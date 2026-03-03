Here's the live share price of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has declined 0.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.24%.
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems’s current P/E of 44.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|-48.09
|-41.33
|-19.68
|-14.59
|-4.24
|-1.43
|-0.86
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|1.44
|-4.98
|-19.99
|-38.07
|-35.25
|6.96
|9.82
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|-7.92
|-10.71
|-13.41
|-31.65
|-3.33
|5.88
|-6.53
|Rungta Irrigation
|-4.32
|-3.10
|-12.71
|-12.71
|-9.32
|-2.87
|30.53
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|-7.19
|-14.65
|-5.37
|8.64
|73.22
|167.44
|109.87
|Sprayking
|-7.74
|-11.93
|-17.55
|-22.50
|-57.24
|-12.30
|18.95
Over the last one year, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has declined 4.24% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-35.25%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-3.33%), Rungta Irrigation (-9.32%). From a 5 year perspective, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has underperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (9.82%) and Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-6.53%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|108.13
|91.16
|10
|112.73
|101.06
|20
|111.7
|104.94
|50
|98.43
|99.8
|100
|87.93
|91.52
|200
|60.34
|0
In the latest quarter, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.35%, FII holding fell to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 8:56 PM IST
|RM Drip and Sprinkl - Corporate Action-Board to consider Bonus Issue
|Feb 28, 2026, 8:53 PM IST
|RM Drip and Sprinkl - Board Meeting Outcome for Issuance Of Bonus Equity Shares
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
|RM Drip and Sprinkl - Investor Presentation
|Feb 23, 2026, 2:10 PM IST
|RM Drip and Sprinkl - Board Meeting Intimation for Proposal For Declaration Of Bonus Securities
|Feb 16, 2026, 3:28 PM IST
|RM Drip and Sprinkl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH2004PLC150101 and registration number is 150101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is ₹63.54 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is ₹1,587.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems are ₹63.54 and ₹63.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is ₹123.70 and 52-week low of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is ₹62.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -38.47% for the past month, -21.49% over 3 months, -4.24% over 1 year, -1.43% across 3 years, and -0.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems are 44.91 and 15.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.