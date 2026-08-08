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Shiva Suitings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVA SUITINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shiva Suitings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.07 Closed
-4.96₹ -2.72
As on Apr 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shiva Suitings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.07₹57.52
₹52.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.73₹57.52
₹52.07
Open Price
₹57.52
Prev. Close
₹54.79
Volume
1,200

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Suitings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shiva Suitings		-0.2362.26149.38138.31136.6862.3033.72
Ruby Mills		0.378.7655.7183.1861.0221.2520.80
Mafatlal Industries		-2.20-6.25-8.35-6.39-3.9912.6933.31
Lakshmi Mills Company		0.617.35-1.849.50-17.3926.8817.38
Nahar Industrial Enterprises		11.799.878.3416.9411.111.430.29
Loyal Textiles Mills		2.298.63-7.99-31.16-39.64-31.65-24.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shiva Suitings has gained 136.68% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (61.02%), Mafatlal Industries (-3.99%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Suitings has outperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Mafatlal Industries (33.31%).

Shiva Suitings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Suitings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.2250.72
1046.1246.47
2037.4140.07
5029.1632.11
10025.330
20015.870

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Suitings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shiva Suitings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shiva Suitings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTShiva Suitings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026.
Jul 17, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTShiva Suitings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTShiva Suitings - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9)_RPT 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTShiva Suitings - Audited Financial Results For March 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTShiva Suitings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shiva Suitings

Shiva Suitings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1985PLC038265 and registration number is 038265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Nandkishore Sureka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Navrangrai Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Shiva Suitings Share Price

What is the share price of Shiva Suitings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Suitings is ₹52.07 as on Apr 16, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shiva Suitings?

The Shiva Suitings is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Suitings?

The market cap of Shiva Suitings is ₹8.07 Cr as on Apr 16, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Suitings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Suitings are ₹57.52 and ₹52.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Suitings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Suitings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Suitings is ₹57.52 and 52-week low of Shiva Suitings is ₹20.73 as on Apr 16, 2026.

How has the Shiva Suitings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shiva Suitings has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 62.26% for the past month, 149.38% over 3 months, 136.68% over 1 year, 62.3% across 3 years, and 33.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Suitings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Suitings are -89.93 and 4.05 on Apr 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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