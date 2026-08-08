What is the share price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹371.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ludlow Jute & Specialities? The Ludlow Jute & Specialities is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities? The market cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹399.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ludlow Jute & Specialities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities are ₹379.00 and ₹365.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ludlow Jute & Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹479.00 and 52-week low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹162.00 as on .

How has the Ludlow Jute & Specialities performed historically in terms of returns? The Ludlow Jute & Specialities has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, 2.36% for the past month, 16.37% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, 65.53% across 3 years, and 31.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities are 0.00 and 2.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global