Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sumeet Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUMEET INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.30 Closed
4.550.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sumeet Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.30₹2.30
₹2.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.00₹7.40
₹2.30
Open Price
₹2.30
Prev. Close
₹2.20
Volume
89,320

Sumeet Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.3
  • R22.3
  • R32.3
  • Pivot
    2.3
  • S12.3
  • S22.3
  • S32.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.922.25
  • 106.012.33
  • 205.942.44
  • 506.162.67
  • 1006.563.18
  • 2008.334.22

Sumeet Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.550-14.81-25.81-62.60-8.00-77.88
-1.9614.3214.3214.3214.3214.3214.32

Sumeet Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sumeet Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sumeet Industries Ltd.

Sumeet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1988PLC011049 and registration number is 011049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 893.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 103.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shankarlal Somani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sumeet Kumar Somani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikashkumar Chandaliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Zeel Sureshkumar Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurav Santosh Dugar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sumeet Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sumeet Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is ₹23.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumeet Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is -0.34 and PB ratio of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is -0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sumeet Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeet Industries Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumeet Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeet Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is ₹7.40 and 52-week low of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data