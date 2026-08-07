What is the share price of Gretex Corporate Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Corporate Services is ₹523.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Gretex Corporate Services? The Gretex Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gretex Corporate Services? The market cap of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹1,184.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gretex Corporate Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gretex Corporate Services are ₹526.60 and ₹517.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gretex Corporate Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹542.75 and 52-week low of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹215.25 as on .

How has the Gretex Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Gretex Corporate Services has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, 7.34% for the past month, 36.93% over 3 months, 77.54% over 1 year, 25.18% across 3 years, and 93.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services are 43.49 and 4.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global