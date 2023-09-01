Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.35
|0.12
|19.83
|30.38
|1.39
|453.12
|136.45
|9.82
|-0.13
|8.44
|17.17
|22.90
|144.12
|75.48
|9.79
|-3.74
|27.39
|45.85
|22.08
|74.11
|26.14
|1.42
|11.89
|47.39
|58.09
|27.74
|784.52
|231.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1970PLC014819 and registration number is 014819. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹246.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is 43.77 and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is 8.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹123.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹153.70 and 52-week low of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is ₹86.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.