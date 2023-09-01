Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.76
|11.11
|-1.14
|10.19
|40.06
|1,007.42
|403.78
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC019749 and registration number is 019749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹91.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is 88.26 and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹35.02 and 52-week low of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹10.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.