Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.83
|-1.03
|1.36
|1.74
|-1.71
|-4.02
|-0.71
|1.03
|0.70
|3.60
|11.36
|-36.78
|55.33
|-40.32
|-1.19
|-6.17
|6.30
|8.24
|1.88
|93.28
|32.75
|8.08
|7.07
|37.03
|48.15
|111.64
|479.71
|113.90
|0
|5.34
|-9.61
|-21.95
|-16.61
|-26.26
|-20.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1979PLC032394 and registration number is 032394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other activities relating to finishing of textile. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 573.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹90.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is 184.03 and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹83.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹96.95 and 52-week low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. is ₹77.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.