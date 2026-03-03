Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

R M DRIP AND SPRINKLERS SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.54 Closed
-10.00₹ -7.06
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.54₹63.54
₹63.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.55₹123.70
₹63.54
Open Price
₹63.54
Prev. Close
₹70.60
Volume
42,890

Over the last 5 years, the share price of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has declined 0.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.24%.

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems’s current P/E of 44.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems		-48.09-41.33-19.68-14.59-4.24-1.43-0.86
Jain Irrigation Systems		1.44-4.98-19.99-38.07-35.256.969.82
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		-7.92-10.71-13.41-31.65-3.335.88-6.53
Rungta Irrigation		-4.32-3.10-12.71-12.71-9.32-2.8730.53
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems		-7.19-14.65-5.378.6473.22167.44109.87
Sprayking		-7.74-11.93-17.55-22.50-57.24-12.3018.95

Over the last one year, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has declined 4.24% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-35.25%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-3.33%), Rungta Irrigation (-9.32%). From a 5 year perspective, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has underperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (9.82%) and Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-6.53%).

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5108.1391.16
10112.73101.06
20111.7104.94
5098.4399.8
10087.9391.52
20060.340

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.35%, FII holding fell to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 8:56 PM ISTRM Drip and Sprinkl - Corporate Action-Board to consider Bonus Issue
Feb 28, 2026, 8:53 PM ISTRM Drip and Sprinkl - Board Meeting Outcome for Issuance Of Bonus Equity Shares
Feb 26, 2026, 3:50 PM ISTRM Drip and Sprinkl - Investor Presentation
Feb 23, 2026, 2:10 PM ISTRM Drip and Sprinkl - Board Meeting Intimation for Proposal For Declaration Of Bonus Securities
Feb 16, 2026, 3:28 PM ISTRM Drip and Sprinkl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH2004PLC150101 and registration number is 150101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nivrutti Pandurang Kedar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Somnath Khanderao Date
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Atharva Nivrutti Kedar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hiren Surendra Makwana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayur Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Pandare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Share Price

What is the share price of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is ₹63.54 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems?

The R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems?

The market cap of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is ₹1,587.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems are ₹63.54 and ₹63.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is ₹123.70 and 52-week low of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is ₹62.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -38.47% for the past month, -21.49% over 3 months, -4.24% over 1 year, -1.43% across 3 years, and -0.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems are 44.91 and 15.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems News

More R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems News
icon
Market Pulse