Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Associated Coaters Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASSOCIATED COATERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Associated Coaters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.26 Closed
-5.00₹ -5.64
As on Feb 26, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Associated Coaters Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.26₹107.26
₹107.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.38₹133.15
₹107.26
Open Price
₹107.26
Prev. Close
₹112.90
Volume
500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Associated Coaters has declined 4.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.80%.

Associated Coaters’s current P/E of 12.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Associated Coaters Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Associated Coaters		-6.7330.010.5823.08-12.80-7.36-4.48
Century Extrusions		-8.19-13.39-21.74-15.9511.1825.9030.70
Sacheta Metals		2.06-1.003.39-2.22-4.123.360.05
Sudal Industries		-6.45-12.22-32.07-49.1135.8789.7467.26
Maitri Enterprises		-3.98-5.23-27.58-13.10-33.80-0.0433.62
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions		-5.146.136.40-24.93-15.81-29.29-0.43

Over the last one year, Associated Coaters has declined 12.80% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (11.18%), Sacheta Metals (-4.12%), Sudal Industries (35.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Associated Coaters has underperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (30.70%) and Sacheta Metals (0.05%).

Associated Coaters Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Associated Coaters Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5112.33110.79
10111.9109.13
2099.42105.12
50102.59102.38
100102.62103.96
200105.18120.75

Associated Coaters Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Associated Coaters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Associated Coaters Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 11:38 PM ISTAssociated Coaters - Price Movement In Securities- Clarification
Feb 20, 2026, 12:32 AM ISTAssociated Coaters - Clarification sought from Associated Coaters Ltd
Feb 12, 2026, 12:35 AM ISTAssociated Coaters - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 10, 2026, 11:43 PM ISTAssociated Coaters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 05, 2026, 5:17 PM ISTAssociated Coaters - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Associated Coaters

Associated Coaters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129WB2017PLC224001 and registration number is 224001. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Navneet Kaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chetna Gupta
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Associated Coaters Share Price

What is the share price of Associated Coaters?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Coaters is ₹107.26 as on Feb 26, 2026.

What kind of stock is Associated Coaters?

The Associated Coaters is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Coaters?

The market cap of Associated Coaters is ₹14.50 Cr as on Feb 26, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Associated Coaters?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Associated Coaters are ₹107.26 and ₹107.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Associated Coaters?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Coaters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Coaters is ₹133.15 and 52-week low of Associated Coaters is ₹78.38 as on Feb 26, 2026.

How has the Associated Coaters performed historically in terms of returns?

The Associated Coaters has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 30.01% for the past month, 0.58% over 3 months, -12.8% over 1 year, -7.36% across 3 years, and -4.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Associated Coaters?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Associated Coaters are 12.73 and 1.99 on Feb 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Associated Coaters News

More Associated Coaters News
icon
Market Pulse