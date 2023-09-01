Follow Us

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.80 Closed
-2.44-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.80₹0.80
₹0.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.78₹2.91
₹0.80
Open Price
₹0.80
Prev. Close
₹0.82
Volume
100

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.8
  • R20.8
  • R30.8
  • Pivot
    0.8
  • S10.8
  • S20.8
  • S30.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.390.86
  • 101.390.9
  • 201.380.99
  • 501.91.15
  • 1001.631.29
  • 2002.21.55

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.44-22.33-44.83-46.67-69.81-83.51-86.55
-0.66-16.57-9.69-13.24-33.87143.5855.69
-0.734.618.254.02-9.56190.59107.57
2.36-0.743.98-9.89-10.5272.82-12.14
4.59-0.44-17.69-27.39-62.81-5.79-78.22
-9.849.277.148.20-35.8010.00-61.54

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17118RJ1983PLC002658 and registration number is 002658. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhagat Ram Goyal
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Rishabh Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanishka Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sajjan Singh Shaktawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is ₹1.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is -100.0 and PB ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is -0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is ₹2.91 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is ₹.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

