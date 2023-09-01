Follow Us

QUEST CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹280.00 Closed
0.722
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quest Capital Markets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹267.05₹280.00
₹280.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.10₹299.00
₹280.00
Open Price
₹271.05
Prev. Close
₹278.00
Volume
2,107

Quest Capital Markets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1284.32
  • R2288.63
  • R3297.27
  • Pivot
    275.68
  • S1271.37
  • S2262.73
  • S3258.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5224.43277.52
  • 10224.88277.61
  • 20226.69277.42
  • 50236.7271.59
  • 100239.82259.63
  • 200257.93247.63

Quest Capital Markets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.76-1.4116.6753.0115.70278.38173.84
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Quest Capital Markets Ltd. Share Holdings

Quest Capital Markets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Voluntary Delisting
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Quest Capital Markets Ltd.

Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34202WB1986PLC040542 and registration number is 040542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sunil Bhandari
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Harish Toshiwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sanganeria
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mltra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Trivikram Khaian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K N Mahesh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Quest Capital Markets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quest Capital Markets Ltd.?

The market cap of Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹280.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quest Capital Markets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is 14.21 and PB ratio of Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quest Capital Markets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quest Capital Markets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quest Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹299.00 and 52-week low of Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹170.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

