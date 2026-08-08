What is the share price of Krishna Filament Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Filament Industries is ₹5.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Krishna Filament Industries? The Krishna Filament Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Filament Industries? The market cap of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹4.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Filament Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Filament Industries are ₹5.32 and ₹5.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Filament Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Filament Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹3.93 as on .

How has the Krishna Filament Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Krishna Filament Industries has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, -2.39% for the past month, 2.11% over 3 months, -16.22% over 1 year, 21.04% across 3 years, and 11.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries are 100.38 and -1.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global