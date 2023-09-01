Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.55
|0
|-14.81
|-25.81
|-62.60
|-8.00
|-77.88
|-1.96
|14.32
|14.32
|14.32
|14.32
|14.32
|14.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sumeet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1988PLC011049 and registration number is 011049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 893.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 103.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is ₹23.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is -0.34 and PB ratio of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is -0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumeet Industries Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumeet Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is ₹7.40 and 52-week low of Sumeet Industries Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.