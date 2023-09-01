Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.84
|9.27
|7.14
|8.20
|-35.80
|10.00
|-61.54
|-0.66
|-16.57
|-9.69
|-13.24
|-33.87
|143.58
|55.69
|-0.73
|4.61
|8.25
|4.02
|-9.56
|190.59
|107.57
|2.36
|-0.74
|3.98
|-9.89
|-10.52
|72.82
|-12.14
|4.59
|-0.44
|-17.69
|-27.39
|-62.81
|-5.79
|-78.22
|-2.44
|-22.33
|-44.83
|-46.67
|-69.81
|-83.51
|-86.55
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1988PLC048178 and registration number is 048178. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹2.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is 100.0 and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is -0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹5.78 and 52-week low of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.