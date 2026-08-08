What is the share price of Shiva Suitings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Suitings is ₹52.07 as on .

What kind of stock is Shiva Suitings? The Shiva Suitings is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Suitings? The market cap of Shiva Suitings is ₹8.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Suitings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Suitings are ₹57.52 and ₹52.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Suitings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Suitings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Suitings is ₹57.52 and 52-week low of Shiva Suitings is ₹20.73 as on .

How has the Shiva Suitings performed historically in terms of returns? The Shiva Suitings has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 62.26% for the past month, 149.38% over 3 months, 136.68% over 1 year, 62.3% across 3 years, and 33.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Suitings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Suitings are -89.93 and 4.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global