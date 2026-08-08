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Sky Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sky Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.00 Closed
0.02₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sky Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.60₹97.35
₹96.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.06₹136.00
₹96.00
Open Price
₹96.70
Prev. Close
₹95.98
Volume
2,628

Source: Dion Global

Sky Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sky Industries		-2.688.985.959.33-7.9611.343.35
Sumeet Industries		-22.53-44.46-33.73-24.73-19.52252.8464.78
Gujarat Craft Industries		0.76-5.18-10.53-21.55-27.937.679.03
Zenith Fibres		-0.96-2.46-4.65-11.66-28.24-8.35-5.31
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics		-8.8719.9134.94-26.56-4.76128.4030.23
Krishna Filament Industries		9.47-2.392.11-21.53-16.2221.0411.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sky Industries has declined 7.96% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%), Zenith Fibres (-28.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Sky Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Gujarat Craft Industries (9.03%).

Sky Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sky Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
598.2998.76
1010299.33
2098.7998.5
5092.5194.5
10088.0791.35
20088.2891.23

Source: Dion Global

Sky Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sky Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sky Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTSky Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results.
Aug 03, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTSky Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTSky Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTSky Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 24, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTSky Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Sky Industries

Sky Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1989PLC052645 and registration number is 052645. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh S Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Maikal Raorani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sharad Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anoop Dubey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lokanath Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amarendra Mohapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanghamitra Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Oza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sky Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sky Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sky Industries is ₹96.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sky Industries?

The Sky Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sky Industries?

The market cap of Sky Industries is ₹75.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sky Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sky Industries are ₹97.35 and ₹94.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sky Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sky Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sky Industries is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Sky Industries is ₹63.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sky Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sky Industries has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 8.98% for the past month, 5.95% over 3 months, -7.96% over 1 year, 11.34% across 3 years, and 3.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sky Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sky Industries are 12.58 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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