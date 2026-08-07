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Gretex Corporate Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRETEX CORPORATE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gretex Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹523.40 Closed
-1.25₹ -6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gretex Corporate Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹517.30₹526.60
₹523.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.25₹542.75
₹523.40
Open Price
₹524.85
Prev. Close
₹530.00
Volume
2,294

Source: Dion Global

Gretex Corporate Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gretex Corporate Services		0.937.3436.9353.4777.5425.1893.15
Quest Capital Markets		-0.64-4.07-2.581.42-24.43-1.956.43
Mefcom Capital Markets		6.590.51-22.91-22.24-38.91-19.7820.44
Twentyfirst Century Management Services		3.4832.3819.304.81-26.9026.4210.49
Interactive Financial Services		0.71-4.63-13.77-24.11-28.122.0418.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gretex Corporate Services has gained 77.54% compared to peers like Quest Capital Markets (-24.43%), Mefcom Capital Markets (-38.91%), Twentyfirst Century Management Services (-26.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Gretex Corporate Services has outperformed peers relative to Quest Capital Markets (6.43%) and Mefcom Capital Markets (20.44%).

Gretex Corporate Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gretex Corporate Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5517.67518.48
10521.25517.73
20512.23508.28
50459.91471.15
100409.97429.32
200352.5398.36

Source: Dion Global

Gretex Corporate Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gretex Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gretex Corporate Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTGretex Corp. Serv. - In-Principal Approval Received For Issue Of 19,51,000 Fully Convertible Equity Share Warrants
Aug 05, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTGretex Corp. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTGretex Corp. Serv. - General Update
Aug 04, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTGretex Corp. Serv. - Voting Results For 18Th AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTGretex Corp. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Gretex Corporate Services

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2008PLC288128 and registration number is 288128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alok Harlalka
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arvind Harlalka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Harlalka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Khusbu Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gretex Corporate Services Share Price

What is the share price of Gretex Corporate Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Corporate Services is ₹523.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gretex Corporate Services?

The Gretex Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gretex Corporate Services?

The market cap of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹1,184.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gretex Corporate Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gretex Corporate Services are ₹526.60 and ₹517.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gretex Corporate Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹542.75 and 52-week low of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹215.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gretex Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gretex Corporate Services has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, 7.34% for the past month, 36.93% over 3 months, 77.54% over 1 year, 25.18% across 3 years, and 93.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services are 43.49 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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