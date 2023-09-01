Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sky Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1989PLC052645 and registration number is 052645. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sky Industries Ltd. is ₹46.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sky Industries Ltd. is 26.62 and PB ratio of Sky Industries Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sky Industries Ltd. is ₹58.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sky Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sky Industries Ltd. is ₹121.00 and 52-week low of Sky Industries Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.