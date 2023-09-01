Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.68
|-0.09
|19.38
|3.37
|36.58
|36.58
|36.58
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
EP Biocomposites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28900GA2020PLC014240 and registration number is 014240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is ₹38.64 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is 15.44 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EP Biocomposites Ltd. is ₹229.80 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EP Biocomposites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is ₹364.25 and 52-week low of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is ₹160.25 as on Aug 29, 2023.