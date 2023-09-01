Follow Us

GLOSTER LTD.

Sector : Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹730.05 Closed
0.523.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gloster Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹726.25₹737.00
₹730.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹536.15₹1,012.40
₹730.05
Open Price
₹726.25
Prev. Close
₹726.25
Volume
3,001

Gloster Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1735.95
  • R2741.85
  • R3746.7
  • Pivot
    731.1
  • S1725.2
  • S2720.35
  • S3714.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,137.05724.56
  • 101,129.7725.9
  • 201,119.54729.23
  • 501,137.52727.91
  • 1001,087.99736.55
  • 2001,075.09803.42

Gloster Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.030.703.6011.36-36.7855.33-40.32
-1.19-6.176.308.241.8893.2832.75
8.087.0737.0348.15111.64479.71113.90
1.83-1.031.361.74-1.71-4.02-0.71
05.34-9.61-21.95-16.61-26.26-20.85

Gloster Ltd. Share Holdings

Gloster Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQtr Results, Int. Dividend & Bonus issue
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gloster Ltd.

Gloster Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1923 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100WB1923PLC004628 and registration number is 004628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 733.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. D C Baheti
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa Devi Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Priti Panwar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. S N Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prabir Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishani Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bihani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gloster Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gloster Ltd.?

The market cap of Gloster Ltd. is ₹798.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gloster Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gloster Ltd. is 14.32 and PB ratio of Gloster Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gloster Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gloster Ltd. is ₹730.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gloster Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gloster Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gloster Ltd. is ₹1,12.40 and 52-week low of Gloster Ltd. is ₹536.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

