Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.00 Closed
0.30.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.17₹20.39
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.91₹35.02
₹20.00
Open Price
₹19.90
Prev. Close
₹19.94
Volume
13,015

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.54
  • R221.07
  • R321.76
  • Pivot
    19.85
  • S119.32
  • S218.63
  • S318.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.3320.22
  • 10113.3620.18
  • 2094.4619.85
  • 5076.1619.45
  • 10061.3719.57
  • 20045.1919.16

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.7611.11-1.1410.1940.061,007.42403.78
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. Share Holdings

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingStock Split

About Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC019749 and registration number is 019749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Haruray
    Director
  • Mr. Tarsem Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Sham Nijhawan
    Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Ashwani Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.?

The market cap of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹91.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is 88.26 and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹35.02 and 52-week low of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹10.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data