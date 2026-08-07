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Gloster Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOSTER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Gloster along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹700.90 Closed
2.85₹ 19.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gloster Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹676.60₹710.00
₹700.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹500.10₹756.00
₹700.90
Open Price
₹685.00
Prev. Close
₹681.50
Volume
1,170

Source: Dion Global

Gloster Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gloster		6.5010.355.2416.765.81-1.80-11.30
Cheviot Company		4.922.92-14.6611.58-2.65-1.36-3.66
Ludlow Jute & Specialities		-2.882.3616.3755.30-12.1565.5331.81
AI Champdany Industries		1.117.666.4631.57-33.47-5.5720.65
Grameva		-12.43-11.1143.8233.95191.8285.0044.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gloster has gained 5.81% compared to peers like Cheviot Company (-2.65%), Ludlow Jute & Specialities (-12.15%), AI Champdany Industries (-33.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Gloster has underperformed peers relative to Cheviot Company (-3.66%) and Ludlow Jute & Specialities (31.81%).

Gloster Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gloster Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5671.41669.39
10673.48670.92
20667.99673.78
50680.33669.32
100630.79653.17
200628.65644.44

Source: Dion Global

Gloster Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gloster saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.69%, while DII stake decreased to 14.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gloster Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTGloster - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 08, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTGloster - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTGloster - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTGloster - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTGloster - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Gloster

Gloster Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1923 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100WB1923PLC004628 and registration number is 004628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of jute, mesta and other vegetable textiles fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 906.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajappa Shivalingappa
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Yogendra Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bihani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S N Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prabir Ray
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ishani Ray
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Gloster Share Price

What is the share price of Gloster?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gloster is ₹700.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gloster?

The Gloster is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gloster?

The market cap of Gloster is ₹767.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gloster?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gloster are ₹710.00 and ₹676.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gloster?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gloster stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gloster is ₹756.00 and 52-week low of Gloster is ₹500.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gloster performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gloster has shown returns of 2.85% over the past day, 10.35% for the past month, 5.24% over 3 months, 5.81% over 1 year, -1.8% across 3 years, and -11.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gloster?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gloster are 42.29 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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