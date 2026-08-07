Here's the live share price of EP Biocomposites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EP Biocomposites
|-14.82
|-0.47
|12.49
|-3.52
|-22.75
|-26.07
|-10.89
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-2.00
|-9.88
|-20.69
|-21.39
|-29.39
|7.56
|4.46
|Eco Recycling
|0.27
|2.75
|2.63
|22.15
|-18.26
|40.39
|38.98
|Race Eco Chain
|-0.27
|-2.37
|-14.54
|-4.50
|-53.74
|-23.89
|-13.05
|Organic Recycling Systems
|4.71
|-0.23
|-3.03
|-2.62
|-12.73
|2.06
|1.23
|ResGen
|-0.59
|1.21
|-20.27
|-21.77
|-40.28
|-12.11
|0.82
|GEM Enviro Management
|-0.95
|-6.41
|-24.59
|-22.14
|-48.01
|-37.52
|-24.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EP Biocomposites has declined 22.75% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.39%), Eco Recycling (-18.26%), Race Eco Chain (-53.74%). From a 5 year perspective, EP Biocomposites has underperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.46%) and Eco Recycling (38.98%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.59
|105.36
|10
|101.9
|103.19
|20
|99.95
|101.22
|50
|97.88
|100.17
|100
|102.84
|104.23
|200
|112.85
|116.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EP Biocomposites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 29, 2026, 04:31 PM IST IST
|EP Biocomposites - Press Release On The Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|EP Biocomposites - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|EP Biocomposites - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Along With The Financial Results For The Year Ended
|May 21, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|EP Biocomposites - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Approve The Financial Results For The Year Ended M
|Feb 18, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|EP Biocomposites - Intimation Of Press Release - EP Biocomposites Strengthens Technology Capabilities Through Strategic Colla
Source: Dion Global
EP Biocomposites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28900GA2020PLC014240 and registration number is 014240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EP Biocomposites is ₹94.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EP Biocomposites is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EP Biocomposites is ₹15.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EP Biocomposites are ₹94.55 and ₹94.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EP Biocomposites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EP Biocomposites is ₹149.90 and 52-week low of EP Biocomposites is ₹75.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EP Biocomposites has shown returns of -14.82% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, 12.49% over 3 months, -22.75% over 1 year, -26.07% across 3 years, and -10.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EP Biocomposites are 10.90 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global