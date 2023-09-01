Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.73
|4.61
|8.25
|4.02
|-9.56
|190.59
|107.57
|-0.66
|-16.57
|-9.69
|-13.24
|-33.87
|143.58
|55.69
|2.36
|-0.74
|3.98
|-9.89
|-10.52
|72.82
|-12.14
|4.59
|-0.44
|-17.69
|-27.39
|-62.81
|-5.79
|-78.22
|-9.84
|9.27
|7.14
|8.20
|-35.80
|10.00
|-61.54
|-2.44
|-22.33
|-44.83
|-46.67
|-69.81
|-83.51
|-86.55
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111GJ1984PLC007130 and registration number is 007130. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹38.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is 11.4 and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹78.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹129.40 and 52-week low of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.