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Race Eco Chain Share Price

NSE
BSE

RACE ECO CHAIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Race Eco Chain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.35 Closed
4.64₹ 4.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Race Eco Chain Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.50₹109.35
₹109.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.10₹275.00
₹109.35
Open Price
₹106.50
Prev. Close
₹104.50
Volume
36

Source: Dion Global

Race Eco Chain Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Race Eco Chain		-0.27-2.37-14.54-4.50-53.74-23.89-13.05
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-2.00-9.88-20.69-21.39-29.397.564.46
Eco Recycling		0.272.752.6322.15-18.2640.3938.98
Organic Recycling Systems		4.71-0.23-3.03-2.62-12.732.061.23
ResGen		-0.591.21-20.27-21.77-40.28-12.110.82
GEM Enviro Management		-0.95-6.41-24.59-22.14-48.01-37.52-24.58
EP Biocomposites		-14.82-0.4712.49-3.52-22.75-26.07-10.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Race Eco Chain has declined 53.74% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.39%), Eco Recycling (-18.26%), Organic Recycling Systems (-12.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Race Eco Chain has underperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.46%) and Eco Recycling (38.98%).

Race Eco Chain Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Race Eco Chain Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.46108.74
10110.12109.39
20110.67110.16
50113.54112.93
100116.1120.17
200141.04145.58

Source: Dion Global

Race Eco Chain Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Race Eco Chain remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.58%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Race Eco Chain Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTRace Eco Chain - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTRace Eco Chain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 18, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTRace Eco Chain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 04, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTRace Eco Chain - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 03:52 PM IST ISTRace Eco Chain - Updates On Participation In 3Rd Global Conclave

Source: Dion Global

About Race Eco Chain

Race Eco Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100DL1999PLC102506 and registration number is 102506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Malik
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Malik
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kukreja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav Vasan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Race Eco Chain Share Price

What is the share price of Race Eco Chain?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Race Eco Chain is ₹109.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Race Eco Chain?

The Race Eco Chain is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Race Eco Chain?

The market cap of Race Eco Chain is ₹188.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Race Eco Chain?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Race Eco Chain are ₹109.35 and ₹106.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Race Eco Chain?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Race Eco Chain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Race Eco Chain is ₹275.00 and 52-week low of Race Eco Chain is ₹84.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Race Eco Chain performed historically in terms of returns?

The Race Eco Chain has shown returns of 4.64% over the past day, -2.37% for the past month, -14.54% over 3 months, -53.74% over 1 year, -23.89% across 3 years, and -13.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Race Eco Chain?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Race Eco Chain are 27.90 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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