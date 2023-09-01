Follow Us

REVATHI EQUIPMENT LTD.

Sector : Compressors | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,674.30 Closed
00
As on Jul 4, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Revathi Equipment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,630.00₹1,736.95
₹1,674.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹742.10₹1,860.90
₹1,674.30
Open Price
₹1,715.00
Prev. Close
₹1,674.30
Volume
0

Revathi Equipment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,730.83
  • R21,787.37
  • R31,837.78
  • Pivot
    1,680.42
  • S11,623.88
  • S21,573.47
  • S31,516.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5867.891,627.86
  • 10873.851,622.09
  • 20886.211,606.44
  • 50839.981,592.97
  • 100762.791,527.02
  • 200735.881,368.07

Revathi Equipment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1813.60-2.5140.47122.44288.51246.90
5.94-8.65-8.813.370.13344.64231.99
-2.4512.4117.1945.4361.80411.98403.92
-2.21-1.2710.441.611.611.611.61

Revathi Equipment Ltd. Share Holdings

Revathi Equipment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Revathi Equipment Ltd.

Revathi Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1977PLC000780 and registration number is 000780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of boring, cutting, sinking and tunnelling machinery (whether or not for underground use). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Dalmia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepali Dalmia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. S G Sundarasam
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. B V Ramanan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. V V Subramanian
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. T P Gandhimathinathan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Revathi Equipment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Revathi Equipment Ltd.?

The market cap of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is ₹513.50 Cr as on Jul 04, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Revathi Equipment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is 35.68 and PB ratio of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is 2.49 as on Jul 04, 2023.

What is the share price of Revathi Equipment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Revathi Equipment Ltd. is ₹1,674.30 as on Jul 04, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Revathi Equipment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Revathi Equipment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is ₹1,860.90 and 52-week low of Revathi Equipment Ltd. is ₹742.10 as on Jul 04, 2023.

