Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

ResGen Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RESGEN LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹79.00 Closed
-2.06-1.66
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ResGen Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.11₹83.48
₹79.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹85.00
₹79.00
Open Price
₹81.50
Prev. Close
₹80.66
Volume
1,23,000

ResGen Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.62
  • R286.23
  • R388.99
  • Pivot
    79.86
  • S176.25
  • S273.49
  • S369.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.4574.94
  • 109.2272.3
  • 204.6169.67
  • 501.8463.58
  • 1000.9256.45
  • 2000.460

ResGen Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

ResGen Ltd. Share Holdings

ResGen Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About ResGen Ltd.

Miscellaneous

Management

  • Mr. Abhijeet Oza Ashok
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Rane
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shruti Mahesh Rambhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brandon Alvestine Almeida
    Independent Director

FAQs on ResGen Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ResGen Ltd.?

The market cap of ResGen Ltd. is ₹165.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ResGen Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ResGen Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ResGen Ltd. is 7.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ResGen Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ResGen Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ResGen Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ResGen Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ResGen Ltd. is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of ResGen Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data