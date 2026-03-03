Here's the live share price of Grameva along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grameva has gained 34.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.08%.
Grameva’s current P/E of 58.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grameva
|-8.68
|-1.92
|-9.18
|2.31
|9.08
|51.95
|34.30
|Gloster
|-2.70
|-9.69
|-12.70
|-16.50
|2.78
|-5.20
|-1.94
|Cheviot Company
|-4.20
|-0.19
|-2.35
|-16.73
|1.72
|-1.88
|5.39
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|-0.05
|-9.26
|-37.82
|-54.91
|9.11
|34.23
|18.48
|AI Champdany Industries
|-4.02
|-13.85
|-48.91
|-50.86
|-37.02
|0.39
|20.79
Over the last one year, Grameva has gained 9.08% compared to peers like Gloster (2.78%), Cheviot Company (1.72%), Ludlow Jute & Specialities (9.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Grameva has outperformed peers relative to Gloster (-1.94%) and Cheviot Company (5.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.93
|65.37
|10
|66.83
|65.66
|20
|64.45
|64.27
|50
|59.49
|61.48
|100
|60.56
|59.17
|200
|53.11
|55.65
In the latest quarter, Grameva remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Grameva - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:50 PM IST
|Grameva - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:12 AM IST
|Grameva - Draft Letter of Offer
|Feb 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|Grameva - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Di
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
|Grameva - Detailed Public Statement
Grameva Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101WB1966PLC226442 and registration number is 001643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preservation of fruit and vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grameva is ₹59.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grameva is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Grameva is ₹28.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grameva are ₹60.00 and ₹59.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grameva stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grameva is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Grameva is ₹28.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grameva has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -6.15% for the past month, -2.32% over 3 months, 9.08% over 1 year, 49.39% across 3 years, and 34.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grameva are 58.73 and 3.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.