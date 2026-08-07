Here's the live share price of Gloster along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gloster
|6.50
|10.35
|5.24
|16.76
|5.81
|-1.80
|-11.30
|Cheviot Company
|4.92
|2.92
|-14.66
|11.58
|-2.65
|-1.36
|-3.66
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|-2.88
|2.36
|16.37
|55.30
|-12.15
|65.53
|31.81
|AI Champdany Industries
|1.11
|7.66
|6.46
|31.57
|-33.47
|-5.57
|20.65
|Grameva
|-12.43
|-11.11
|43.82
|33.95
|191.82
|85.00
|44.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gloster has gained 5.81% compared to peers like Cheviot Company (-2.65%), Ludlow Jute & Specialities (-12.15%), AI Champdany Industries (-33.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Gloster has underperformed peers relative to Cheviot Company (-3.66%) and Ludlow Jute & Specialities (31.81%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|671.41
|669.39
|10
|673.48
|670.92
|20
|667.99
|673.78
|50
|680.33
|669.32
|100
|630.79
|653.17
|200
|628.65
|644.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gloster saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.69%, while DII stake decreased to 14.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Gloster - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Gloster - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Gloster - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Gloster - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Gloster - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Gloster Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1923 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100WB1923PLC004628 and registration number is 004628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of jute, mesta and other vegetable textiles fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 906.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gloster is ₹700.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gloster is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gloster is ₹767.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gloster are ₹710.00 and ₹676.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gloster stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gloster is ₹756.00 and 52-week low of Gloster is ₹500.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gloster has shown returns of 2.85% over the past day, 10.35% for the past month, 5.24% over 3 months, 5.81% over 1 year, -1.8% across 3 years, and -11.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gloster are 42.29 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.85 per annum.
Source: Dion Global