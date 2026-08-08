Here's the live share price of Mefcom Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|6.59
|0.1
|-22.85
|-22.24
|-38.45
|-19.78
|20.44
|Gretex Corporate Services
|0.93
|11.07
|37.54
|53.47
|77.54
|25.18
|93.15
|Quest Capital Markets
|-0.64
|-2.38
|-4.33
|1.42
|-27.84
|-1.95
|6.43
|Twentyfirst Century Management Services
|3.48
|34.13
|19.37
|4.81
|-28.05
|26.42
|10.49
|Interactive Financial Services
|0.71
|-3.26
|-14.63
|-24.11
|-26.55
|2.04
|18.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mefcom Capital Markets has declined 38.45% compared to peers like Gretex Corporate Services (77.54%), Quest Capital Markets (-27.84%), Twentyfirst Century Management Services (-28.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Mefcom Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Gretex Corporate Services (93.15%) and Quest Capital Markets (6.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.7
|9.6
|10
|9.93
|9.72
|20
|9.9
|9.88
|50
|10.55
|10.35
|100
|10.93
|10.94
|200
|12.1
|11.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mefcom Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Mefcom Cap. Mkt. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Mefcom Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalo
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Mefcom Cap. Mkt. - BOOK CLOSURE FOR AGM OF MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Mefcom Cap. Mkt. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Mefcom Cap. Mkt. - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Saturday 08Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC019749 and registration number is 019749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Capital Markets Related Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹9.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mefcom Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹45.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mefcom Capital Markets are ₹9.90 and ₹9.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mefcom Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹16.75 and 52-week low of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mefcom Capital Markets has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 0.51% for the past month, -22.91% over 3 months, -38.91% over 1 year, -19.78% across 3 years, and 20.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets are -21.04 and 2.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global