AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.00 Closed
1.910.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AI Champdany Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.29₹41.00
₹40.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.95₹50.03
₹40.00
Open Price
₹39.78
Prev. Close
₹39.25
Volume
1,463

AI Champdany Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.57
  • R243.14
  • R345.28
  • Pivot
    39.43
  • S137.86
  • S235.72
  • S334.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.8438.84
  • 1020.1838.9
  • 2019.3138.75
  • 5019.1136.37
  • 10018.2933.49
  • 20018.6629.72

AI Champdany Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.087.0737.0348.15111.64479.71113.90
1.030.703.6011.36-36.7855.33-40.32
-1.19-6.176.308.241.8893.2832.75
1.83-1.031.361.74-1.71-4.02-0.71
05.34-9.61-21.95-16.61-26.26-20.85

AI Champdany Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

AI Champdany Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AI Champdany Industries Ltd.

AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1917 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1917PLC002767 and registration number is 002767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Pujara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. L Jha
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Mina Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mrinal Kanti Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mrityunjoy Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Wadhwa
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on AI Champdany Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AI Champdany Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹123.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is 10.1 and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AI Champdany Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AI Champdany Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AI Champdany Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹50.03 and 52-week low of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹16.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

