Here's the live share price of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajasthan Petro Synthetics
|-8.87
|19.91
|34.94
|-26.56
|-4.76
|128.40
|30.23
|Sumeet Industries
|-22.53
|-44.46
|-33.73
|-24.73
|-19.52
|252.84
|64.78
|Sky Industries
|-2.68
|8.98
|5.95
|9.33
|-7.96
|11.34
|3.35
|Gujarat Craft Industries
|0.76
|-5.18
|-10.53
|-21.55
|-27.93
|7.67
|9.03
|Zenith Fibres
|-0.96
|-2.46
|-4.65
|-11.66
|-28.24
|-8.35
|-5.31
|Krishna Filament Industries
|9.47
|-2.39
|2.11
|-21.53
|-16.22
|21.04
|11.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajasthan Petro Synthetics has declined 4.76% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Sky Industries (-7.96%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajasthan Petro Synthetics has outperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Sky Industries (3.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.22
|12.12
|10
|12.84
|12.22
|20
|11.76
|11.79
|50
|10.05
|11.19
|100
|11.7
|10.93
|200
|10.15
|9.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajasthan Petro Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Rajasthan Petro - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Q
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Rajasthan Petro - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Rajasthan Petro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Rajasthan Petro - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For Half Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Rajasthan Petro - For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17118RJ1983PLC002658 and registration number is 002658. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹11.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹18.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics are ₹11.20 and ₹11.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Petro Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹17.04 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹7.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajasthan Petro Synthetics has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, 19.91% for the past month, 34.94% over 3 months, -4.76% over 1 year, 128.4% across 3 years, and 30.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics are 11,200.00 and -18.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global