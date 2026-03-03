Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Grameva Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAMEVA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Grameva along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.85 Closed
-5.00₹ -3.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Grameva Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.85₹60.00
₹59.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.80₹70.00
₹59.85
Open Price
₹60.00
Prev. Close
₹63.00
Volume
65

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grameva has gained 34.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.08%.

Grameva’s current P/E of 58.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Grameva Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grameva		-8.68-1.92-9.182.319.0851.9534.30
Gloster		-2.70-9.69-12.70-16.502.78-5.20-1.94
Cheviot Company		-4.20-0.19-2.35-16.731.72-1.885.39
Ludlow Jute & Specialities		-0.05-9.26-37.82-54.919.1134.2318.48
AI Champdany Industries		-4.02-13.85-48.91-50.86-37.020.3920.79

Over the last one year, Grameva has gained 9.08% compared to peers like Gloster (2.78%), Cheviot Company (1.72%), Ludlow Jute & Specialities (9.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Grameva has outperformed peers relative to Gloster (-1.94%) and Cheviot Company (5.39%).

Grameva Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Grameva Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.9365.37
1066.8365.66
2064.4564.27
5059.4961.48
10060.5659.17
20053.1155.65

Grameva Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grameva remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Grameva Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTGrameva - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 14, 2026, 6:50 PM ISTGrameva - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Feb 14, 2026, 1:12 AM ISTGrameva - Draft Letter of Offer
Feb 07, 2026, 12:40 AM ISTGrameva - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Di
Feb 06, 2026, 11:33 PM ISTGrameva - Detailed Public Statement

About Grameva

Grameva Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101WB1966PLC226442 and registration number is 001643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preservation of fruit and vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naba Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundip Kumar Tayal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Grameva Share Price

What is the share price of Grameva?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grameva is ₹59.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grameva?

The Grameva is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grameva?

The market cap of Grameva is ₹28.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grameva?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grameva are ₹60.00 and ₹59.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grameva?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grameva stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grameva is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Grameva is ₹28.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Grameva performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grameva has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -6.15% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, 9.08% over 1 year, 49.39% across 3 years, and 34.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grameva?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grameva are 58.73 and 3.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Grameva News

More Grameva News
icon
Market Pulse