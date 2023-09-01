Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
Race Eco Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100DL1999PLC102506 and registration number is 102506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is ₹451.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is 21.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Race Eco Chain Ltd. is ₹274.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Race Eco Chain Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is ₹308.00 and 52-week low of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is ₹232.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.