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Ruby Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUBY MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ruby Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹380.00 Closed
3.85₹ 14.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ruby Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹365.20₹380.00
₹380.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹169.65₹422.00
₹380.00
Open Price
₹365.20
Prev. Close
₹365.90
Volume
1,046

Source: Dion Global

Ruby Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ruby Mills		0.378.7655.7183.1861.0221.2520.80
Mafatlal Industries		-2.20-6.25-8.35-6.39-3.9912.6933.31
Lakshmi Mills Company		0.617.35-1.849.50-17.3926.8817.38
Nahar Industrial Enterprises		11.799.878.3416.9411.111.430.29
Loyal Textiles Mills		2.298.63-7.99-31.16-39.64-31.65-24.03
Shiva Suitings		-0.2362.26149.38138.31136.6862.3033.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ruby Mills has gained 61.02% compared to peers like Mafatlal Industries (-3.99%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%), Nahar Industrial Enterprises (11.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Ruby Mills has outperformed peers relative to Mafatlal Industries (33.31%) and Lakshmi Mills Company (17.38%).

Ruby Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ruby Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5390.49369.02
10399.83379.38
20389.51378.37
50342.11346.62
100280.39306.45
200247.71271.62

Source: Dion Global

Ruby Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ruby Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ruby Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTRuby Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated)As On 30Th June, 2026 In
Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTRuby Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTRuby Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Jul 07, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTRuby Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTRuby Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances

Source: Dion Global

About Ruby Mills

Ruby Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1917 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1917PLC000447 and registration number is 000447. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Aruna Manharlal Shah
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Hiren Manharlal Shah
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Viraj Manharlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Manharlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Purav Hiren Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak R Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mehernosh R Currawalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul G Divan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogen S Lathia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jasvanti Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurudas Aras
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ruby Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Ruby Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruby Mills is ₹380.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ruby Mills?

The Ruby Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ruby Mills?

The market cap of Ruby Mills is ₹1,270.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ruby Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruby Mills are ₹380.00 and ₹365.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruby Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruby Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruby Mills is ₹422.00 and 52-week low of Ruby Mills is ₹169.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ruby Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ruby Mills has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, 55.71% over 3 months, 61.02% over 1 year, 21.25% across 3 years, and 20.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ruby Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruby Mills are 0.00 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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