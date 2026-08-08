Here's the live share price of Sumeet Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sumeet Industries
|-22.53
|-44.46
|-33.73
|-24.73
|-19.52
|252.84
|64.78
|Sky Industries
|-2.68
|8.98
|5.95
|9.33
|-7.96
|11.34
|3.35
|Gujarat Craft Industries
|0.76
|-5.18
|-10.53
|-21.55
|-27.93
|7.67
|9.03
|Zenith Fibres
|-0.96
|-2.46
|-4.65
|-11.66
|-28.24
|-8.35
|-5.31
|Rajasthan Petro Synthetics
|-8.87
|19.91
|34.94
|-26.56
|-4.76
|128.40
|30.23
|Krishna Filament Industries
|9.47
|-2.39
|2.11
|-21.53
|-16.22
|21.04
|11.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sumeet Industries has declined 19.52% compared to peers like Sky Industries (-7.96%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%), Zenith Fibres (-28.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumeet Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sky Industries (3.35%) and Gujarat Craft Industries (9.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.6
|21.4
|10
|27.04
|23.89
|20
|29.89
|26.33
|50
|27.55
|27.2
|100
|26.59
|26.56
|200
|26.28
|24.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sumeet Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.07%, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Sumeet Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Sumeet Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Sumeet Industries - Result - June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Sumeet Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Quarterly Financial Result As On 30.06
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Sumeet Industries - EGM
Source: Dion Global
Sumeet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1988PLC011049 and registration number is 011049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1050.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 133.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeet Industries is ₹17.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumeet Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sumeet Industries is ₹1,204.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumeet Industries are ₹17.33 and ₹17.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeet Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeet Industries is ₹35.72 and 52-week low of Sumeet Industries is ₹15.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumeet Industries has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -44.46% for the past month, -33.73% over 3 months, -19.52% over 1 year, 252.84% across 3 years, and 64.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumeet Industries are 43.72 and 3.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global