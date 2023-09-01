What is the Market Cap of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹2.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is 100.0 and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is -0.91 as on .

What is the share price of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on .