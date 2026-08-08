Here's the live share price of Shiva Suitings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shiva Suitings
|-0.23
|62.26
|149.38
|138.31
|136.68
|62.30
|33.72
|Ruby Mills
|0.37
|8.76
|55.71
|83.18
|61.02
|21.25
|20.80
|Mafatlal Industries
|-2.20
|-6.25
|-8.35
|-6.39
|-3.99
|12.69
|33.31
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|0.61
|7.35
|-1.84
|9.50
|-17.39
|26.88
|17.38
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|11.79
|9.87
|8.34
|16.94
|11.11
|1.43
|0.29
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|2.29
|8.63
|-7.99
|-31.16
|-39.64
|-31.65
|-24.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shiva Suitings has gained 136.68% compared to peers like Ruby Mills (61.02%), Mafatlal Industries (-3.99%), Lakshmi Mills Company (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Suitings has outperformed peers relative to Ruby Mills (20.80%) and Mafatlal Industries (33.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.22
|50.72
|10
|46.12
|46.47
|20
|37.41
|40.07
|50
|29.16
|32.11
|100
|25.33
|0
|200
|15.87
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shiva Suitings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Shiva Suitings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026.
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Shiva Suitings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Shiva Suitings - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9)_RPT 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Shiva Suitings - Audited Financial Results For March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Shiva Suitings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shiva Suitings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1985PLC038265 and registration number is 038265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Suitings is ₹52.07 as on Apr 16, 2026.
The Shiva Suitings is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shiva Suitings is ₹8.07 Cr as on Apr 16, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Suitings are ₹57.52 and ₹52.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Suitings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Suitings is ₹57.52 and 52-week low of Shiva Suitings is ₹20.73 as on Apr 16, 2026.
The Shiva Suitings has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 62.26% for the past month, 149.38% over 3 months, 136.68% over 1 year, 62.3% across 3 years, and 33.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Suitings are -89.93 and 4.05 on Apr 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global