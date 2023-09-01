Follow Us

SKY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY | Smallcap | BSE
₹58.46 Closed
-1-0.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Sky Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.00₹60.00
₹58.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.05₹121.00
₹58.46
Open Price
₹59.40
Prev. Close
₹59.05
Volume
2,935

Sky Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.64
  • R260.82
  • R361.64
  • Pivot
    58.82
  • S157.64
  • S256.82
  • S355.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.859.04
  • 1091.8559.73
  • 2092.3961.62
  • 5094.1964.42
  • 10084.3866.41
  • 20081.8270.05

Sky Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.66-16.57-9.69-13.24-33.87143.5855.69
-0.734.618.254.02-9.56190.59107.57
2.36-0.743.98-9.89-10.5272.82-12.14
4.59-0.44-17.69-27.39-62.81-5.79-78.22
-9.849.277.148.20-35.8010.00-61.54
-2.44-22.33-44.83-46.67-69.81-83.51-86.55

Sky Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sky Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Sky Industries Ltd.

Sky Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1989PLC052645 and registration number is 052645. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Maikal Raorani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sharad S Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lokanath Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amarendra Mohapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanghamitra Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Oza
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sky Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sky Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sky Industries Ltd. is ₹46.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sky Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sky Industries Ltd. is 26.62 and PB ratio of Sky Industries Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sky Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sky Industries Ltd. is ₹58.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sky Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sky Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sky Industries Ltd. is ₹121.00 and 52-week low of Sky Industries Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

