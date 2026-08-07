Here's the live share price of AI Champdany Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AI Champdany Industries
|1.11
|7.66
|6.46
|31.57
|-33.47
|-5.57
|20.65
|Gloster
|6.50
|10.35
|5.24
|16.76
|5.81
|-1.80
|-11.30
|Cheviot Company
|4.92
|2.92
|-14.66
|11.58
|-2.65
|-1.36
|-3.66
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|-2.88
|2.36
|16.37
|55.30
|-12.15
|65.53
|31.81
|Grameva
|-12.43
|-11.11
|43.82
|33.95
|191.82
|85.00
|44.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AI Champdany Industries has declined 33.47% compared to peers like Gloster (5.81%), Cheviot Company (-2.65%), Ludlow Jute & Specialities (-12.15%). From a 5 year perspective, AI Champdany Industries has outperformed peers relative to Gloster (-11.30%) and Cheviot Company (-3.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.14
|36.47
|10
|36.56
|36.46
|20
|35.78
|36.21
|50
|35.55
|35.42
|100
|32.77
|34.91
|200
|36.57
|36.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AI Champdany Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|AI Champdany Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|AI Champdany Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|AI Champdany Ind. - Notice And Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|AI Champdany Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|AI Champdany Ind. - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1917 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1917PLC002767 and registration number is 002767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AI Champdany Industries is ₹38.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AI Champdany Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AI Champdany Industries is ₹117.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AI Champdany Industries are ₹39.70 and ₹36.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AI Champdany Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AI Champdany Industries is ₹65.70 and 52-week low of AI Champdany Industries is ₹19.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AI Champdany Industries has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 7.66% for the past month, 6.46% over 3 months, -33.47% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and 20.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries are -2.61 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global