Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Lakshmi Coimbatore group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Lakshmi Coimbatore group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Super Sales India
|1129.00
|19.00
|1.71
|1.39
|Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
|817.00
|12.00
|1.49
|1.43
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|8047.90
|34.95
|0.44
|0.10
|LMW
|16695.00
|19.85
|0.12
|0.18
|Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing
|2100.00
|0.10
|0
|0.02
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Lakshmi Coimbatore group stocks today are Super Sales India (up 1.71%) and Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems (up 1.49%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Lakshmi Group Coimbatore has a strong presence across industries, including engineering, and textiles.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Lakshmi Coimbatore group here.
Aside of the Lakshmi Group Coimbatore, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.