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Krishna Filament Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHNA FILAMENT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Krishna Filament Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.32 Closed
4.93₹ 0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krishna Filament Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.32₹5.32
₹5.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.93₹6.80
₹5.32
Open Price
₹5.32
Prev. Close
₹5.07
Volume
19

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Filament Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishna Filament Industries		9.47-2.392.11-21.53-16.2221.0411.70
Sumeet Industries		-22.53-44.46-33.73-24.73-19.52252.8464.78
Sky Industries		-2.688.985.959.33-7.9611.343.35
Gujarat Craft Industries		0.76-5.18-10.53-21.55-27.937.679.03
Zenith Fibres		-0.96-2.46-4.65-11.66-28.24-8.35-5.31
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics		-8.8719.9134.94-26.56-4.76128.4030.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishna Filament Industries has declined 16.22% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Sky Industries (-7.96%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Filament Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Sky Industries (3.35%).

Krishna Filament Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Filament Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.974.93
105.185.07
205.45.25
505.735.51
1005.625.83
2006.956.07

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Filament Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishna Filament Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krishna Filament Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTKrishna Filament - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTKrishna Filament - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTKrishna Filament - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended Jun
Jul 18, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTKrishna Filament - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTKrishna Filament - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Krishna Filament Industries

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1988PLC048178 and registration number is 048178. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhupat Savajibhai Chaniyara
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Zalavadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Madan Pandey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishna Filament Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Krishna Filament Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Filament Industries is ₹5.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishna Filament Industries?

The Krishna Filament Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Filament Industries?

The market cap of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹4.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Filament Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Filament Industries are ₹5.32 and ₹5.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Filament Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Filament Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹3.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krishna Filament Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishna Filament Industries has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, -2.39% for the past month, 2.11% over 3 months, -16.22% over 1 year, 21.04% across 3 years, and 11.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries are 100.38 and -1.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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