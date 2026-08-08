What is the share price of Kinetic Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Engineering is ₹237.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kinetic Engineering? The Kinetic Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Engineering? The market cap of Kinetic Engineering is ₹637.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kinetic Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kinetic Engineering are ₹247.75 and ₹235.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kinetic Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Engineering is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Kinetic Engineering is ₹175.10 as on .

How has the Kinetic Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Kinetic Engineering has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -25.18% for the past month, -1.94% over 3 months, -18.56% over 1 year, 23.56% across 3 years, and 33.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering are -57.32 and 4.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global