MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023393 and registration number is 023393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is ₹5.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is 5.0 and PB ratio of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is ₹19.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interactive Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is ₹22.49 and 52-week low of Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is ₹6.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.