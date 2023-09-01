Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.44
|-22.33
|-44.83
|-46.67
|-69.81
|-83.51
|-86.55
|-0.66
|-16.57
|-9.69
|-13.24
|-33.87
|143.58
|55.69
|-0.73
|4.61
|8.25
|4.02
|-9.56
|190.59
|107.57
|2.36
|-0.74
|3.98
|-9.89
|-10.52
|72.82
|-12.14
|4.59
|-0.44
|-17.69
|-27.39
|-62.81
|-5.79
|-78.22
|-9.84
|9.27
|7.14
|8.20
|-35.80
|10.00
|-61.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17118RJ1983PLC002658 and registration number is 002658. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is ₹1.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is -100.0 and PB ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is -0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is ₹2.91 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd. is ₹.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.