Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mefcom Capital Markets Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mefcom Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.86 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mefcom Capital Markets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.41₹9.90
₹9.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.50₹16.75
₹9.86
Open Price
₹9.90
Prev. Close
₹9.91
Volume
2,184

Source: Dion Global

Mefcom Capital Markets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mefcom Capital Markets		6.590.1-22.85-22.24-38.45-19.7820.44
Gretex Corporate Services		0.9311.0737.5453.4777.5425.1893.15
Quest Capital Markets		-0.64-2.38-4.331.42-27.84-1.956.43
Twentyfirst Century Management Services		3.4834.1319.374.81-28.0526.4210.49
Interactive Financial Services		0.71-3.26-14.63-24.11-26.552.0418.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mefcom Capital Markets has declined 38.45% compared to peers like Gretex Corporate Services (77.54%), Quest Capital Markets (-27.84%), Twentyfirst Century Management Services (-28.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Mefcom Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Gretex Corporate Services (93.15%) and Quest Capital Markets (6.43%).

Mefcom Capital Markets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mefcom Capital Markets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.79.6
109.939.72
209.99.88
5010.5510.35
10010.9310.94
20012.111.98

Source: Dion Global

Mefcom Capital Markets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mefcom Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mefcom Capital Markets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTMefcom Cap. Mkt. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTMefcom Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalo
Jul 17, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTMefcom Cap. Mkt. - BOOK CLOSURE FOR AGM OF MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED
Jul 17, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTMefcom Cap. Mkt. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTMefcom Cap. Mkt. - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Saturday 08Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mefcom Capital Markets

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC019749 and registration number is 019749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Capital Markets Related Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sameer Rajendra Purohit
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Mehta
    Director
  • Dr. Shri Ram Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Tarsem Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kant Mishra
    Director

FAQs on Mefcom Capital Markets Share Price

What is the share price of Mefcom Capital Markets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹9.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mefcom Capital Markets?

The Mefcom Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mefcom Capital Markets?

The market cap of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹45.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mefcom Capital Markets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mefcom Capital Markets are ₹9.90 and ₹9.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mefcom Capital Markets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mefcom Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹16.75 and 52-week low of Mefcom Capital Markets is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mefcom Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mefcom Capital Markets has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 0.51% for the past month, -22.91% over 3 months, -38.91% over 1 year, -19.78% across 3 years, and 20.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets are -21.04 and 2.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mefcom Capital Markets News

More Mefcom Capital Markets News
Market Pulse