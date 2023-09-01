What is the Market Cap of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.? The market cap of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹351.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is 7.86 as on .

What is the share price of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹305.00 as on .