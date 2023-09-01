Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.18
|13.60
|-2.51
|40.47
|122.44
|288.51
|246.90
|5.94
|-8.65
|-8.81
|3.37
|0.13
|344.64
|231.99
|-2.45
|12.41
|17.19
|45.43
|61.80
|411.98
|403.92
|-2.21
|-1.27
|10.44
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Revathi Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1977PLC000780 and registration number is 000780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of boring, cutting, sinking and tunnelling machinery (whether or not for underground use). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is ₹513.50 Cr as on Jul 04, 2023.
P/E ratio of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is 35.68 and PB ratio of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is 2.49 as on Jul 04, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Revathi Equipment Ltd. is ₹1,674.30 as on Jul 04, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Revathi Equipment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is ₹1,860.90 and 52-week low of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is ₹742.10 as on Jul 04, 2023.