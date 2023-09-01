Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shiva Suitings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHIVA SUITINGS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.86 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shiva Suitings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.86₹22.86
₹22.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.18₹22.86
₹22.86
Open Price
₹22.86
Prev. Close
₹22.86
Volume
0

Shiva Suitings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.86
  • R222.86
  • R322.86
  • Pivot
    22.86
  • S122.86
  • S222.86
  • S322.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.3320.88
  • 109.0718.74
  • 206.670
  • 505.640
  • 1006.580
  • 2006.40

Shiva Suitings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1727.4270.4787.6887.6887.6887.68
22.6089.23151.48185.70100.69655.74218.53
2.1112.3128.3541.25-25.56165.6643.77
4.20-3.8412.4238.37-4.61339.9385.50
1.64-5.88-4.543.59-28.85143.3821.05
2.054.9410.220.78-14.31155.8022.26
-1.50-1.01-4.37-17.57-44.6697.000.51
-1.143.8013.1316.4511.56182.9364.10
-10.46-17.11-17.64-20.62152.85500.62125.93
3.0119.4526.6948.6249.5878.0913.09
-1.327.14-8.16-22.28-20.35-26.83-97.37

Shiva Suitings Ltd. Share Holdings

Shiva Suitings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shiva Suitings Ltd.

Shiva Suitings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1985PLC038265 and registration number is 038265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Nandkishore Sureka
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Dilip Kailash Sanghai
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Navrangrai Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Shiva Suitings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Suitings Ltd.?

The market cap of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is ₹3.54 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shiva Suitings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is 36.87 and PB ratio of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is 1.79 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Shiva Suitings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Suitings Ltd. is ₹22.86 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Suitings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Suitings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is ₹22.86 and 52-week low of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is ₹12.18 as on Aug 30, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data