|378.37
|50
|342.11
|346.62
|100
|280.39
|306.45
|200
|247.71
|271.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ruby Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Ruby Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated)As On 30Th June, 2026 In
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Ruby Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Ruby Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Ruby Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Ruby Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Source: Dion Global
Ruby Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1917PLC000447 and registration number is 000447. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruby Mills is ₹380.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ruby Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ruby Mills is ₹1,270.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruby Mills are ₹380.00 and ₹365.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruby Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruby Mills is ₹422.00 and 52-week low of Ruby Mills is ₹169.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ruby Mills has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, 55.71% over 3 months, 61.02% over 1 year, 21.25% across 3 years, and 20.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruby Mills are 0.00 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global