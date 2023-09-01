What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹38.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is 11.4 and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is 0.67 as on .

What is the share price of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹78.46 as on .