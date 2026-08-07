What is the share price of EP Biocomposites? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EP Biocomposites is ₹94.55 as on .

What kind of stock is EP Biocomposites? The EP Biocomposites is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EP Biocomposites? The market cap of EP Biocomposites is ₹15.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EP Biocomposites? Today’s highest and lowest price of EP Biocomposites are ₹94.55 and ₹94.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EP Biocomposites? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EP Biocomposites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EP Biocomposites is ₹149.90 and 52-week low of EP Biocomposites is ₹75.50 as on .

How has the EP Biocomposites performed historically in terms of returns? The EP Biocomposites has shown returns of -14.82% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, 12.49% over 3 months, -22.75% over 1 year, -26.07% across 3 years, and -10.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EP Biocomposites? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EP Biocomposites are 10.90 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global