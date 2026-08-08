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ResGen Share Price

NSE
BSE

RESGEN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of ResGen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.50 Closed
-1.60₹ -0.79
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ResGen Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.10₹49.00
₹48.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.61₹99.01
₹48.50
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹49.29
Volume
13,500

Source: Dion Global

ResGen Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ResGen		-0.591.21-20.27-21.77-40.28-12.110.82
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-2.00-9.88-20.69-21.39-29.397.564.46
Eco Recycling		0.272.752.6322.15-18.2640.3938.98
Race Eco Chain		-0.27-2.37-14.54-4.50-53.74-23.89-13.05
Organic Recycling Systems		4.71-0.23-3.03-2.62-12.732.061.23
GEM Enviro Management		-0.95-6.41-24.59-22.14-48.01-37.52-24.58
EP Biocomposites		-14.82-0.4712.49-3.52-22.75-26.07-10.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ResGen has declined 40.28% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.39%), Eco Recycling (-18.26%), Race Eco Chain (-53.74%). From a 5 year perspective, ResGen has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.46%) and Eco Recycling (38.98%).

ResGen Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ResGen Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.5349.3
1050.0849.54
2049.3549.73
5051.5251.63
10055.5155.18
20062.5761.91

Source: Dion Global

ResGen Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ResGen remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ResGen Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTResGen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTResGen - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone As Well As Consolidated Financial Results F
May 29, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTResGen - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone As Well As Consol
May 25, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTResGen - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Adopt And Approve Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year End
Apr 16, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTResGen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About ResGen

ResGen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U37200MH2018PLC315052 and registration number is 315052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karan Bora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Oza
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Brandon Almeida
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Rambhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on ResGen Share Price

What is the share price of ResGen?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ResGen is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ResGen?

The ResGen is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ResGen?

The market cap of ResGen is ₹101.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ResGen?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ResGen are ₹49.00 and ₹48.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ResGen?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ResGen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ResGen is ₹99.01 and 52-week low of ResGen is ₹44.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ResGen performed historically in terms of returns?

The ResGen has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 1.21% for the past month, -20.27% over 3 months, -40.28% over 1 year, -12.11% across 3 years, and 0.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ResGen?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ResGen are 11.60 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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