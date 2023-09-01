Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GRETEX CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹305.00 Closed
1.313.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.00₹305.00
₹305.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.65₹321.00
₹305.00
Open Price
₹301.10
Prev. Close
₹301.05
Volume
7,290

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1306.67
  • R2308.33
  • R3311.67
  • Pivot
    303.33
  • S1301.67
  • S2298.33
  • S3296.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5629.89302.4
  • 10584.63295.87
  • 20547.07287.29
  • 50346.84262.99
  • 100275.24218.57
  • 200172.87153.94

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7910.385.79195.17931.431,466.561,466.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2008PLC288128 and registration number is 288128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Alok Harlalka
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arvind Harlalka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Harlalka
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Goutam Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹351.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is 7.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹305.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹321.00 and 52-week low of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹29.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data