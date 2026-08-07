Here's the live share price of Gretex Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gretex Corporate Services
|0.93
|7.34
|36.93
|53.47
|77.54
|25.18
|93.15
|Quest Capital Markets
|-0.64
|-4.07
|-2.58
|1.42
|-24.43
|-1.95
|6.43
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|6.59
|0.51
|-22.91
|-22.24
|-38.91
|-19.78
|20.44
|Twentyfirst Century Management Services
|3.48
|32.38
|19.30
|4.81
|-26.90
|26.42
|10.49
|Interactive Financial Services
|0.71
|-4.63
|-13.77
|-24.11
|-28.12
|2.04
|18.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gretex Corporate Services has gained 77.54% compared to peers like Quest Capital Markets (-24.43%), Mefcom Capital Markets (-38.91%), Twentyfirst Century Management Services (-26.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Gretex Corporate Services has outperformed peers relative to Quest Capital Markets (6.43%) and Mefcom Capital Markets (20.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|517.67
|518.48
|10
|521.25
|517.73
|20
|512.23
|508.28
|50
|459.91
|471.15
|100
|409.97
|429.32
|200
|352.5
|398.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gretex Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Gretex Corp. Serv. - In-Principal Approval Received For Issue Of 19,51,000 Fully Convertible Equity Share Warrants
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Gretex Corp. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Gretex Corp. Serv. - General Update
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Gretex Corp. Serv. - Voting Results For 18Th AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Gretex Corp. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2008PLC288128 and registration number is 288128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Corporate Services is ₹523.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gretex Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹1,184.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gretex Corporate Services are ₹526.60 and ₹517.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹542.75 and 52-week low of Gretex Corporate Services is ₹215.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gretex Corporate Services has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, 7.34% for the past month, 36.93% over 3 months, 77.54% over 1 year, 25.18% across 3 years, and 93.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services are 43.49 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global