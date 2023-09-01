Follow Us

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KINETIC ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹123.90 Closed
1.271.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.05₹125.80
₹123.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.01₹153.70
₹123.90
Open Price
₹123.75
Prev. Close
₹122.35
Volume
56,282

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1126.45
  • R2129
  • R3132.2
  • Pivot
    123.25
  • S1120.7
  • S2117.5
  • S3114.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108.4121.69
  • 10108.93121.7
  • 20112.16121.87
  • 50116.77119.13
  • 10096.27114.12
  • 20092.11108.73

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.350.1219.8330.381.39453.12136.45
9.82-0.138.4417.1722.90144.1275.48
9.79-3.7427.3945.8522.0874.1126.14
1.4211.8947.3958.0927.74784.52231.40

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1970PLC014819 and registration number is 014819. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Hastimal Firodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ajinkya A Firodia
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Jayashree Arun Firodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shirish Ratanla Kotecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Jankiram Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinendra Hirachand Munot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Prakash Bafana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkataiah Madipalli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹246.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is 43.77 and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is 8.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹123.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹153.70 and 52-week low of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹86.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

