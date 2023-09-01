Follow Us

Race Eco Chain Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RACE ECO CHAIN LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹274.70 Closed
0.772.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Race Eco Chain Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹270.05₹280.00
₹274.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹232.50₹308.00
₹274.70
Open Price
₹276.00
Prev. Close
₹272.60
Volume
39,864

Race Eco Chain Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1280.32
  • R2285.13
  • R3290.27
  • Pivot
    275.18
  • S1270.37
  • S2265.23
  • S3260.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.99273.72
  • 1025272.16
  • 2012.5268.67
  • 505263.93
  • 1002.50
  • 2001.250

Race Eco Chain Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Race Eco Chain Ltd. Share Holdings

Race Eco Chain Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Updates
    Race Eco Chain Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Updates on Board Meeting'. regarding approval of Presentation on June, 2023 Quarter
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:39 AM

About Race Eco Chain Ltd.

Race Eco Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100DL1999PLC102506 and registration number is 102506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Malik
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshu Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pranav Vasan
    Director
  • Mr. Rama Nand Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kukreja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Race Eco Chain Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Race Eco Chain Ltd.?

The market cap of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is ₹451.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Race Eco Chain Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is 21.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Race Eco Chain Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Race Eco Chain Ltd. is ₹274.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Race Eco Chain Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Race Eco Chain Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is ₹308.00 and 52-week low of Race Eco Chain Ltd. is ₹232.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

