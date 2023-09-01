Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1917 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1917PLC002767 and registration number is 002767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹123.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is 10.1 and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AI Champdany Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹50.03 and 52-week low of AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is ₹16.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.