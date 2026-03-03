Here's the live share price of Associated Coaters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Associated Coaters has declined 4.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.80%.
Associated Coaters’s current P/E of 12.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Associated Coaters
|-6.73
|30.01
|0.58
|23.08
|-12.80
|-7.36
|-4.48
|Century Extrusions
|-8.19
|-13.39
|-21.74
|-15.95
|11.18
|25.90
|30.70
|Sacheta Metals
|2.06
|-1.00
|3.39
|-2.22
|-4.12
|3.36
|0.05
|Sudal Industries
|-6.45
|-12.22
|-32.07
|-49.11
|35.87
|89.74
|67.26
|Maitri Enterprises
|-3.98
|-5.23
|-27.58
|-13.10
|-33.80
|-0.04
|33.62
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|-5.14
|6.13
|6.40
|-24.93
|-15.81
|-29.29
|-0.43
Over the last one year, Associated Coaters has declined 12.80% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (11.18%), Sacheta Metals (-4.12%), Sudal Industries (35.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Associated Coaters has underperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (30.70%) and Sacheta Metals (0.05%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|112.33
|110.79
|10
|111.9
|109.13
|20
|99.42
|105.12
|50
|102.59
|102.38
|100
|102.62
|103.96
|200
|105.18
|120.75
In the latest quarter, Associated Coaters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
|Associated Coaters - Price Movement In Securities- Clarification
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
|Associated Coaters - Clarification sought from Associated Coaters Ltd
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
|Associated Coaters - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
|Associated Coaters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 05, 2026, 5:17 PM IST
|Associated Coaters - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Associated Coaters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129WB2017PLC224001 and registration number is 224001. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Coaters is ₹107.26 as on Feb 26, 2026.
The Associated Coaters is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Associated Coaters is ₹14.50 Cr as on Feb 26, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Associated Coaters are ₹107.26 and ₹107.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Coaters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Coaters is ₹133.15 and 52-week low of Associated Coaters is ₹78.38 as on Feb 26, 2026.
The Associated Coaters has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 30.01% for the past month, 0.58% over 3 months, -12.8% over 1 year, -7.36% across 3 years, and -4.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Associated Coaters are 12.73 and 1.99 on Feb 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.