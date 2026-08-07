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EP Biocomposites Share Price

NSE
BSE

EP BIOCOMPOSITES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of EP Biocomposites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.55 Closed
-14.82₹ -16.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EP Biocomposites Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.55₹94.55
₹94.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.50₹149.90
₹94.55
Open Price
₹94.55
Prev. Close
₹111.00
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

EP Biocomposites Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EP Biocomposites		-14.82-0.4712.49-3.52-22.75-26.07-10.89
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-2.00-9.88-20.69-21.39-29.397.564.46
Eco Recycling		0.272.752.6322.15-18.2640.3938.98
Race Eco Chain		-0.27-2.37-14.54-4.50-53.74-23.89-13.05
Organic Recycling Systems		4.71-0.23-3.03-2.62-12.732.061.23
ResGen		-0.591.21-20.27-21.77-40.28-12.110.82
GEM Enviro Management		-0.95-6.41-24.59-22.14-48.01-37.52-24.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EP Biocomposites has declined 22.75% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.39%), Eco Recycling (-18.26%), Race Eco Chain (-53.74%). From a 5 year perspective, EP Biocomposites has underperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.46%) and Eco Recycling (38.98%).

EP Biocomposites Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EP Biocomposites Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.59105.36
10101.9103.19
2099.95101.22
5097.88100.17
100102.84104.23
200112.85116.33

Source: Dion Global

EP Biocomposites Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EP Biocomposites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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EP Biocomposites Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 29, 2026, 04:31 PM IST ISTEP Biocomposites - Press Release On The Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTEP Biocomposites - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTEP Biocomposites - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Along With The Financial Results For The Year Ended
May 21, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTEP Biocomposites - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Approve The Financial Results For The Year Ended M
Feb 18, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTEP Biocomposites - Intimation Of Press Release - EP Biocomposites Strengthens Technology Capabilities Through Strategic Colla

Source: Dion Global

About EP Biocomposites

EP Biocomposites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28900GA2020PLC014240 and registration number is 014240. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Gajanan Kamat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Dattatray Nadkarni
    Director
  • Ms. Leena Kamat
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Anant Kunkolienker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Naguesh Shenoy
    Independent Director

FAQs on EP Biocomposites Share Price

What is the share price of EP Biocomposites?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EP Biocomposites is ₹94.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EP Biocomposites?

The EP Biocomposites is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EP Biocomposites?

The market cap of EP Biocomposites is ₹15.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EP Biocomposites?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EP Biocomposites are ₹94.55 and ₹94.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EP Biocomposites?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EP Biocomposites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EP Biocomposites is ₹149.90 and 52-week low of EP Biocomposites is ₹75.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EP Biocomposites performed historically in terms of returns?

The EP Biocomposites has shown returns of -14.82% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, 12.49% over 3 months, -22.75% over 1 year, -26.07% across 3 years, and -10.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EP Biocomposites?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EP Biocomposites are 10.90 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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