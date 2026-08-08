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Ludlow Jute & Specialities Share Price

NSE
BSE

LUDLOW JUTE & SPECIALITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹371.00 Closed
-3.13₹ -12.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ludlow Jute & Specialities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹365.05₹379.00
₹371.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.00₹479.00
₹371.00
Open Price
₹379.00
Prev. Close
₹383.00
Volume
1,512

Source: Dion Global

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ludlow Jute & Specialities		-2.882.3616.3755.30-12.1565.5331.81
Gloster		6.5010.355.2416.765.81-1.80-11.30
Cheviot Company		4.922.92-14.6611.58-2.65-1.36-3.66
AI Champdany Industries		1.117.666.4631.57-33.47-5.5720.65
Grameva		-12.43-11.1143.8233.95191.8285.0044.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ludlow Jute & Specialities has declined 12.15% compared to peers like Gloster (5.81%), Cheviot Company (-2.65%), AI Champdany Industries (-33.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Ludlow Jute & Specialities has outperformed peers relative to Gloster (-11.30%) and Cheviot Company (-3.66%).

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5378.7380.29
10385.56381.53
20383.58378.25
50356.38357.6
100307.71330.95
200296.77312.12

Source: Dion Global

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ludlow Jute & Specialities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ludlow Jute & Specialities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTLudlow Jute & Specia - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For The Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTLudlow Jute & Specia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTLudlow Jute & Specia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 13, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTLudlow Jute & Specia - Re-Appointment Of Managing Director For Further Period Of 3 Years
Jun 13, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTLudlow Jute & Specia - Board Meeting Outcome for Re-Appointment Of Managing Director For Further Period Of 3 Years

Source: Dion Global

About Ludlow Jute & Specialities

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1979PLC032394 and registration number is 032394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other activities relating to finishing of textile. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 531.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Chandrakant Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parimal Gunvantrai Ajmera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sruti Sukul
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Ludlow Jute & Specialities Share Price

What is the share price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹371.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ludlow Jute & Specialities?

The Ludlow Jute & Specialities is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities?

The market cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹399.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ludlow Jute & Specialities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ludlow Jute & Specialities are ₹379.00 and ₹365.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ludlow Jute & Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹479.00 and 52-week low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities is ₹162.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ludlow Jute & Specialities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ludlow Jute & Specialities has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, 2.36% for the past month, 16.37% over 3 months, -12.15% over 1 year, 65.53% across 3 years, and 31.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities are 0.00 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ludlow Jute & Specialities News

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