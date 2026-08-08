Here's the live share price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|-2.88
|2.36
|16.37
|55.30
|-12.15
|65.53
|31.81
|Gloster
|6.50
|10.35
|5.24
|16.76
|5.81
|-1.80
|-11.30
|Cheviot Company
|4.92
|2.92
|-14.66
|11.58
|-2.65
|-1.36
|-3.66
|AI Champdany Industries
|1.11
|7.66
|6.46
|31.57
|-33.47
|-5.57
|20.65
|Grameva
|-12.43
|-11.11
|43.82
|33.95
|191.82
|85.00
|44.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ludlow Jute & Specialities has declined 12.15% compared to peers like Gloster (5.81%), Cheviot Company (-2.65%), AI Champdany Industries (-33.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Ludlow Jute & Specialities has outperformed peers relative to Gloster (-11.30%) and Cheviot Company (-3.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|378.7
|380.29
|10
|385.56
|381.53
|20
|383.58
|378.25
|50
|356.38
|357.6
|100
|307.71
|330.95
|200
|296.77
|312.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ludlow Jute & Specialities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Ludlow Jute & Specia - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For The Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Ludlow Jute & Specia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Ludlow Jute & Specia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 13, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Ludlow Jute & Specia - Re-Appointment Of Managing Director For Further Period Of 3 Years
|Jun 13, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Ludlow Jute & Specia - Board Meeting Outcome for Re-Appointment Of Managing Director For Further Period Of 3 Years
Source: Dion Global
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1979PLC032394 and registration number is 032394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other activities relating to finishing of textile. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 531.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹371.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ludlow Jute & Specialities is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹399.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities are ₹379.00 and ₹365.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ludlow Jute & Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹479.00 and 52-week low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹162.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ludlow Jute & Specialities has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, 2.36% for the past month, 16.37% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, 65.53% across 3 years, and 31.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities are 0.00 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global