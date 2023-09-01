Revathi Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1977PLC000780 and registration number is 000780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of boring, cutting, sinking and tunnelling machinery (whether or not for underground use). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.