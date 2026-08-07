What is the share price of Gujarat Craft Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹93.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Craft Industries? The Gujarat Craft Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Craft Industries? The market cap of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹45.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Craft Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Craft Industries are ₹96.00 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Craft Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Craft Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹89.95 as on .

How has the Gujarat Craft Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Craft Industries has shown returns of -3.65% over the past day, -5.18% for the past month, -10.53% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, 7.67% across 3 years, and 9.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries are 46.90 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global