Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LUDLOW JUTE & SPECIALITIES LTD.

Sector : Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹83.55 Closed
0.050.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.12₹84.94
₹83.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.21₹96.95
₹83.55
Open Price
₹82.26
Prev. Close
₹83.51
Volume
9,167

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.95
  • R286.36
  • R387.77
  • Pivot
    83.54
  • S182.13
  • S280.72
  • S379.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.5983.3
  • 1084.8483.05
  • 2083.4583.04
  • 5084.0483.19
  • 10083.6383.35
  • 20086.3583.93

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.83-1.031.361.74-1.71-4.02-0.71
1.030.703.6011.36-36.7855.33-40.32
-1.19-6.176.308.241.8893.2832.75
8.087.0737.0348.15111.64479.71113.90
05.34-9.61-21.95-16.61-26.26-20.85

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. Share Holdings

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1979PLC032394 and registration number is 032394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other activities relating to finishing of textile. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 573.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajya Vardhan Kanoria
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Tonmoy Bera
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Mohanka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Jalan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.?

The market cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹90.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is 184.03 and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹83.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹96.95 and 52-week low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹77.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

