Ruby Mills Ltd. Share Price

RUBY MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | NSE
₹241.30 Closed
1.323.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ruby Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.90₹243.95
₹241.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.10₹369.00
₹241.30
Open Price
₹240.00
Prev. Close
₹238.15
Volume
42,275

Ruby Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1244.17
  • R2248.08
  • R3252.22
  • Pivot
    240.03
  • S1236.12
  • S2231.98
  • S3228.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5229.55238.71
  • 10234.72237.95
  • 20260.52234.01
  • 50287.65222.82
  • 100240.64212.41
  • 200209.18206.52

Ruby Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.2911.6127.9141.19-25.82168.0445.49
4.35-4.0011.9137.64-4.04341.0085.41
2.70-4.43-2.704.84-27.93-34.03-34.03
-12.16-19.20-19.03-21.19153.64507.94145.51
05.75-4.17-18.58-22.69-32.35-97.19

Ruby Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Ruby Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue

About Ruby Mills Ltd.

Ruby Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1917PLC000447 and registration number is 000447. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Aruna Manharlal Shah
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Hiren Manharlal Shah
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Bharat Manharlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Viraj Manharlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Purav Hiren Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehernosh R Currawalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul G Divan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogen S Lathia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jasvanti Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shardul J Thacker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak R Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Ruby Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ruby Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Ruby Mills Ltd. is ₹806.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ruby Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ruby Mills Ltd. is 24.57 and PB ratio of Ruby Mills Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ruby Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruby Mills Ltd. is ₹241.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruby Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruby Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruby Mills Ltd. is ₹369.00 and 52-week low of Ruby Mills Ltd. is ₹137.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

