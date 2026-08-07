What is the share price of Gloster? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gloster is ₹700.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Gloster? The Gloster is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gloster? The market cap of Gloster is ₹767.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gloster? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gloster are ₹710.00 and ₹676.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gloster? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gloster stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gloster is ₹756.00 and 52-week low of Gloster is ₹500.10 as on .

How has the Gloster performed historically in terms of returns? The Gloster has shown returns of 2.85% over the past day, 10.35% for the past month, 5.24% over 3 months, 5.81% over 1 year, -1.8% across 3 years, and -11.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gloster? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gloster are 42.29 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global