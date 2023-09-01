What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.? The market cap of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹246.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is 43.77 and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is 8.57 as on .

What is the share price of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹123.90 as on .