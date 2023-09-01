Follow Us

GUJARAT CRAFT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY | Smallcap | BSE
₹78.46 Closed
0.010.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.45₹82.00
₹78.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.00₹129.40
₹78.46
Open Price
₹78.45
Prev. Close
₹78.45
Volume
1,517

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.82
  • R283.19
  • R384.37
  • Pivot
    79.64
  • S177.27
  • S276.09
  • S373.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5102.6578.87
  • 10105.7778.53
  • 20108.3677.58
  • 50101.6376.28
  • 10098.7877.03
  • 200109.4781.04

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.734.618.254.02-9.56190.59107.57
-0.66-16.57-9.69-13.24-33.87143.5855.69
2.36-0.743.98-9.89-10.5272.82-12.14
4.59-0.44-17.69-27.39-62.81-5.79-78.22
-9.849.277.148.20-35.8010.00-61.54
-2.44-22.33-44.83-46.67-69.81-83.51-86.55

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111GJ1984PLC007130 and registration number is 007130. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Chhajer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishab Chhajer
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kashyap R Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati S Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Kevalchand Chopra
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹38.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is 11.4 and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹78.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹129.40 and 52-week low of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

