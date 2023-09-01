Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.03
|0.70
|3.60
|11.36
|-36.78
|55.33
|-40.32
|-1.19
|-6.17
|6.30
|8.24
|1.88
|93.28
|32.75
|8.08
|7.07
|37.03
|48.15
|111.64
|479.71
|113.90
|1.83
|-1.03
|1.36
|1.74
|-1.71
|-4.02
|-0.71
|0
|5.34
|-9.61
|-21.95
|-16.61
|-26.26
|-20.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Int. Dividend & Bonus issue
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gloster Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1923 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100WB1923PLC004628 and registration number is 004628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 733.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gloster Ltd. is ₹798.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gloster Ltd. is 14.32 and PB ratio of Gloster Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gloster Ltd. is ₹730.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gloster Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gloster Ltd. is ₹1,12.40 and 52-week low of Gloster Ltd. is ₹536.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.