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AI Champdany Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of AI Champdany Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.22 Closed
0.37₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AI Champdany Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.50₹39.70
₹38.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.72₹65.70
₹38.22
Open Price
₹39.70
Prev. Close
₹38.08
Volume
1,246

Source: Dion Global

AI Champdany Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AI Champdany Industries		1.117.666.4631.57-33.47-5.5720.65
Gloster		6.5010.355.2416.765.81-1.80-11.30
Cheviot Company		4.922.92-14.6611.58-2.65-1.36-3.66
Ludlow Jute & Specialities		-2.882.3616.3755.30-12.1565.5331.81
Grameva		-12.43-11.1143.8233.95191.8285.0044.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AI Champdany Industries has declined 33.47% compared to peers like Gloster (5.81%), Cheviot Company (-2.65%), Ludlow Jute & Specialities (-12.15%). From a 5 year perspective, AI Champdany Industries has outperformed peers relative to Gloster (-11.30%) and Cheviot Company (-3.66%).

AI Champdany Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AI Champdany Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.1436.47
1036.5636.46
2035.7836.21
5035.5535.42
10032.7734.91
20036.5736.91

Source: Dion Global

AI Champdany Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AI Champdany Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AI Champdany Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTAI Champdany Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTAI Champdany Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTAI Champdany Ind. - Notice And Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Jul 09, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTAI Champdany Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTAI Champdany Ind. - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About AI Champdany Industries

AI Champdany Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1917 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1917PLC002767 and registration number is 002767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Pujara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Wadhwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. L Jha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mina Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayanta Josh
    Independent Director

FAQs on AI Champdany Industries Share Price

What is the share price of AI Champdany Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AI Champdany Industries is ₹38.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AI Champdany Industries?

The AI Champdany Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AI Champdany Industries?

The market cap of AI Champdany Industries is ₹117.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AI Champdany Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AI Champdany Industries are ₹39.70 and ₹36.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AI Champdany Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AI Champdany Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AI Champdany Industries is ₹65.70 and 52-week low of AI Champdany Industries is ₹19.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AI Champdany Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The AI Champdany Industries has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 7.66% for the past month, 6.46% over 3 months, -33.47% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and 20.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries are -2.61 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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