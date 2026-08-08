Here's the live share price of ResGen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ResGen
|-0.59
|1.21
|-20.27
|-21.77
|-40.28
|-12.11
|0.82
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-2.00
|-9.88
|-20.69
|-21.39
|-29.39
|7.56
|4.46
|Eco Recycling
|0.27
|2.75
|2.63
|22.15
|-18.26
|40.39
|38.98
|Race Eco Chain
|-0.27
|-2.37
|-14.54
|-4.50
|-53.74
|-23.89
|-13.05
|Organic Recycling Systems
|4.71
|-0.23
|-3.03
|-2.62
|-12.73
|2.06
|1.23
|GEM Enviro Management
|-0.95
|-6.41
|-24.59
|-22.14
|-48.01
|-37.52
|-24.58
|EP Biocomposites
|-14.82
|-0.47
|12.49
|-3.52
|-22.75
|-26.07
|-10.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ResGen has declined 40.28% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.39%), Eco Recycling (-18.26%), Race Eco Chain (-53.74%). From a 5 year perspective, ResGen has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.46%) and Eco Recycling (38.98%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.53
|49.3
|10
|50.08
|49.54
|20
|49.35
|49.73
|50
|51.52
|51.63
|100
|55.51
|55.18
|200
|62.57
|61.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ResGen remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|ResGen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|ResGen - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone As Well As Consolidated Financial Results F
|May 29, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|ResGen - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone As Well As Consol
|May 25, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|ResGen - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Adopt And Approve Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year End
|Apr 16, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|ResGen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
ResGen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U37200MH2018PLC315052 and registration number is 315052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ResGen is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ResGen is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ResGen is ₹101.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ResGen are ₹49.00 and ₹48.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ResGen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ResGen is ₹99.01 and 52-week low of ResGen is ₹44.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ResGen has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 1.21% for the past month, -20.27% over 3 months, -40.28% over 1 year, -12.11% across 3 years, and 0.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ResGen are 11.60 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global