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Talbros Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

TALBROS ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Talbros Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹684.00 Closed
0.37₹ 2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Talbros Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹681.55₹695.85
₹684.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹538.60₹766.00
₹684.00
Open Price
₹695.85
Prev. Close
₹681.50
Volume
1,673

Source: Dion Global

Talbros Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Talbros Engineering		-1.16-3.53-0.29-3.7422.262.8620.23
SEDEMAC Mechatronics		3.261.3642.4590.7690.7624.0213.79
Suprajit Engineering		3.627.4820.4816.9819.1110.1610.05
Subros		0.72-0.372.02-0.21-5.7924.7520.90
Kinetic Engineering		-11.29-25.18-1.94-19.25-18.5623.5633.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Talbros Engineering has gained 22.26% compared to peers like SEDEMAC Mechatronics (90.76%), Suprajit Engineering (19.11%), Subros (-5.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Talbros Engineering has outperformed peers relative to SEDEMAC Mechatronics (13.79%) and Suprajit Engineering (10.05%).

Talbros Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Talbros Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5694.66689.55
10695.43692.18
20697.36694.41
50696.84689.84
100668.8676.35
200650.14655.98

Source: Dion Global

Talbros Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Talbros Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Talbros Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTTalbros Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
Jul 23, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTTalbros Engineering - Execution Of Agreement
Jul 22, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTTalbros Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 09, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTTalbros Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTTalbros Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Talbros Engineering

Talbros Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210HR1986PLC033018 and registration number is 033018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankush Jindal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarabjeet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Seema Sethi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Talbros Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Talbros Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Engineering is ₹684.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Talbros Engineering?

The Talbros Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Talbros Engineering?

The market cap of Talbros Engineering is ₹347.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Talbros Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Talbros Engineering are ₹695.85 and ₹681.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Talbros Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Engineering is ₹766.00 and 52-week low of Talbros Engineering is ₹538.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Talbros Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Talbros Engineering has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -0.29% over 3 months, 22.26% over 1 year, 2.86% across 3 years, and 20.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Talbros Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Talbros Engineering are 11.91 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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