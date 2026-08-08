Here's the live share price of Krishna Filament Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishna Filament Industries
|9.47
|-2.39
|2.11
|-21.53
|-16.22
|21.04
|11.70
|Sumeet Industries
|-22.53
|-44.46
|-33.73
|-24.73
|-19.52
|252.84
|64.78
|Sky Industries
|-2.68
|8.98
|5.95
|9.33
|-7.96
|11.34
|3.35
|Gujarat Craft Industries
|0.76
|-5.18
|-10.53
|-21.55
|-27.93
|7.67
|9.03
|Zenith Fibres
|-0.96
|-2.46
|-4.65
|-11.66
|-28.24
|-8.35
|-5.31
|Rajasthan Petro Synthetics
|-8.87
|19.91
|34.94
|-26.56
|-4.76
|128.40
|30.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishna Filament Industries has declined 16.22% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Sky Industries (-7.96%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Filament Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Sky Industries (3.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.97
|4.93
|10
|5.18
|5.07
|20
|5.4
|5.25
|50
|5.73
|5.51
|100
|5.62
|5.83
|200
|6.95
|6.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishna Filament Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Krishna Filament - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Krishna Filament - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Krishna Filament - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended Jun
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Krishna Filament - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Krishna Filament - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1988PLC048178 and registration number is 048178. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Filament Industries is ₹5.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishna Filament Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹4.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Filament Industries are ₹5.32 and ₹5.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Filament Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of Krishna Filament Industries is ₹3.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishna Filament Industries has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, -2.39% for the past month, 2.11% over 3 months, -16.22% over 1 year, 21.04% across 3 years, and 11.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries are 100.38 and -1.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global