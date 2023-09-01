Follow Us

Talbros Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TALBROS ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹743.00 Closed
-1.54-11.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Talbros Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹733.00₹758.00
₹743.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹422.60₹975.00
₹743.00
Open Price
₹740.00
Prev. Close
₹754.60
Volume
1,625

Talbros Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1756.33
  • R2769.67
  • R3781.33
  • Pivot
    744.67
  • S1731.33
  • S2719.67
  • S3706.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5526.37760.83
  • 10538759.85
  • 20541.62745.9
  • 50554.33686.66
  • 100454.21627.57
  • 200412.69569.09

Talbros Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.4211.8947.3958.0927.74784.52231.40
9.82-0.138.4417.1722.90144.1275.48
9.79-3.7427.3945.8522.0874.1126.14
1.350.1219.8330.381.39453.12136.45

Talbros Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Talbros Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Talbros Engineering Ltd.

Talbros Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210HR1986PLC033018 and registration number is 033018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Seema Sethi
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarabjeet Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Talbros Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Talbros Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is ₹377.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Talbros Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is 15.59 and PB ratio of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Talbros Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Engineering Ltd. is ₹743.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Talbros Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is ₹975.00 and 52-week low of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is ₹422.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

