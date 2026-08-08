Here's the live share price of Interactive Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Interactive Financial Services
|0.71
|-4.63
|-13.77
|-24.11
|-28.12
|2.04
|18.81
|Gretex Corporate Services
|0.93
|7.34
|36.93
|53.47
|77.54
|25.18
|93.15
|Quest Capital Markets
|-0.64
|-4.07
|-2.58
|1.42
|-24.43
|-1.95
|6.43
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|6.59
|0.51
|-22.91
|-22.24
|-38.91
|-19.78
|20.44
|Twentyfirst Century Management Services
|3.48
|32.38
|19.30
|4.81
|-26.90
|26.42
|10.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Interactive Financial Services has declined 28.12% compared to peers like Gretex Corporate Services (77.54%), Quest Capital Markets (-24.43%), Mefcom Capital Markets (-38.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Interactive Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Gretex Corporate Services (93.15%) and Quest Capital Markets (6.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.56
|12.27
|10
|12.55
|12.4
|20
|12.58
|12.6
|50
|13.47
|13.21
|100
|14.1
|14
|200
|15.49
|15.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Interactive Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Interactive Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Interactive Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Interactive Fin. - Notice Of First Extra Ordinary General Meeting Held On Saturday, August 08, 2026 At 04:00 PM IST.
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Interactive Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval And Considerations Of Agendas Held Today On Wednesday, July 15, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Interactive Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today I.E. Friday, July 10, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023393 and registration number is 023393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interactive Financial Services is ₹12.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Interactive Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Interactive Financial Services is ₹8.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Interactive Financial Services are ₹12.78 and ₹11.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interactive Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interactive Financial Services is ₹22.98 and 52-week low of Interactive Financial Services is ₹9.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Interactive Financial Services has shown returns of 7.39% over the past day, -4.63% for the past month, -13.77% over 3 months, -28.12% over 1 year, 2.04% across 3 years, and 18.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interactive Financial Services are 2.53 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global