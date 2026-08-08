What is the share price of Interactive Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interactive Financial Services is ₹12.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Interactive Financial Services? The Interactive Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Interactive Financial Services? The market cap of Interactive Financial Services is ₹8.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Interactive Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Interactive Financial Services are ₹12.78 and ₹11.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interactive Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interactive Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interactive Financial Services is ₹22.98 and 52-week low of Interactive Financial Services is ₹9.75 as on .

How has the Interactive Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Interactive Financial Services has shown returns of 7.39% over the past day, -4.63% for the past month, -13.77% over 3 months, -28.12% over 1 year, 2.04% across 3 years, and 18.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Interactive Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interactive Financial Services are 2.53 and 0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global