Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.17
|27.42
|70.47
|87.68
|87.68
|87.68
|87.68
|22.60
|89.23
|151.48
|185.70
|100.69
|655.74
|218.53
|2.11
|12.31
|28.35
|41.25
|-25.56
|165.66
|43.77
|4.20
|-3.84
|12.42
|38.37
|-4.61
|339.93
|85.50
|1.64
|-5.88
|-4.54
|3.59
|-28.85
|143.38
|21.05
|2.05
|4.94
|10.22
|0.78
|-14.31
|155.80
|22.26
|-1.50
|-1.01
|-4.37
|-17.57
|-44.66
|97.00
|0.51
|-1.14
|3.80
|13.13
|16.45
|11.56
|182.93
|64.10
|-10.46
|-17.11
|-17.64
|-20.62
|152.85
|500.62
|125.93
|3.01
|19.45
|26.69
|48.62
|49.58
|78.09
|13.09
|-1.32
|7.14
|-8.16
|-22.28
|-20.35
|-26.83
|-97.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shiva Suitings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1985PLC038265 and registration number is 038265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is ₹3.54 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is 36.87 and PB ratio of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is 1.79 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Suitings Ltd. is ₹22.86 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Suitings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is ₹22.86 and 52-week low of Shiva Suitings Ltd. is ₹12.18 as on Aug 30, 2023.