What is the share price of Sky Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sky Industries is ₹96.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sky Industries? The Sky Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sky Industries? The market cap of Sky Industries is ₹75.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sky Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sky Industries are ₹97.35 and ₹94.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sky Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sky Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sky Industries is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Sky Industries is ₹63.06 as on .

How has the Sky Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sky Industries has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 8.98% for the past month, 5.95% over 3 months, -7.96% over 1 year, 11.34% across 3 years, and 3.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sky Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sky Industries are 12.58 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global