Here's the live share price of Gujarat Craft Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Craft Industries
|0.76
|-5.18
|-10.53
|-21.55
|-27.93
|7.67
|9.03
|Sumeet Industries
|-22.53
|-44.46
|-33.73
|-24.73
|-19.52
|252.84
|64.78
|Sky Industries
|-2.68
|8.98
|5.95
|9.33
|-7.96
|11.34
|3.35
|Zenith Fibres
|-0.96
|-2.46
|-4.65
|-11.66
|-28.24
|-8.35
|-5.31
|Rajasthan Petro Synthetics
|-8.87
|19.91
|34.94
|-26.56
|-4.76
|128.40
|30.23
|Krishna Filament Industries
|9.47
|-2.39
|2.11
|-21.53
|-16.22
|21.04
|11.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Craft Industries has declined 27.93% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Sky Industries (-7.96%), Zenith Fibres (-28.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Craft Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Sky Industries (3.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|92.79
|93.66
|10
|93.48
|93.56
|20
|94.11
|93.91
|50
|95.49
|95.79
|100
|98.58
|99.82
|200
|109.97
|108.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Craft Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Guj. Craft Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial ResultsFor The Quarter Ended On 30Th
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Guj. Craft Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Guj. Craft Ind. - Shareholder Meeting - 42Nd Annual General Meeting On 23Rd September, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Guj. Craft Ind. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Guj. Craft Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting, E-Voting
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111GJ1984PLC007130 and registration number is 007130. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Craft Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹45.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Craft Industries are ₹96.00 and ₹93.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Craft Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Craft Industries is ₹89.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Craft Industries has shown returns of -3.65% over the past day, -5.18% for the past month, -10.53% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, 7.67% across 3 years, and 9.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries are 46.90 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global