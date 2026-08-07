What is the share price of AI Champdany Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AI Champdany Industries is ₹38.22 as on .

What kind of stock is AI Champdany Industries? The AI Champdany Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AI Champdany Industries? The market cap of AI Champdany Industries is ₹117.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AI Champdany Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of AI Champdany Industries are ₹39.70 and ₹36.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AI Champdany Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AI Champdany Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AI Champdany Industries is ₹65.70 and 52-week low of AI Champdany Industries is ₹19.72 as on .

How has the AI Champdany Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The AI Champdany Industries has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 7.66% for the past month, 6.46% over 3 months, -33.47% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and 20.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries are -2.61 and 2.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global