What is the share price of Mefcom Capital Markets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹9.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Mefcom Capital Markets? The Mefcom Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mefcom Capital Markets? The market cap of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹45.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mefcom Capital Markets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mefcom Capital Markets are ₹9.90 and ₹9.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mefcom Capital Markets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mefcom Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹16.75 and 52-week low of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹8.50 as on .

How has the Mefcom Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns? The Mefcom Capital Markets has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 0.51% for the past month, -22.91% over 3 months, -38.91% over 1 year, -19.78% across 3 years, and 20.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets are -21.04 and 2.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global