What is the share price of ResGen? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ResGen is ₹48.50 as on .

What kind of stock is ResGen? The ResGen is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ResGen? The market cap of ResGen is ₹101.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ResGen? Today’s highest and lowest price of ResGen are ₹49.00 and ₹48.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ResGen? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ResGen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ResGen is ₹99.01 and 52-week low of ResGen is ₹44.61 as on .

How has the ResGen performed historically in terms of returns? The ResGen has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 1.21% for the past month, -20.27% over 3 months, -40.28% over 1 year, -12.11% across 3 years, and 0.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ResGen? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ResGen are 11.60 and 1.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global