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Kinetic Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

KINETIC ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Kinetic Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹237.00 Closed
-3.85₹ -9.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kinetic Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.00₹247.75
₹237.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.10₹365.00
₹237.00
Open Price
₹247.75
Prev. Close
₹246.50
Volume
36,679

Source: Dion Global

Kinetic Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kinetic Engineering		-11.29-25.18-1.94-19.25-18.5623.5633.07
SEDEMAC Mechatronics		3.261.3642.4590.7690.7624.0213.79
Suprajit Engineering		3.627.4820.4816.9819.1110.1610.05
Subros		0.72-0.372.02-0.21-5.7924.7520.90
Talbros Engineering		-1.16-3.53-0.29-3.7422.262.8620.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kinetic Engineering has declined 18.56% compared to peers like SEDEMAC Mechatronics (90.76%), Suprajit Engineering (19.11%), Subros (-5.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Kinetic Engineering has outperformed peers relative to SEDEMAC Mechatronics (13.79%) and Suprajit Engineering (10.05%).

Kinetic Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kinetic Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5260.02254.13
10266.44260.84
20280.68268.79
50264.35266.98
100248.11263.11
200271.35262.02

Source: Dion Global

Kinetic Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kinetic Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 3.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kinetic Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTKinetic Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 03, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTKinetic Engineering - Intimation Of Trading Approval.
Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTKinetic Engineering - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTKinetic Engineering - List Of The Key Managerial Personnel''s ("Kmps") For The Purpose Of Determining The Materiality Of An E
Aug 03, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTKinetic Engineering - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Kinetic Engineering

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1970PLC014819 and registration number is 014819. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Equipment Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Hastimal Firodia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ajinkya A Firodia
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Dr. Jayashree Arun Firodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Prakash Bafana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinendra Hirachand Munot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkataiah Madipalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dattatray Parvati Navale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achal Shirish Kotecha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kinetic Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Kinetic Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Engineering is ₹237.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kinetic Engineering?

The Kinetic Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Engineering?

The market cap of Kinetic Engineering is ₹637.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kinetic Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kinetic Engineering are ₹247.75 and ₹235.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kinetic Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Engineering is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Kinetic Engineering is ₹175.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kinetic Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kinetic Engineering has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -25.18% for the past month, -1.94% over 3 months, -18.56% over 1 year, 23.56% across 3 years, and 33.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering are -57.32 and 4.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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