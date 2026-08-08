What is the share price of Talbros Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Engineering is ₹684.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Talbros Engineering? The Talbros Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Talbros Engineering? The market cap of Talbros Engineering is ₹347.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Talbros Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Talbros Engineering are ₹695.85 and ₹681.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Talbros Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Engineering is ₹766.00 and 52-week low of Talbros Engineering is ₹538.60 as on .

How has the Talbros Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Talbros Engineering has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -0.29% over 3 months, 22.26% over 1 year, 2.86% across 3 years, and 20.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Talbros Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Talbros Engineering are 11.91 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global