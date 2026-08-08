What is the share price of Sumeet Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeet Industries is ₹17.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Sumeet Industries? The Sumeet Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumeet Industries? The market cap of Sumeet Industries is ₹1,204.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumeet Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumeet Industries are ₹17.33 and ₹17.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumeet Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeet Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeet Industries is ₹35.72 and 52-week low of Sumeet Industries is ₹15.56 as on .

How has the Sumeet Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sumeet Industries has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -44.46% for the past month, -33.73% over 3 months, -19.52% over 1 year, 252.84% across 3 years, and 64.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumeet Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumeet Industries are 43.72 and 3.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global