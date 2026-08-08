What is the share price of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹11.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajasthan Petro Synthetics? The Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics? The market cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹18.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics are ₹11.20 and ₹11.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Petro Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹17.04 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics is ₹7.33 as on .

How has the Rajasthan Petro Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajasthan Petro Synthetics has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, 19.91% for the past month, 34.94% over 3 months, -4.76% over 1 year, 128.4% across 3 years, and 30.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics are 11,200.00 and -18.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global