Interactive Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTERACTIVE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.24 Closed
4.910.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.24₹19.24
₹19.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.88₹22.49
₹19.24
Open Price
₹19.24
Prev. Close
₹18.34
Volume
10,000

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.24
  • R219.24
  • R319.24
  • Pivot
    19.24
  • S119.24
  • S219.24
  • S319.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.5119.62
  • 107.519.43
  • 207.8918.49
  • 507.7317.21
  • 1007.5115.92
  • 2008.9114.03

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-14.4533.0626.4129.56142.326.59-1.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Interactive Financial Services Ltd.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023393 and registration number is 023393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Sandhir
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur Parikh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rutu Milindbhai Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Hareshbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Interactive Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Interactive Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is ₹5.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Interactive Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is 5.0 and PB ratio of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Interactive Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is ₹19.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interactive Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interactive Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is ₹22.49 and 52-week low of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is ₹6.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

