Here's the live share price of Sky Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sky Industries
|-2.68
|8.98
|5.95
|9.33
|-7.96
|11.34
|3.35
|Sumeet Industries
|-22.53
|-44.46
|-33.73
|-24.73
|-19.52
|252.84
|64.78
|Gujarat Craft Industries
|0.76
|-5.18
|-10.53
|-21.55
|-27.93
|7.67
|9.03
|Zenith Fibres
|-0.96
|-2.46
|-4.65
|-11.66
|-28.24
|-8.35
|-5.31
|Rajasthan Petro Synthetics
|-8.87
|19.91
|34.94
|-26.56
|-4.76
|128.40
|30.23
|Krishna Filament Industries
|9.47
|-2.39
|2.11
|-21.53
|-16.22
|21.04
|11.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sky Industries has declined 7.96% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-19.52%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%), Zenith Fibres (-28.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Sky Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.78%) and Gujarat Craft Industries (9.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|98.29
|98.76
|10
|102
|99.33
|20
|98.79
|98.5
|50
|92.51
|94.5
|100
|88.07
|91.35
|200
|88.28
|91.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sky Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Sky Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results.
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Sky Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Sky Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Sky Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Sky Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Sky Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1989PLC052645 and registration number is 052645. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sky Industries is ₹96.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sky Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sky Industries is ₹75.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sky Industries are ₹97.35 and ₹94.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sky Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sky Industries is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Sky Industries is ₹63.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sky Industries has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 8.98% for the past month, 5.95% over 3 months, -7.96% over 1 year, 11.34% across 3 years, and 3.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sky Industries are 12.58 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global