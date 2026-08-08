What is the share price of Ruby Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruby Mills is ₹380.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ruby Mills? The Ruby Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ruby Mills? The market cap of Ruby Mills is ₹1,270.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ruby Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruby Mills are ₹380.00 and ₹365.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruby Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruby Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruby Mills is ₹422.00 and 52-week low of Ruby Mills is ₹169.65 as on .

How has the Ruby Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Ruby Mills has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, 55.71% over 3 months, 61.02% over 1 year, 21.25% across 3 years, and 20.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ruby Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruby Mills are 0.00 and 1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global