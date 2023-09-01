What is the Market Cap of ResGen Ltd.? The market cap of ResGen Ltd. is ₹165.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ResGen Ltd.? P/E ratio of ResGen Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ResGen Ltd. is 7.38 as on .

What is the share price of ResGen Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ResGen Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on .