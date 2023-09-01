Follow Us

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KRISHNA FILAMENT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.30 Closed
-4.35-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.30₹3.62
₹3.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.41₹5.78
₹3.30
Open Price
₹3.31
Prev. Close
₹3.45
Volume
3,364

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.51
  • R23.73
  • R33.83
  • Pivot
    3.41
  • S13.19
  • S23.09
  • S32.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.123.43
  • 104.33.43
  • 204.623.35
  • 505.13.23
  • 1005.783.28
  • 2006.883.76

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.849.277.148.20-35.8010.00-61.54
-0.66-16.57-9.69-13.24-33.87143.5855.69
-0.734.618.254.02-9.56190.59107.57
2.36-0.743.98-9.89-10.5272.82-12.14
4.59-0.44-17.69-27.39-62.81-5.79-78.22
-2.44-22.33-44.83-46.67-69.81-83.51-86.55

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.

Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1988PLC048178 and registration number is 048178. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY
  • Address
    Betegaon Village, Boisar (E), Thane District Maharashtra 401501
  • Contact
    maviindustriesltd@gmail.com0

Management

  • Mr. Lunkaran Kyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Poddar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Harinakshi Shrikant Amin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹2.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is 100.0 and PB ratio of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is -0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹5.78 and 52-week low of Krishna Filament Industries Ltd. is ₹2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

