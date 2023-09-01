What is the Market Cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.? The market cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹90.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is 184.03 and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is 0.51 as on .

What is the share price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹83.55 as on .