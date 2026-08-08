Here's the live share price of Quest Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quest Capital Markets
|-0.64
|-2.38
|-4.33
|1.42
|-27.84
|-1.95
|6.43
|Gretex Corporate Services
|0.93
|11.07
|37.54
|53.47
|77.54
|25.18
|93.15
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|6.59
|0.1
|-22.85
|-22.24
|-38.45
|-19.78
|20.44
|Twentyfirst Century Management Services
|3.48
|34.13
|19.37
|4.81
|-28.05
|26.42
|10.49
|Interactive Financial Services
|0.71
|-3.26
|-14.63
|-24.11
|-26.55
|2.04
|18.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quest Capital Markets has declined 27.84% compared to peers like Gretex Corporate Services (77.54%), Mefcom Capital Markets (-38.45%), Twentyfirst Century Management Services (-28.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Quest Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Gretex Corporate Services (93.15%) and Mefcom Capital Markets (20.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|268.48
|266.68
|10
|270.46
|268.16
|20
|271.75
|270.21
|50
|272.68
|271.17
|100
|266.37
|272.83
|200
|281.63
|287.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quest Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Quest Capital Market - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Quest Capital Market - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Quest Capital Market - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Quest Capital Market - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Quest Capital Market - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34202WB1986PLC040542 and registration number is 040542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quest Capital Markets is ₹264.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quest Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quest Capital Markets is ₹264.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quest Capital Markets are ₹268.50 and ₹260.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quest Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quest Capital Markets is ₹374.00 and 52-week low of Quest Capital Markets is ₹222.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quest Capital Markets has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, -4.07% for the past month, -2.58% over 3 months, -24.43% over 1 year, -1.95% across 3 years, and 6.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quest Capital Markets are 16.00 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global