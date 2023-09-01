Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.79
|10.38
|5.79
|195.17
|931.43
|1,466.56
|1,466.56
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue
|05 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|03 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2008PLC288128 and registration number is 288128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹351.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is 7.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹305.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹321.00 and 52-week low of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹29.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.