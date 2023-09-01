Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

EP Biocomposites Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EP BIOCOMPOSITES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹229.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EP Biocomposites Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹229.80₹229.80
₹229.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.25₹364.25
₹229.80
Open Price
₹229.80
Prev. Close
₹229.80
Volume
0

EP Biocomposites Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1229.8
  • R2229.8
  • R3229.8
  • Pivot
    229.8
  • S1229.8
  • S2229.8
  • S3229.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5292.33233.85
  • 10274.13233.1
  • 20285.1227.62
  • 50151.12215.85
  • 10075.56211.5
  • 20037.780

EP Biocomposites Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.68-0.0919.383.3736.5836.5836.58
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

EP Biocomposites Ltd. Share Holdings

EP Biocomposites Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About EP Biocomposites Ltd.

EP Biocomposites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28900GA2020PLC014240 and registration number is 014240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Kamat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Nadkarni
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Leena Kamat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Shenoy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on EP Biocomposites Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EP Biocomposites Ltd.?

The market cap of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is ₹38.64 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EP Biocomposites Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is 15.44 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of EP Biocomposites Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EP Biocomposites Ltd. is ₹229.80 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EP Biocomposites Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EP Biocomposites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is ₹364.25 and 52-week low of EP Biocomposites Ltd. is ₹160.25 as on Aug 29, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data