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Gujarat Craft Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT CRAFT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Craft Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.00 Closed
-3.65₹ -3.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Craft Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.00₹96.00
₹93.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.95₹149.00
₹93.00
Open Price
₹96.00
Prev. Close
₹96.52
Volume
86

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Craft Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Craft Industries		0.76-5.18-10.53-21.55-27.937.679.03
Sumeet Industries		-22.53-44.46-33.73-24.73-19.52252.8464.78
Sky Industries		-2.688.985.959.33-7.9611.343.35
Zenith Fibres		-0.96-2.46-4.65-11.66-28.24-8.35-5.31
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics		-8.8719.9134.94-26.56-4.76128.4030.23
Krishna Filament Industries		9.47-2.392.11-21.53-16.2221.0411.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Craft Industries has declined 27.93% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Sky Industries (-7.96%), Zenith Fibres (-28.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Craft Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Sky Industries (3.35%).

Gujarat Craft Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Craft Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
592.7993.66
1093.4893.56
2094.1193.91
5095.4995.79
10098.5899.82
200109.97108.38

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Craft Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Craft Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Craft Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTGuj. Craft Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial ResultsFor The Quarter Ended On 30Th
Jul 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTGuj. Craft Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTGuj. Craft Ind. - Shareholder Meeting - 42Nd Annual General Meeting On 23Rd September, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTGuj. Craft Ind. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Jul 29, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTGuj. Craft Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting, E-Voting

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Craft Industries

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111GJ1984PLC007130 and registration number is 007130. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rishab Ashok Chhajer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Kevalchand Chopra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anal Ruchir Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth B Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gujarat Craft Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Craft Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Craft Industries?

The Gujarat Craft Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Craft Industries?

The market cap of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹45.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Craft Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Craft Industries are ₹96.00 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Craft Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Craft Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹89.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Craft Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Craft Industries has shown returns of -3.65% over the past day, -5.18% for the past month, -10.53% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, 7.67% across 3 years, and 9.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries are 46.90 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Craft Industries News

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