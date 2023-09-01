What is the Market Cap of AI Champdany Industries Ltd.? The market cap of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹123.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is 10.1 and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is 2.18 as on .

What is the share price of AI Champdany Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on .