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Sumeet Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUMEET INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sumeet Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.33 Closed
-4.99₹ -0.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sumeet Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.33₹17.33
₹17.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.56₹35.72
₹17.33
Open Price
₹17.33
Prev. Close
₹18.24
Volume
32,346

Source: Dion Global

Sumeet Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sumeet Industries		-22.53-44.46-33.73-24.73-19.52252.8464.78
Sky Industries		-2.688.985.959.33-7.9611.343.35
Gujarat Craft Industries		0.76-5.18-10.53-21.55-27.937.679.03
Zenith Fibres		-0.96-2.46-4.65-11.66-28.24-8.35-5.31
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics		-8.8719.9134.94-26.56-4.76128.4030.23
Krishna Filament Industries		9.47-2.392.11-21.53-16.2221.0411.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sumeet Industries has declined 19.52% compared to peers like Sky Industries (-7.96%), Gujarat Craft Industries (-27.93%), Zenith Fibres (-28.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumeet Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sky Industries (3.35%) and Gujarat Craft Industries (9.03%).

Sumeet Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sumeet Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.621.4
1027.0423.89
2029.8926.33
5027.5527.2
10026.5926.56
20026.2824.46

Source: Dion Global

Sumeet Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sumeet Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.07%, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sumeet Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTSumeet Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTSumeet Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 05, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTSumeet Industries - Result - June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSumeet Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Quarterly Financial Result As On 30.06
Aug 01, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTSumeet Industries - EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Sumeet Industries

Sumeet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1988PLC011049 and registration number is 011049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1050.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 133.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Radheyshyam B Jaju
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik R Jaju
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan D Modh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prachi A Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ankita Siddharth Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurav Santosh Dugar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sumeet Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sumeet Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeet Industries is ₹17.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sumeet Industries?

The Sumeet Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumeet Industries?

The market cap of Sumeet Industries is ₹1,204.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumeet Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumeet Industries are ₹17.33 and ₹17.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumeet Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeet Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeet Industries is ₹35.72 and 52-week low of Sumeet Industries is ₹15.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sumeet Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sumeet Industries has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -44.46% for the past month, -33.73% over 3 months, -19.52% over 1 year, 252.84% across 3 years, and 64.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumeet Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumeet Industries are 43.72 and 3.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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