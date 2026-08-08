What is the share price of Quest Capital Markets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quest Capital Markets is ₹264.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Quest Capital Markets? The Quest Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quest Capital Markets? The market cap of Quest Capital Markets is ₹264.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quest Capital Markets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quest Capital Markets are ₹268.50 and ₹260.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quest Capital Markets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quest Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quest Capital Markets is ₹374.00 and 52-week low of Quest Capital Markets is ₹222.00 as on .

How has the Quest Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns? The Quest Capital Markets has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, -4.07% for the past month, -2.58% over 3 months, -24.43% over 1 year, -1.95% across 3 years, and 6.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quest Capital Markets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quest Capital Markets are 16.00 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global