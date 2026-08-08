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Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.20 Closed
-4.84₹ -0.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.20₹11.20
₹11.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.33₹17.04
₹11.20
Open Price
₹11.20
Prev. Close
₹11.77
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics		-8.8719.9134.94-26.56-4.76128.4030.23
Sumeet Industries		-22.53-44.46-33.73-24.73-19.52252.8464.78
Sky Industries		-2.688.985.959.33-7.9611.343.35
Gujarat Craft Industries		0.76-5.18-10.53-21.55-27.937.679.03
Zenith Fibres		-0.96-2.46-4.65-11.66-28.24-8.35-5.31
Krishna Filament Industries		9.47-2.392.11-21.53-16.2221.0411.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajasthan Petro Synthetics has declined 4.76% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Sky Industries (-7.96%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajasthan Petro Synthetics has outperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Sky Industries (3.35%).

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2212.12
1012.8412.22
2011.7611.79
5010.0511.19
10011.710.93
20010.159.65

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajasthan Petro Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTRajasthan Petro - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Q
Jul 15, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTRajasthan Petro - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jul 13, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTRajasthan Petro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTRajasthan Petro - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For Half Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTRajasthan Petro - For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Rajasthan Petro Synthetics

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17118RJ1983PLC002658 and registration number is 002658. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhagat Ram Goyal
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Rishabh Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanishka Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Maggo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Udaphyay
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹11.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajasthan Petro Synthetics?

The Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics?

The market cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹18.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics are ₹11.20 and ₹11.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Petro Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹17.04 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹7.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajasthan Petro Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajasthan Petro Synthetics has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, 19.91% for the past month, 34.94% over 3 months, -4.76% over 1 year, 128.4% across 3 years, and 30.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics are 11,200.00 and -18.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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