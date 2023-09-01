Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Talbros Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210HR1986PLC033018 and registration number is 033018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is ₹377.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is 15.59 and PB ratio of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Talbros Engineering Ltd. is ₹743.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Talbros Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is ₹975.00 and 52-week low of Talbros Engineering Ltd. is ₹422.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.