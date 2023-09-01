What is the Market Cap of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.? The market cap of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹91.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is 88.26 and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is 4.61 as on .

What is the share price of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on .