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Interactive Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERACTIVE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Interactive Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.78 Closed
7.39₹ 0.88
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Interactive Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.20₹12.78
₹12.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.75₹22.98
₹12.78
Open Price
₹12.14
Prev. Close
₹11.90
Volume
1,923

Source: Dion Global

Interactive Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Interactive Financial Services		0.71-4.63-13.77-24.11-28.122.0418.81
Gretex Corporate Services		0.937.3436.9353.4777.5425.1893.15
Quest Capital Markets		-0.64-4.07-2.581.42-24.43-1.956.43
Mefcom Capital Markets		6.590.51-22.91-22.24-38.91-19.7820.44
Twentyfirst Century Management Services		3.4832.3819.304.81-26.9026.4210.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Interactive Financial Services has declined 28.12% compared to peers like Gretex Corporate Services (77.54%), Quest Capital Markets (-24.43%), Mefcom Capital Markets (-38.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Interactive Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Gretex Corporate Services (93.15%) and Quest Capital Markets (6.43%).

Interactive Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Interactive Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.5612.27
1012.5512.4
2012.5812.6
5013.4713.21
10014.114
20015.4915.55

Source: Dion Global

Interactive Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Interactive Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Interactive Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTInteractive Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Jul 24, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTInteractive Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTInteractive Fin. - Notice Of First Extra Ordinary General Meeting Held On Saturday, August 08, 2026 At 04:00 PM IST.
Jul 15, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTInteractive Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval And Considerations Of Agendas Held Today On Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTInteractive Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today I.E. Friday, July 10, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Interactive Financial Services

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023393 and registration number is 023393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Sandhir
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur Parikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghav Jobanputra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rutu Milindbhai Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Monil Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Interactive Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Interactive Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interactive Financial Services is ₹12.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Interactive Financial Services?

The Interactive Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Interactive Financial Services?

The market cap of Interactive Financial Services is ₹8.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Interactive Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Interactive Financial Services are ₹12.78 and ₹11.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interactive Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interactive Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interactive Financial Services is ₹22.98 and 52-week low of Interactive Financial Services is ₹9.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Interactive Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Interactive Financial Services has shown returns of 7.39% over the past day, -4.63% for the past month, -13.77% over 3 months, -28.12% over 1 year, 2.04% across 3 years, and 18.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Interactive Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interactive Financial Services are 2.53 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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