Here's the live share price of Kinetic Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kinetic Engineering
|-11.29
|-25.18
|-1.94
|-19.25
|-18.56
|23.56
|33.07
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|3.26
|1.36
|42.45
|90.76
|90.76
|24.02
|13.79
|Suprajit Engineering
|3.62
|7.48
|20.48
|16.98
|19.11
|10.16
|10.05
|Subros
|0.72
|-0.37
|2.02
|-0.21
|-5.79
|24.75
|20.90
|Talbros Engineering
|-1.16
|-3.53
|-0.29
|-3.74
|22.26
|2.86
|20.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kinetic Engineering has declined 18.56% compared to peers like SEDEMAC Mechatronics (90.76%), Suprajit Engineering (19.11%), Subros (-5.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Kinetic Engineering has outperformed peers relative to SEDEMAC Mechatronics (13.79%) and Suprajit Engineering (10.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|260.02
|254.13
|10
|266.44
|260.84
|20
|280.68
|268.79
|50
|264.35
|266.98
|100
|248.11
|263.11
|200
|271.35
|262.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kinetic Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 3.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Engineering - Intimation Of Trading Approval.
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Engineering - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Engineering - List Of The Key Managerial Personnel''s ("Kmps") For The Purpose Of Determining The Materiality Of An E
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Kinetic Engineering - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1970PLC014819 and registration number is 014819. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Equipment Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kinetic Engineering is ₹237.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kinetic Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kinetic Engineering is ₹637.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kinetic Engineering are ₹247.75 and ₹235.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kinetic Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kinetic Engineering is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Kinetic Engineering is ₹175.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kinetic Engineering has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -25.18% for the past month, -1.94% over 3 months, -18.56% over 1 year, 23.56% across 3 years, and 33.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kinetic Engineering are -57.32 and 4.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global