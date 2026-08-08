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Quest Capital Markets Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUEST CAPITAL MARKETS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Quest Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹264.00 Closed
1.15₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quest Capital Markets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹260.00₹268.50
₹264.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹222.00₹374.00
₹264.00
Open Price
₹265.00
Prev. Close
₹261.00
Volume
611

Source: Dion Global

Quest Capital Markets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quest Capital Markets		-0.64-2.38-4.331.42-27.84-1.956.43
Gretex Corporate Services		0.9311.0737.5453.4777.5425.1893.15
Mefcom Capital Markets		6.590.1-22.85-22.24-38.45-19.7820.44
Twentyfirst Century Management Services		3.4834.1319.374.81-28.0526.4210.49
Interactive Financial Services		0.71-3.26-14.63-24.11-26.552.0418.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quest Capital Markets has declined 27.84% compared to peers like Gretex Corporate Services (77.54%), Mefcom Capital Markets (-38.45%), Twentyfirst Century Management Services (-28.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Quest Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Gretex Corporate Services (93.15%) and Mefcom Capital Markets (20.44%).

Quest Capital Markets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quest Capital Markets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5268.48266.68
10270.46268.16
20271.75270.21
50272.68271.17
100266.37272.83
200281.63287.33

Source: Dion Global

Quest Capital Markets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quest Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Quest Capital Markets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTQuest Capital Market - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 28, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTQuest Capital Market - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTQuest Capital Market - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTQuest Capital Market - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTQuest Capital Market - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Quest Capital Markets

Quest Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34202WB1986PLC040542 and registration number is 040542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Toshiwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sanganeria
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mltra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Trivikram Khaian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dhara Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Quest Capital Markets Share Price

What is the share price of Quest Capital Markets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quest Capital Markets is ₹264.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quest Capital Markets?

The Quest Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quest Capital Markets?

The market cap of Quest Capital Markets is ₹264.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quest Capital Markets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quest Capital Markets are ₹268.50 and ₹260.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quest Capital Markets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quest Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quest Capital Markets is ₹374.00 and 52-week low of Quest Capital Markets is ₹222.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Quest Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quest Capital Markets has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, -4.07% for the past month, -2.58% over 3 months, -24.43% over 1 year, -1.95% across 3 years, and 6.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quest Capital Markets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quest Capital Markets are 16.00 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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