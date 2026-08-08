Here's the live share price of Race Eco Chain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Race Eco Chain
|-0.27
|-2.37
|-14.54
|-4.50
|-53.74
|-23.89
|-13.05
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-2.00
|-9.88
|-20.69
|-21.39
|-29.39
|7.56
|4.46
|Eco Recycling
|0.27
|2.75
|2.63
|22.15
|-18.26
|40.39
|38.98
|Organic Recycling Systems
|4.71
|-0.23
|-3.03
|-2.62
|-12.73
|2.06
|1.23
|ResGen
|-0.59
|1.21
|-20.27
|-21.77
|-40.28
|-12.11
|0.82
|GEM Enviro Management
|-0.95
|-6.41
|-24.59
|-22.14
|-48.01
|-37.52
|-24.58
|EP Biocomposites
|-14.82
|-0.47
|12.49
|-3.52
|-22.75
|-26.07
|-10.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Race Eco Chain has declined 53.74% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.39%), Eco Recycling (-18.26%), Organic Recycling Systems (-12.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Race Eco Chain has underperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.46%) and Eco Recycling (38.98%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.46
|108.74
|10
|110.12
|109.39
|20
|110.67
|110.16
|50
|113.54
|112.93
|100
|116.1
|120.17
|200
|141.04
|145.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Race Eco Chain remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.58%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Race Eco Chain - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Race Eco Chain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Race Eco Chain - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Race Eco Chain - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 03:52 PM IST IST
|Race Eco Chain - Updates On Participation In 3Rd Global Conclave
Source: Dion Global
Race Eco Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100DL1999PLC102506 and registration number is 102506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Race Eco Chain is ₹109.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Race Eco Chain is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Race Eco Chain is ₹188.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Race Eco Chain are ₹109.35 and ₹106.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Race Eco Chain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Race Eco Chain is ₹275.00 and 52-week low of Race Eco Chain is ₹84.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Race Eco Chain has shown returns of 4.64% over the past day, -2.37% for the past month, -14.54% over 3 months, -53.74% over 1 year, -23.89% across 3 years, and -13.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Race Eco Chain are 27.90 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global