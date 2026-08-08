Here's the live share price of Talbros Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Talbros Engineering
|-1.16
|-3.53
|-0.29
|-3.74
|22.26
|2.86
|20.23
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|3.26
|1.36
|42.45
|90.76
|90.76
|24.02
|13.79
|Suprajit Engineering
|3.62
|7.48
|20.48
|16.98
|19.11
|10.16
|10.05
|Subros
|0.72
|-0.37
|2.02
|-0.21
|-5.79
|24.75
|20.90
|Kinetic Engineering
|-11.29
|-25.18
|-1.94
|-19.25
|-18.56
|23.56
|33.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Talbros Engineering has gained 22.26% compared to peers like SEDEMAC Mechatronics (90.76%), Suprajit Engineering (19.11%), Subros (-5.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Talbros Engineering has outperformed peers relative to SEDEMAC Mechatronics (13.79%) and Suprajit Engineering (10.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|694.66
|689.55
|10
|695.43
|692.18
|20
|697.36
|694.41
|50
|696.84
|689.84
|100
|668.8
|676.35
|200
|650.14
|655.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Talbros Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Talbros Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Talbros Engineering - Execution Of Agreement
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Talbros Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Talbros Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Talbros Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Talbros Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210HR1986PLC033018 and registration number is 033018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Engineering is ₹684.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Talbros Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Talbros Engineering is ₹347.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Talbros Engineering are ₹695.85 and ₹681.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Engineering is ₹766.00 and 52-week low of Talbros Engineering is ₹538.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Talbros Engineering has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -0.29% over 3 months, 22.26% over 1 year, 2.86% across 3 years, and 20.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Talbros Engineering are 11.91 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global